Tour de France stage 13: Mads Pedersen wins out of breakaway

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Mads Pedersen won Friday’s 13th stage at the Tour de France.

Pedersen kicked clear out of the remnants of a breakaway to fend off Fred Wright and Hugo Houle.

“It feels incredible to finally win,” Pedersen said. “To take the chance today and win is really nice, not just for me, but for entire team.”

There was a big fight to ride into the breakaway in the lumpy stage after three hard days in the French Alps.

Seven riders pulled clear, including Quinn Simmons and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), Hugo Houle (Israel Premier Tech), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ), and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers).

Simmons was dropped on the final climb, and Pedersen attacked with about 10km to go to draw out Houle and Wright. Those three fought for the spoils.

Jorgenson crossed the line fifth for his second top-5 of this Tour.

The sprinter teams put up a fight, and the gap never topped three minutes midway through the stage.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) crashed with about 70km to go to disrupt the chase. Tongues were wagging when Quick Step Alpha Vinyl went to the front to pull when the Australian was chasing back.

BikeExchange-Jayco put up a late chase, but pulled off, assuring the break would make it.

Jonas Vingegaard finished safely in the bunch to defend the yellow jersey.

More to come …