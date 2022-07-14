Tour de France: Stage 12 video highlights

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Thursday’s 12th stage of the Tour de France was another hugely entertaining spectacle, with the riders travelling to the top of the legendary Alpe d’Huez climb.

The day saw an early break go all the way, with Olympic MTB champion Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) showing his descending skills and his climbing talents in equal measure to land the first Tour stage win of his career.

Former Tour champion Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) showed a return to form, while the general classification battle between Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and double Tour champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) continued to rage.

It was a dramatic day of action on Bastille Day and you can watch the highlights below.