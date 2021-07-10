Tour de France stage 14: Bauke Mollema scorches to solo victory
Mollema attacked out of the day's break with 42km to go and held off a quartet of chasers, Guillaume Martin vaults up to second on GC.
Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) launched a trademark, long-distance solo move to claim victory on the tough 14th stage of the Tour de France.
The Dutchman attacked out of a strong 14-rider breakaway with 42km to go and time trialed his way through the hilly finale to land his second Tour de France victory.
“Its super nice,” Mollema said after the stage. “It’s amazing to win a stage again.”
#TDF2021
Direct from the finish.
pic.twitter.com/7rdSShKwAR
— Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) July 10, 2021
Mollema held off a four-up chase group in the final 20km as he nursed a one-minute lead over the final climb of the day.
Sergio Higuita (EF Education Nippo), Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) couldn’t do enough to reel in the Trek-Segafredo captain as he extended his time gap into the headwind to land his third grand tour win.
Mollema has won from similar long-rangers at Il Lombardia in 2019 and this year’s Trofeo Laigueglia. Once he made it clear from the day’s break it looked certain that he would convert.
“I was feeling good so I thought to go from far. I did about 40km alone so it was a hard final,” he said. “I’m super happy I made it. I had the confidence that I could ride alone and then keep going a long time. Once I had over a minute I knew I could make it to the line, I can pace myself well.”
Konrad edged the sprint for second to leave Higuita in third.
The GG battle went on simmer in the day’s attritional transition stage, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) and his closest rivals finishing together in the pack.
There was one major shuffle in the GC however. Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) made it into the day’s break and came out with 11th on the stage, vaulting up the classification in the process. The Frenchman had started some nine minutes back on Pogačar but has now moved up to second overall after finishing in the scattered group of attackers to take around minutes on the GC pack.
Martin now heads to a bloc of stages in the Pyrénées sitting 4:04 down on the yellow jersey.
The stage took hours to settle down as attacks flew left, right and center and UAE Emirates didn’t try to control.
Vincenzo Nibali (Trek Segafredo), Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma), Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Premier Tech), and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) were among a who’s-who of early attackers, though none were able to make it stick as the race descended into chaos.
The searing pace through the opening hours saw a number of riders dangling at the back of the peloton, with Mads Pedersen, Mark Cavendish and Nacer Bouhanni among the early entrants of the grupetto.
The race only took shape after 90km of racing when Woods, Cattaneo and Wout Poels attacked on the Col de Monsegur. Mollema and Martin were part strong seven-up chase group that went off in pursuit, and a further quartet followed close behind them.
Meanwhile, Pogačar and co finally took control of the peloton and the attack groups were able to start pulling away up the road.
The three attack groups finally came together with around 55km remaining and built out a solid 4:00 lead. Woods was briefly detached after sliding out on the long descent from the Gailinagues climb. The Canadian was quick to jump back onto the bike and regain contact, but was nursing cuts and bruising to his hip and elbow.
🇳🇱 @BaukeMollema has attacked on his own in the descent. He's now out on his own.
pic.twitter.com/QKYzzp6Fa6
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 10, 2021
The group of 14 had worked well together through to the final 42km, at which point Mollema clipped off the front on the downhill and began his long TT to the line.
Woods, Poels scrap for KoM points
Woods and Poels were active throughout the day in the break, sprinting against each other across several of the race’s categorized climbs.
⚪🔴 Big battle between 🇳🇱 @WoutPoels and 🇨🇦 @rusty_woods for KOM points! The Dutch rider is first!
pic.twitter.com/LrgaewylOL
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 10, 2021
With polka dot jersey-wearer Nairo Quintana back in the break, Woods’ haul of points was enough to put him to the top of the mountain classification heading into series of stages through the Pyrénées.
Tour de France Stage 14 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:16:16
|2
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04
|3
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:04
|4
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:06
|5
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:10
|6
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:25
|7
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:25
|8
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:25
|9
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:26
|10
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1:28
|11
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:28
|12
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:32
|13
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:32
|14
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6:23
|15
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:53
|16
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:53
|17
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:53
|18
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:53
|19
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:53
|20
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:53
|21
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:53
|22
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:53
|23
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:53
|24
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:53
|25
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|6:53
|26
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:53
|27
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|6:53
|28
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:53
|29
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|6:53
|30
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:53
|31
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:53
|32
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:53
|33
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:53
|34
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:53
|35
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:53
|36
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6:53
|37
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|6:53
|38
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:53
|39
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:53
|40
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|6:53
|41
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|6:53
|42
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:53
|43
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:53
|44
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:53
|45
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:53
|46
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:53
|47
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6:53
|48
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:53
|49
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|6:53
|50
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:53
|51
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:15
|52
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:52
|53
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|9:52
|54
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|9:52
|55
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|9:52
|56
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:52
|57
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|9:52
|58
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:52
|59
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9:52
|60
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|9:52
|61
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12:57
|62
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:15
|63
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:15
|64
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:15
|65
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:15
|66
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:15
|67
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|13:15
|68
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|13:15
|69
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|13:15
|70
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|13:15
|71
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:15
|72
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:15
|73
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13:15
|74
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:15
|75
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:15
|76
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:15
|77
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:15
|78
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:15
|79
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|16:47
|80
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|16:47
|81
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|17:04
|82
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|17:04
|83
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|17:04
|84
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:04
|85
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|17:42
|86
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:42
|87
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:42
|88
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17:42
|89
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:42
|90
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:42
|91
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|17:42
|92
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:42
|93
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:42
|94
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:42
|95
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:42
|96
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:42
|97
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:42
|98
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:42
|99
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17:42
|100
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:42
|101
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:42
|102
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:42
|103
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:42
|104
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17:42
|105
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|17:42
|106
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:42
|107
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:42
|108
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|17:42
|109
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|17:42
|110
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|17:42
|111
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:42
|112
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|17:42
|113
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|17:42
|114
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|17:42
|115
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:42
|116
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:42
|117
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:42
|118
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|17:42
|119
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17:42
|120
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:42
|121
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|17:42
|122
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|17:42
|123
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|17:42
|124
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|17:42
|125
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:42
|126
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|17:42
|127
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|17:42
|128
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:34
|129
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|25:34
|130
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|25:34
|131
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|25:34
|132
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|25:34
|133
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:34
|134
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|25:34
|135
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:34
|136
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|25:34
|137
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:34
|138
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:34
|139
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|25:34
|140
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|25:34
|141
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|25:34
|142
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|25:34
|143
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|25:34
|144
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|25:34
|145
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|25:34
|146
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|25:34
|147
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|36:46
|148
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|36:46
|149
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|36:46
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|56:50:21
|2
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:04
|3
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:18
|4
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:32
|5
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:33
|6
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:58
|7
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:16
|8
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:30
|9
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|7:11
|10
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9:48
|11
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:28
|12
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|20:28
|13
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:44
|14
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:53
|15
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:51
|16
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|31:43
|17
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|32:02
|18
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|37:28
|19
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39:31
|20
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|43:54
|21
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|47:37
|22
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|49:04
|23
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|51:17
|24
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|51:34
|25
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|54:54
|26
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|55:15
|27
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|57:38
|28
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|57:38
|29
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58:41
|30
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:03:02
|31
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:06:23
|32
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:06:57
|33
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:08:13
|34
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:08:33
|35
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:08:35
|36
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:09:34
|37
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:10:34
|38
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|1:14:52
|39
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:16:02
|40
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:17:44
|41
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:19:07
|42
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:20:12
|43
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:21:36
|44
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:23:36
|45
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:23:44
|46
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:24:07
|47
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:24:38
|48
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:24:56
|49
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:27:37
|50
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:29:26
|51
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:30:15
|52
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:30:18
|53
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:30:49
|54
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:31:48
|55
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:32:14
|56
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:33:37
|57
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:34:00
|58
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:34:46
|59
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:34:53
|60
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:36:34
|61
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:36:48
|62
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:37:05
|63
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:37:05
|64
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:40:15
|65
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:40:34
|66
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:40:45
|67
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:41:37
|68
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:41:48
|69
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:42:30
|70
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:45:36
|71
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:47:02
|72
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:47:12
|73
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:47:29
|74
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:49:57
|75
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:50:20
|76
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:50:24
|77
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:50:59
|78
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:52:57
|79
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:53:25
|80
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:53:48
|81
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:55:04
|82
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:55:23
|83
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:56:26
|84
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:56:50
|85
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:57:34
|86
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:57:37
|87
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:57:42
|88
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:58:59
|89
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|1:59:01
|90
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:59:22
|91
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:00:50
|92
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|2:01:43
|93
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:02:24
|94
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:02:39
|95
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:03:16
|96
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|2:04:38
|97
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:05:16
|98
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:05:19
|99
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:06:14
|100
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|2:06:47
|101
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:07:48
|102
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:09:04
|103
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:09:09
|104
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:09:35
|105
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:09:50
|106
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|2:11:23
|107
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:11:47
|108
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:13:22
|109
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:14:00
|110
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:15:14
|111
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:15:28
|112
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:17:02
|113
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:20:25
|114
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:20:41
|115
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:20:49
|116
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:20:50
|117
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:21:40
|118
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:22:02
|119
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|2:23:43
|120
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:24:02
|121
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:24:37
|122
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:25:04
|123
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:25:52
|124
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:27:12
|125
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|2:28:27
|126
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:28:47
|127
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:29:27
|128
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:30:12
|129
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:31:11
|130
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:32:21
|131
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|2:32:44
|132
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:32:47
|133
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:33:39
|134
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:37:58
|135
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:38:03
|136
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|2:38:36
|137
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:38:44
|138
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:39:47
|139
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:40:00
|140
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:41:36
|141
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:43:27
|142
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:43:52
|143
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:44:30
|144
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:48:34
|145
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|2:52:16
|146
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:58:27
|147
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:59:28
|148
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:06:42
|149
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|3:16:17
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|279
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|187
|3
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|174
|4
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|159
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|131
|6
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|126
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|103
|8
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|100
|9
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|95
|10
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|76
|11
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|70
|12
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|68
|13
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|64
|14
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|63
|15
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|62
|16
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|54
|17
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|51
|18
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|50
|19
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|48
|20
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|47
|21
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|45
|22
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|45
|23
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|45
|24
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44
|25
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|44
|26
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|43
|27
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|38
|28
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|38
|29
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36
|30
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33
|31
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|32
|32
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|33
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31
|34
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31
|35
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31
|36
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|30
|37
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|29
|38
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|28
|39
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|28
|40
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27
|41
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|27
|42
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27
|43
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|44
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|26
|45
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|46
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|26
|47
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|25
|48
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|24
|49
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|23
|50
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|23
|51
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|23
|52
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23
|53
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|23
|54
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|22
|55
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|22
|56
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22
|57
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21
|58
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|59
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|60
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|61
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|18
|62
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|63
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|64
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17
|65
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|17
|66
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|67
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|17
|68
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|17
|69
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|15
|70
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15
|71
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|72
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|15
|73
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|14
|74
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|13
|75
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13
|76
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|77
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|13
|78
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|13
|79
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|80
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|81
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11
|82
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|11
|83
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|84
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|10
|85
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|10
|86
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|10
|87
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|88
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9
|89
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|90
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|91
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8
|92
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8
|93
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|94
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|95
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7
|96
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|97
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|98
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|99
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|100
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5
|101
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|102
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|103
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|4
|104
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3
|105
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3
|106
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|107
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|108
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|109
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|110
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|111
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|112
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|-6
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|56:50:21
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:32
|3
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:44
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:51
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|49:04
|6
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:21:36
|7
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:24:38
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:34:53
|9
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:40:45
|10
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:41:48
|11
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:56:26
|12
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:56:50
|13
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:57:34
|14
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:58:59
|15
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:06:14
|16
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:09:09
|17
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:11:47
|18
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:21:40
|19
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:22:02
|20
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:24:37
|21
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|2:28:27
|22
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:30:12
|23
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|2:32:44
|24
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:32:47
|25
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:37:58
|26
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:38:03
|27
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|2:38:36
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|54
|2
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|50
|3
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|49
|4
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|43
|5
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|41
|6
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|27
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|9
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|24
|10
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|11
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|12
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19
|13
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15
|14
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13
|15
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|12
|16
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|17
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|18
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|19
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|20
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8
|21
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|6
|22
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|23
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|24
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|25
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|26
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|27
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|28
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|29
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|30
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|31
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|32
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|33
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|34
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|35
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|36
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|37
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|38
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|39
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|40
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|41
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|42
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|43
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|44
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|-1
|45
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|-8
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|71:22:59
|2
|EF Education - Nippo
|13:19
|3
|AG2R Citroën Team
|16:21
|4
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:48
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27:03
|6
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|33:08
|7
|Astana - Premier Tech
|40:51
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|41:19
|9
|Movistar Team
|44:42
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|57:32
|11
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:27:53
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|1:38:59
|13
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:45:33
|14
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:52:35
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:07:31
|16
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:22:15
|17
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:36:18
|18
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:59:04
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:09:02
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:15:59
|21
|Team DSM
|3:47:56
|22
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:54:04
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|4:13:25
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.