Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 14: Michael Matthews wins solo in Mende

The Australian put in a fine performance to drop his breakaway companions.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) took one of the finest victories of his career with an impressive solo effort into Mende.

Matthews was part of a large breakaway that went clear after around 40k to go and the Australian then attacked that group with just over 50k to go. He was joined by several riders but a late attack on the Montée Jalabert was enough to deliver him to victory.

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) finished second after initially catching and passing Matthews on the final climb, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) taking third.

More to come…

Tour de France Stage 14 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco4:30:53
2BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost0:15
3PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:34
4SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:50
5KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:58
6FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:58
7GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:06
8KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:12
9GESCHKE SimonCofidis1:12
10MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:12
11URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:17
12SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious1:41
13KRON AndreasLotto Soudal2:02
14MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team2:02
15BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM2:50
16POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost3:16
17MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers4:05
18WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech4:45
19MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo4:54
20SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo6:22
GC
RankNameTeamTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Points
RankNameTeamPoints

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Youth
RankNameTeamTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Teams
RankNameTime

Results will be available once stage has completed.

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic

promo logo