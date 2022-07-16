Tour de France stage 14: Michael Matthews wins solo in Mende
The Australian put in a fine performance to drop his breakaway companions.
Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) took one of the finest victories of his career with an impressive solo effort into Mende.
Matthews was part of a large breakaway that went clear after around 40k to go and the Australian then attacked that group with just over 50k to go. He was joined by several riders but a late attack on the Montée Jalabert was enough to deliver him to victory.
Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) finished second after initially catching and passing Matthews on the final climb, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) taking third.
More to come…
Tour de France Stage 14 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|4:30:53
|2
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:15
|3
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:34
|4
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:50
|5
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:58
|6
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:58
|7
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:06
|8
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:12
|9
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|1:12
|10
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:12
|11
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:17
|12
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:41
|13
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:02
|14
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|2:02
|15
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:50
|16
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:16
|17
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:05
|18
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:45
|19
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:54
|20
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:22
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.