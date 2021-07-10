Tour de France stage 14: Bauke Mollema scorches to solo victory

Become a Member

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) launched a trademark, long-distance solo move to claim victory on the tough 14th stage of the Tour de France.

The Dutchman attacked out of a strong 14-rider breakaway with 42km to go and time trialed his way through the hilly finale to land his second Tour de France victory.

“Its super nice,” Mollema said after the stage. “It’s amazing to win a stage again.”

Mollema held off a four-up chase group in the final 20km as he nursed a one-minute lead over the final climb of the day.

Sergio Higuita (EF Education Nippo), Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe) couldn’t do enough to reel in the Trek-Segafredo captain as he extended his time gap into the headwind to land his third grand tour win.

Mollema has won from similar long-rangers at Il Lombardia in 2019 and this year’s Trofeo Laigueglia. Once he made it clear from the day’s break it looked certain that he would convert.

“I was feeling good so I thought to go from far. I did about 40km alone so it was a hard final,” he said. “I’m super happy I made it. I had the confidence that I could ride alone and then keep going a long time. Once I had over a minute I knew I could make it to the line, I can pace myself well.”

Konrad edged the sprint for second to leave Higuita in third.

The GG battle went on simmer in the day’s attritional transition stage, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Emirates) and his closest rivals finishing together in the pack.

There was one major shuffle in the GC however. Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) made it into the day’s break and came out with 11th on the stage, vaulting up the classification in the process. The Frenchman had started some nine minutes back on Pogačar but has now moved up to second overall after finishing in the scattered group of attackers to take around minutes on the GC pack.

Martin now heads to a bloc of stages in the Pyrénées sitting 4:04 down on the yellow jersey.

TdF stage 14

The stage took hours to settle down as attacks flew left, right and center and UAE Emirates didn’t try to control.

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek Segafredo), Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma), Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana Premier Tech), and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) were among a who’s-who of early attackers, though none were able to make it stick as the race descended into chaos.

The searing pace through the opening hours saw a number of riders dangling at the back of the peloton, with Mads Pedersen, Mark Cavendish and Nacer Bouhanni among the early entrants of the grupetto.

The race only took shape after 90km of racing when Woods, Cattaneo and Wout Poels attacked on the Col de Monsegur. Mollema and Martin were part strong seven-up chase group that went off in pursuit, and a further quartet followed close behind them.

Meanwhile, Pogačar and co finally took control of the peloton and the attack groups were able to start pulling away up the road.

The three attack groups finally came together with around 55km remaining and built out a solid 4:00 lead. Woods was briefly detached after sliding out on the long descent from the Gailinagues climb. The Canadian was quick to jump back onto the bike and regain contact, but was nursing cuts and bruising to his hip and elbow.

The group of 14 had worked well together through to the final 42km, at which point Mollema clipped off the front on the downhill and began his long TT to the line.

Woods, Poels scrap for KoM points

Woods and Poels were active throughout the day in the break, sprinting against each other across several of the race’s categorized climbs.

With polka dot jersey-wearer Nairo Quintana back in the break, Woods’ haul of points was enough to put him to the top of the mountain classification heading into series of stages through the Pyrénées.

Tour de France Stage 14 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo4:16:16
2KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1:04
3HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo1:04
4CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:06
5WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation1:10
6FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech1:25
7GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:25
8PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:25
9MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:26
10CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1:28
11MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:28
12MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ3:32
13POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious3:32
14ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM6:23
15MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates6:53
16COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates6:53
17MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates6:53
18POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates6:53
19VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers6:53
20CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers6:53
21PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers6:53
22CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers6:53
23STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo6:53
24ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo6:53
25MAS EnricMovistar Team6:53
26GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo6:53
27VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team6:53
28BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe6:53
29DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM6:53
30KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6:53
31URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo6:53
32TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious6:53
33KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma6:53
34BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:53
35KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma6:53
36GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM6:53
37VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma6:53
38IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech6:53
39ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:53
40RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies6:53
41POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo6:53
42LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech6:53
43O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team6:53
44GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ6:53
45PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team6:53
46NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo6:53
47BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious6:53
48KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers6:53
49HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash6:53
50FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates6:53
51BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo9:15
52SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team9:52
53GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers9:52
54ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team9:52
55LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team9:52
56HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech9:52
57MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation9:52
58ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:52
59POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe9:52
60JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange9:52
61FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech12:57
62ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step13:15
63HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:15
64VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo13:15
65QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic13:15
66FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:15
67COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious13:15
68GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech13:15
69VERONA CarlosMovistar Team13:15
70KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ13:15
71ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step13:15
72VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma13:15
73BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM13:15
74HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates13:15
75GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:15
76SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe13:15
77SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo13:15
78THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers13:15
79RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo16:47
80CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo16:47
81MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange17:04
82MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange17:04
83DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange17:04
84BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates17:04
85DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal17:42
86SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix17:42
87GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation17:42
88CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM17:42
89TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma17:42
90ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation17:42
91CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash17:42
92GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team17:42
93OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe17:42
94FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation17:42
95LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:42
96DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix17:42
97GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation17:42
98SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic17:42
99BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM17:42
100PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix17:42
101WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious17:42
102MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix17:42
103VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team17:42
104ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech17:42
105GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal17:42
106VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:42
107PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:42
108VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal17:42
109LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies17:42
110SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal17:42
111MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious17:42
112GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team17:42
113DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies17:42
114PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe17:42
115HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious17:42
116WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:42
117NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team17:42
118ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team17:42
119BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation17:42
120VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:42
121LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates17:42
122VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix17:42
123BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash17:42
124ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ17:42
125COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team17:42
126PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits17:42
127CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies17:42
128BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step25:34
129PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM25:34
130EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM25:34
131HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation25:34
132BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies25:34
133MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step25:34
134TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies25:34
135DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step25:34
136SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies25:34
137DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step25:34
138THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo25:34
139WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash25:34
140NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM25:34
141DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies25:34
142BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo25:34
143BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash25:34
144CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step25:34
145PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo25:34
146RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix25:34
147BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic36:46
148JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange36:46
149BOL CeesTeam DSM36:46
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 56:50:21
2MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:04
3URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo5:18
4VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:32
5CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5:33
6O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team5:58
7KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6:16
8LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech6:30
9MAS EnricMovistar Team7:11
10CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step9:48
11BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious10:28
12CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange20:28
13PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team24:44
14MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:53
15GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ30:51
16VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma31:43
17MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo32:02
18HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash37:28
19POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious39:31
20TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious43:54
21GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo47:37
22HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo49:04
23KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe51:17
24CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers51:34
25VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team54:54
26WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation55:15
27ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo57:38
28KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma57:38
29ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step58:41
30FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech1:03:02
31FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:06:23
32PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers1:06:57
33ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:08:13
34IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:08:33
35QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:08:35
36BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:09:34
37NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:10:34
38LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team1:14:52
39MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:16:02
40MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:17:44
41PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:19:07
42BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:20:12
43MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:21:36
44KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:23:36
45STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:23:44
46COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious1:24:07
47DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:24:38
48ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:24:56
49POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1:27:37
50THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:29:26
51BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:30:15
52RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies1:30:18
53KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:30:49
54VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo1:31:48
55BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:32:14
56FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech1:33:37
57MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious1:34:00
58HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1:34:46
59POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:34:53
60ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:36:34
61LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies1:36:48
62GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:37:05
63CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo1:37:05
64VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:40:15
65MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:40:34
66RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:40:45
67KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:41:37
68VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:41:48
69GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:42:30
70COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:45:36
71ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:47:02
72GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:47:12
73DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix1:47:29
74NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team1:49:57
75GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:50:20
76SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:50:24
77SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team1:50:59
78SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:52:57
79COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:53:25
80VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1:53:48
81TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies1:55:04
82GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal1:55:23
83SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:56:26
84MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:56:50
85BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:57:34
86DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies1:57:37
87ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech1:57:42
88GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team1:58:59
89MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange1:59:01
90DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies1:59:22
91ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ2:00:50
92GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team2:01:43
93PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:02:24
94BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies2:02:39
95BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation2:03:16
96MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange2:04:38
97FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:05:16
98HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:05:19
99BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo2:06:14
100ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team2:06:47
101RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix2:07:48
102SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix2:09:04
103CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:09:09
104PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:09:35
105TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:09:50
106DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange2:11:23
107ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:11:47
108VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:13:22
109DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:14:00
110LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:15:14
111LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates2:15:28
112VERONA CarlosMovistar Team2:17:02
113GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech2:20:25
114GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation2:20:41
115THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2:20:49
116VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix2:20:50
117WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:21:40
118PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix2:22:02
119JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange2:23:43
120PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2:24:02
121BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates2:24:37
122BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step2:25:04
123WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:25:52
124CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:27:12
125EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM2:28:27
126OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2:28:47
127WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:29:27
128SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2:30:12
129DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:31:11
130VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:32:21
131NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM2:32:44
132HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates2:32:47
133ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation2:33:39
134BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:37:58
135GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation2:38:03
136PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM2:38:36
137FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation2:38:44
138BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:39:47
139SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies2:40:00
140HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2:41:36
141MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step2:43:27
142HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation2:43:52
143CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step2:44:30
144CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies2:48:34
145BOL CeesTeam DSM2:52:16
146BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic2:58:27
147PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo2:59:28
148DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step3:06:42
149JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange3:16:17
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step279
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange187
3PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix174
4COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious159
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step131
6BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic126
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates103
8VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma100
9MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step95
10MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo76
11POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe70
12MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious68
13KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ64
14GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation63
15ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step62
16VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma54
17CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step51
18MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange50
19HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo48
20KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe47
21VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal45
22ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team45
23BOL CeesTeam DSM45
24KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe44
25SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal44
26THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo43
27WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation38
28CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo38
29PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits36
30TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious33
31STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo32
32SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31
33MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits31
34CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers31
35VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31
36TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies30
37SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo29
38GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team28
39CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM28
40SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic27
41LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits27
42BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step27
43BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM26
44LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech26
45BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM26
46GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic26
47POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious25
48LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies24
49RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix23
50MAS EnricMovistar Team23
51ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech23
52PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits23
53VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux23
54URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo22
55BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo22
56HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech22
57O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team21
58MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix21
59VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team20
60GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation20
61GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ18
62PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo18
63ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo17
64IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech17
65POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo17
66SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team17
67DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step17
68BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash17
69CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange15
70FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech15
71WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious15
72CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies15
73WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash14
74HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash13
75MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation13
76GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team13
77BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo13
78SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix13
79WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
80OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe13
81FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech11
82PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM11
83BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious10
84BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies10
85JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange10
86CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash10
87PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team9
88MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9
89GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal9
90GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo8
91QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic8
92BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates8
93PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7
94THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
95BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
96FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates6
97DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix6
98NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo5
99MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ5
100GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM5
101ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation5
102GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4
103EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM4
104ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM3
105MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates3
106KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2
107HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
108TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2
109GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech2
110HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2
111HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1
112HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation-6
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 56:50:21
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:32
3PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team24:44
4GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ30:51
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo49:04
6MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:21:36
7DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:24:38
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:34:53
9RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:40:45
10VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:41:48
11SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:56:26
12MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:56:50
13BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:57:34
14GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team1:58:59
15BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo2:06:14
16CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:09:09
17ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:11:47
18WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:21:40
19PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix2:22:02
20BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates2:24:37
21EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM2:28:27
22SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2:30:12
23NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM2:32:44
24HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates2:32:47
25BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:37:58
26GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation2:38:03
27PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM2:38:36
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation54
2QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic50
3POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious49
4VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma43
5MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo41
6ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo27
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates26
8O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team24
9HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo24
10ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step20
11VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma20
12PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits19
13MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits15
14CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step13
15URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo12
16MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious11
17TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious10
18MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation10
19CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers8
20ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM8
21LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies6
22SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe5
23SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix4
24LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech4
25IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech4
26MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix4
27STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo4
28COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious4
29KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma4
30VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3
31SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3
32POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2
33THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
34KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2
35BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM2
36HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1
37VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1
38WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
39VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
40CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange1
41KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1
42SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1
43MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1
44HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation-1
45BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic-8
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 71:22:59
2EF Education - Nippo13:19
3AG2R Citroën Team16:21
4INEOS Grenadiers20:48
5BORA - hansgrohe27:03
6Team Jumbo-Visma33:08
7Astana - Premier Tech40:51
8Trek - Segafredo41:19
9Movistar Team44:42
10UAE-Team Emirates57:32
11Deceuninck - Quick Step1:27:53
12Team BikeExchange1:38:59
13B&B Hotels p/b KTM1:45:33
14Groupama - FDJ1:52:35
15Cofidis, Solutions Crédits2:07:31
16Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:22:15
17Team Arkéa Samsic2:36:18
18Team TotalEnergies2:59:04
19Israel Start-Up Nation3:09:02
20Alpecin-Fenix3:15:59
21Team DSM3:47:56
22Team Qhubeka NextHash3:54:04
23Lotto Soudal4:13:25

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

