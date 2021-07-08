Become a Member

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 12: Nils Politt solos to win from front of 13-man break

The leaders of the four jersey competitions — yellow, green, polka dots, and white — rode easily in the peloton with no change to standings.

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) won a mostly-flat stage 12 of the 2021 Tour de France off the front of a 13-man break.

The German cyclist launched an attack at 12km to go, catching Harry Sweeny (Lotto-Soudal) and Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team) by surprise.

This is Politt’s first stage win in five Tour de France starts.

“It’s a dream to win a stage in the Tour de France. At the start, Peter [Sagan] left the race and it changed our tactics, and directly after the start it was the crosswinds,” Politt said.

How it happened

While the opportunity for Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) to equal the record for career Tour stage-wins presented itself at the finish, with a straight and flat 1-kilometer run-in to the line, the “Manx Missle” would have to wait until another day to equal Eddy Merckx’s record.

A day after two ascents of Mont Ventoux, the peloton was still in recovery mode, and content to let a 13-man breakaway go up the road.

With nearly 125km to go and nearly a 7:15 advantage, the 13 men in the break included Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo), Harry Sweeny (Lotto–Soudal), Connor Swift (Arkéa-Samsic), Brent van Moer (Lotto-Soudal), Luka Mezgec (Team BikeExchange), Sergio Henao (Qhubeka-NextHash), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team TotalEnergies), and Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team).

The most threatening riders in the group were Greipel, a sprinter who has 11 Tour de France stage victories to his credit, and Alaphilippe, the current world champion who has worn the yellow jersey for a total of 14 days in his career.

The peloton seemed to ride at an even and relaxed tempo and over the next 20km, and the margin between the break and the main group expanded to nine minutes. This gap continued to steadily increase, unchecked by the main bunch.

Attack, regroup, repeat

At 50km to go, Politt and Swift attacked the bunch, while Theuns, also from the break, responded and tried to bring the two back. Mezgec bridged to the two on the front. These moves came to nothing, and the 13 on the front came back together just 3km later.

Attacks again came off the front of this baker’s dozen. Erviti took Politt, Küng, and Sweeny with him and got a significant gap on the other 9 on the front.

On a small rise at 15km to go, Sweeny lead the race, while Küng found the pace too high and was dropped from the other three on the front.

Nils Politt won stage 12 of the 2021 Tour de France.
Politt surprised Erviti and Sweeny on a small rise at 12km to go. Photo: PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Taking Erviti and Sweeny by surprise, Politt attacked and escaped with 12km to go.

Going all-in, Politt put his head down, turned a massive gear, and increased his margin all the way to the line, clipping along solo at nearly 50kph.

“I did the first attack quite hard, and it was just four guys. Then, the sport director said to give it everything. I did it again and it was at 30 seconds, 30 seconds, and coming solo to the finish line was incredible…. all the effort that I’ve gone,” Politt said. “It’s my passion, cycling, and for my whole family, I’m so much away from home because of training camps and races. It’s the biggest win you can have, winning a stage in the Tour.”

The more experienced Erviti won the sprint for second place, coming around Sweeny who opened the sprint first with about 100m to go.

Manx Missle fires

Some 15 minutes later, Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was brought within 500m of the finish line by his teammates. He took additional sprint points on the stage, coming around Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) with minimal effort.

 

 

What’s to come


Stage 13, 219.9km from Nimes to Carcassonne, is another opportunity for the sprinters, if the inevitable break can be controlled, and also if the predicted crosswinds do not shatter the race.

Tour de France Stage 12 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe3:22:12
2ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team0:31
3SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:31
4KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:58
5MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange2:06
6GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation2:06
7THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2:06
8VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal2:06
9ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2:06
10HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:06
11SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic2:06
12BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies2:09
13BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo5:22
14CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step15:53
15MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange15:53
16PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix15:53
17BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash15:53
18RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix15:53
19BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM15:53
20BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step15:53
21POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates15:53
22DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step15:53
23TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma15:53
24ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step15:53
25VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma15:53
26LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech15:53
27OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe15:53
28SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team15:53
29CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo15:53
30KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe15:53
31CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers15:53
32PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team15:53
33DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix15:53
34GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team15:53
35EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM15:53
36VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers15:53
37VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo15:53
38SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix15:53
39MAS EnricMovistar Team15:53
40O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team15:53
41URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo15:53
42VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma15:53
43MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates15:53
44MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:53
45MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious15:53
46RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies15:53
47COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates15:53
48GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ15:53
49CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange15:53
50RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo15:53
51BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM15:53
52GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo15:53
53FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates15:53
54MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ15:53
55COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious15:53
56BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic15:53
57DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange15:53
58BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious15:53
59IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech15:53
60FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:53
61HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates15:53
62WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious15:53
63SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo15:53
64DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies15:53
65VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team15:53
66NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team15:53
67BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:53
68CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM15:53
69KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe15:53
70FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech15:53
71POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious15:53
72BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic15:53
73CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash15:53
74HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation15:53
75POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo15:53
76WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:53
77VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:53
78PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM15:53
79KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM15:53
80HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious15:53
81GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team15:53
82NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM15:53
83HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech15:53
84MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo15:53
85HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo15:53
86KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma15:53
87ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:53
88MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:53
89LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:53
90GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation15:53
91VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:53
92TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious15:53
93GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal15:53
94ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:53
95PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe15:53
96NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo15:53
97GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:53
98FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation15:53
99KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers15:53
100CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step15:53
101MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates15:53
102VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team15:53
103CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers15:53
104SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe15:53
105MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix15:53
106BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation15:53
107LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies15:53
108DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM15:53
109BOL CeesTeam DSM15:53
110WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation15:53
111BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe15:53
112DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal15:53
113KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma15:53
114DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies15:53
115BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash15:53
116BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo15:53
117ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation15:53
118TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies15:53
119GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM15:53
120PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:53
121PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM15:53
122LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates15:53
123HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:53
124MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step15:53
125GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers15:53
126DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step15:53
127VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix15:53
128SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies15:53
129GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech15:53
130MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation15:53
131PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:53
132CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies15:53
133ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM15:53
134ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ15:53
135FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech15:53
136PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers15:53
137HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange15:53
138COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team15:53
139YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange15:53
140ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo15:53
141BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates16:26
142JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange16:26
143ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech16:26
144ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team16:26
145LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team16:26
146JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange16:26
147STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo16:26
148PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo16:26
149THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers16:26
150WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash16:26
151GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic17:19
152QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic17:19
153KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal17:30
154GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash17:30
155VERONA CarlosMovistar Team17:30
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 47:22:43
2URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo5:18
3VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:32
4CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5:33
5O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team5:58
6KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6:16
7LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech6:30
8MAS EnricMovistar Team7:11
9MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:29
10BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious10:28
11CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step15:35
12PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team24:44
13VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma25:21
14CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange25:53
15GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ30:51
16MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:20
17HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash37:10
18POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious38:49
19MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo39:13
20TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious43:54
21ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step45:46
22GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo47:37
23CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers49:17
24ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo53:35
25FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech54:35
26HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo54:41
27VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team54:54
28WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation57:00
29KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe57:12
30KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma57:38
31QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic58:10
32BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:00:55
33PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers1:02:54
34IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:03:44
35ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:04:40
36FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:04:52
37MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:04:55
38NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:09:03
39YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:09:03
40MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:11:23
41LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team1:11:35
42KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:12:25
43BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:15:23
44COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious1:17:45
45ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:18:02
46DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:18:23
47BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:19:41
48PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:19:46
49POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1:20:35
50THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:20:41
51LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies1:21:10
52MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious1:22:53
53STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:23:44
54BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:23:50
55VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo1:23:58
56MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:24:57
57HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1:25:32
58ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:25:45
59RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies1:26:15
60CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo1:27:11
61KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:28:26
62VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:29:48
63HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:30:21
64RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:30:51
65MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:31:20
66BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:31:56
67GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:32:05
68DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies1:32:37
69POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:33:25
70KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM1:35:58
71VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:36:12
72COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:36:17
73TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies1:36:23
74DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix1:36:40
75FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech1:37:52
76NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team1:38:50
77KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:39:14
78SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:39:17
79GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:42:15
80VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1:42:59
81COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:43:13
82BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies1:43:30
83ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:43:40
84GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal1:44:34
85GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:44:58
86SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:45:03
87PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:45:16
88SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:45:37
89GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team1:45:47
90BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:46:45
91ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech1:46:53
92GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:46:54
93ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:47:02
94BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo1:47:15
95SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team1:48:00
96MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange1:48:32
97DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies1:48:33
98RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix1:49:07
99GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team1:50:54
100BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation1:52:09
101FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:54:05
102HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:54:08
103MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1:54:27
104MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:56:15
105DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange1:56:23
106DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:56:56
107PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:57:18
108SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix1:57:57
109CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:58:02
110TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:59:01
111ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team2:01:31
112THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2:02:08
113VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:02:15
114VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix2:03:46
115LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates2:04:03
116VERONA CarlosMovistar Team2:04:21
117LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:04:25
118BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step2:06:23
119GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:06:55
120DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:07:05
121NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM2:07:30
122GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech2:07:44
123ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:08:48
124BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates2:09:37
125WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:09:38
126EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM2:09:46
127GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation2:09:52
128WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:10:46
129PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix2:11:17
130PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2:12:06
131CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:12:20
132PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM2:14:38
133WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:14:45
134BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:14:51
135JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange2:16:41
136OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2:17:58
137HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation2:18:16
138SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2:18:57
139BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:20:54
140SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies2:21:19
141VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:21:32
142FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation2:21:40
143HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates2:22:22
144BOL CeesTeam DSM2:22:23
145ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation2:22:32
146GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation2:23:11
147MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step2:24:52
148CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step2:25:59
149DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step2:26:23
150BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic2:28:34
151HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2:29:34
152CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies2:35:22
153PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo2:36:44
154JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange2:40:09
155KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:44:54
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step221
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange162
3PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix142
4COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious138
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step131
6BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic113
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates102
8VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma98
9POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe70
10KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ64
11MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious62
12ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step58
13MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step55
14VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma54
15GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation53
16MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo46
17VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal45
18ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team45
19MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange45
20BOL CeesTeam DSM45
21KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe44
22SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal44
23THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo43
24PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits36
25TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious33
26CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step32
27SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31
28CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers31
29VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31
30SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic27
31BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step27
32LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech26
33HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo26
34BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM26
35CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo26
36MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits25
37STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo25
38MAS EnricMovistar Team23
39PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits23
40BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM22
41URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo22
42KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe22
43HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech22
44O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team21
45POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious21
46WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation21
47MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix21
48VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team20
49TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies20
50GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ18
51PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo18
52KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal17
53IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech17
54POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo17
55SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team17
56CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM17
57ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo17
58BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo15
59LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits15
60WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious15
61CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies15
62SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo14
63HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash13
64BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo13
65WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
66OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe13
67MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation13
68GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic13
69YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange13
70FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech11
71KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM11
72WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash11
73BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious10
74BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies10
75CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash10
76JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange10
77PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team9
78LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies9
79GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal9
80GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team9
81ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech9
82CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange8
83GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo8
84QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic8
85GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team7
86VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
87THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
88PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7
89HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange7
90FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates6
91DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix6
92NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo5
93BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
94ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation5
95BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates5
96EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM4
97GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4
98RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix3
99TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2
100HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2
101HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
102GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech2
103MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1
104HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 47:22:43
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:32
3PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team24:44
4GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ30:51
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo54:41
6DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:18:23
7MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:24:57
8VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:29:48
9RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:30:51
10POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:33:25
11SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:45:37
12GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team1:45:47
13BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:46:45
14BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo1:47:15
15MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:56:15
16CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:58:02
17NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM2:07:30
18ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:08:48
19WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:09:38
20EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM2:09:46
21PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix2:11:17
22PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM2:14:38
23SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2:18:57
24BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:20:54
25HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates2:22:22
26GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation2:23:11
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic50
2VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma43
3WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation42
4POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious39
5MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo36
6ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo27
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates26
8O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team24
9HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo22
10ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step20
11VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma20
12PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits19
13MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits14
14URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo12
15MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious11
16TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious10
17MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation10
18HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange9
19CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step9
20CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers8
21ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM8
22LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies5
23SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe5
24LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech4
25IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech4
26COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious4
27MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix4
28STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo4
29KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma4
30VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3
31SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3
32YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange3
33POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe2
34THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
35BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM2
36SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix2
37HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1
38VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
39WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
40VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1
41KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1
42MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1
43KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
44BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic-8
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 43:03:26
2AG2R Citroën Team10:01
3INEOS Grenadiers12:47
4EF Education - Nippo15:47
5BORA - hansgrohe29:31
6Team Jumbo-Visma29:47
7Movistar Team38:22
8Astana - Premier Tech41:45
9Trek - Segafredo44:51
10UAE-Team Emirates53:00
11Deceuninck - Quick Step1:17:35
12Team BikeExchange1:27:35
13Groupama - FDJ1:41:24
14B&B Hotels p/b KTM1:47:34
15Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:56:33
16Team Arkéa Samsic2:20:38
17Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:24:21
18Team TotalEnergies2:34:05
19Alpecin-Fenix2:40:11
20Israel Start-Up Nation2:57:00
21Team DSM3:01:56
22Team Qhubeka NextHash3:24:44
23Lotto Soudal3:36:26

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

