Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France: Stage 13 video highlights

The breakaway has its day in Saint-Étienne.

It was another day for the breakaway at the Tour de France, with Thursday’s successful raid to Alpe d’Huez being followed by further spates of attacking and another long-distance move on Friday.

Former world champion Mads Pedersen showed tactics and strength in getting the best of the other riders in the breakaway. He had gone clear with the Briton Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious), the Americans Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team) and Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), the Canadian Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech), Swiss rider Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and the Italian Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), then whittled down the list of contenders in the finale.

The general classification contenders continued to watch each other in advance of the next climbs, while the sprinters tried to set things up for a big bunch finish but were foiled in part when one of the key gallopers hit the deck and his team stopped pulling.

Check out video highlights of the day’s action below.

 

 

