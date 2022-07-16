Tour de France stage 14: Michael Matthews wins solo in Mende

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco) took one of the finest victories of his career with an impressive solo effort into Mende.

Matthews was part of a large breakaway that went clear after around 40k to go and the Australian then attacked that group with just over 50k to go. He was joined by several riders but a late attack on the Montée Jalabert was enough to deliver him to victory.

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) finished second after initially catching and passing Matthews on the final climb, with Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) taking third.

More to come…