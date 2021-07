Tour de France stage 13: Mark Cavendish equals Eddy Merckx career record of 34 stage wins

Mark Cavendish won his 34th career Tour de France stage, tying the record set by Belgian cycling legend Eddy Merckx.

Cav won the chaotic downhill sprint to the line, after 219km from Nimes to Carcassonne, staying ahead of several crashes in the final hour of racing.

“It’s tiring. That’s it. I can’t even think about it. I’m afraid I’m so dead. 220 kilometers in that heat, that wind, that final. Woah. I went deep there, I went so deep there. The boys were incredible. I cannot believe it,” Cavendish said.

Full report and results to follow.