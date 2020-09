Tour de France stage 13: Daniel Martínez scores the win on brutal ascent of Puy Mary

Daniel Martínez (EF Pro Cycling) held off Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) amd Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the final kilometer of stage 13 of the 2020 Tour de France.

Martínez and Kämna distanced themselves from Schachmann with 1,600m to go.

Winning a two-up battle, Martínez shadowed Kämna who attacked first with 200m to go.

The Colombian came around into the lead in the final 50m to take a seemingly slow-motion, steep, uphill sprint.

Further behind the top three, the battle for GC position heated up as 2019 Tour winner Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) cracked when Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) attacked the yellow jersey of Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).

Pogačar moved into second overall with this attack, and assumes the white jersey of best young rider from Egan Bernal who drops into third place on the GC.

The yellow jersey stays on the elder Slovenian’s back, as Roglič extends his lead to 44 seconds over Pogačar

Martínez won the 2020 Critérium du Dauphiné, the prelude to the Tour.

Full report to follow.