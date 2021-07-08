Tour de France stage 12: Nils Politt solos to win from front of 13-man break
The leaders of the four jersey competitions — yellow, green, polka dots, and white — rode easily in the peloton with no change to standings.
Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) won a mostly-flat stage 12 of the 2021 Tour de France off the front of a 13-man break.
The German cyclist launched an attack at 12km to go, catching Harry Sweeny (Lotto-Soudal) and Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team) by surprise.
This is Politt’s first stage win in five Tour de France starts.
“It’s a dream to win a stage in the Tour de France. At the start, Peter [Sagan] left the race and it changed our tactics, and directly after the start it was the crosswinds,” Politt said.
🇫🇷 #TDF2021
he did it!!! pic.twitter.com/TCnY8ZU0ga
— BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) July 8, 2021
How it happened
While the opportunity for Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) to equal the record for career Tour stage-wins presented itself at the finish, with a straight and flat 1-kilometer run-in to the line, the “Manx Missle” would have to wait until another day to equal Eddy Merckx’s record.
A day after two ascents of Mont Ventoux, the peloton was still in recovery mode, and content to let a 13-man breakaway go up the road.
With nearly 125km to go and nearly a 7:15 advantage, the 13 men in the break included Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), André Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo), Harry Sweeny (Lotto–Soudal), Connor Swift (Arkéa-Samsic), Brent van Moer (Lotto-Soudal), Luka Mezgec (Team BikeExchange), Sergio Henao (Qhubeka-NextHash), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team TotalEnergies), and Imanol Erviti (Movistar Team).
The most threatening riders in the group were Greipel, a sprinter who has 11 Tour de France stage victories to his credit, and Alaphilippe, the current world champion who has worn the yellow jersey for a total of 14 days in his career.
The peloton seemed to ride at an even and relaxed tempo and over the next 20km, and the margin between the break and the main group expanded to nine minutes. This gap continued to steadily increase, unchecked by the main bunch.
Attack, regroup, repeat
At 50km to go, Politt and Swift attacked the bunch, while Theuns, also from the break, responded and tried to bring the two back. Mezgec bridged to the two on the front. These moves came to nothing, and the 13 on the front came back together just 3km later.
Attacks again came off the front of this baker’s dozen. Erviti took Politt, Küng, and Sweeny with him and got a significant gap on the other 9 on the front.
On a small rise at 15km to go, Sweeny lead the race, while Küng found the pace too high and was dropped from the other three on the front.
Taking Erviti and Sweeny by surprise, Politt attacked and escaped with 12km to go.
Going all-in, Politt put his head down, turned a massive gear, and increased his margin all the way to the line, clipping along solo at nearly 50kph.
“I did the first attack quite hard, and it was just four guys. Then, the sport director said to give it everything. I did it again and it was at 30 seconds, 30 seconds, and coming solo to the finish line was incredible…. all the effort that I’ve gone,” Politt said. “It’s my passion, cycling, and for my whole family, I’m so much away from home because of training camps and races. It’s the biggest win you can have, winning a stage in the Tour.”
The more experienced Erviti won the sprint for second place, coming around Sweeny who opened the sprint first with about 100m to go.
Manx Missle fires
Some 15 minutes later, Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was brought within 500m of the finish line by his teammates. He took additional sprint points on the stage, coming around Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) with minimal effort.
.@MarkCavendish sprints from the #TDF2021 peloton and grabs some points, extending his lead in the green jersey classification.
Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/gRdU78Xd4W
— Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) July 8, 2021
What’s to come
Stage 13, 219.9km from Nimes to Carcassonne, is another opportunity for the sprinters, if the inevitable break can be controlled, and also if the predicted crosswinds do not shatter the race.
Tour de France Stage 12 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:22:12
|2
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|0:31
|3
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:31
|4
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:58
|5
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|2:06
|6
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:06
|7
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:06
|8
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|2:06
|9
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:06
|10
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:06
|11
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:06
|12
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:09
|13
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:22
|14
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:53
|15
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|15:53
|16
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|15:53
|17
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|15:53
|18
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|15:53
|19
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15:53
|20
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:53
|21
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:53
|22
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:53
|23
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:53
|24
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:53
|25
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:53
|26
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:53
|27
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:53
|28
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:53
|29
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|15:53
|30
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:53
|31
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:53
|32
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:53
|33
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|15:53
|34
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:53
|35
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|15:53
|36
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:53
|37
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|15:53
|38
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|15:53
|39
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|15:53
|40
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:53
|41
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|15:53
|42
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:53
|43
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:53
|44
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:53
|45
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:53
|46
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|15:53
|47
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:53
|48
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:53
|49
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|15:53
|50
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|15:53
|51
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15:53
|52
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|15:53
|53
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:53
|54
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:53
|55
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:53
|56
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:53
|57
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|15:53
|58
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:53
|59
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:53
|60
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:53
|61
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:53
|62
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:53
|63
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:53
|64
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|15:53
|65
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:53
|66
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:53
|67
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:53
|68
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15:53
|69
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:53
|70
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:53
|71
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:53
|72
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:53
|73
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|15:53
|74
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:53
|75
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|15:53
|76
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:53
|77
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:53
|78
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|15:53
|79
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|15:53
|80
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:53
|81
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|15:53
|82
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|15:53
|83
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:53
|84
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:53
|85
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|15:53
|86
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:53
|87
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:53
|88
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:53
|89
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:53
|90
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:53
|91
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:53
|92
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:53
|93
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|15:53
|94
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:53
|95
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:53
|96
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:53
|97
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:53
|98
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:53
|99
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:53
|100
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:53
|101
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:53
|102
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|15:53
|103
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:53
|104
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:53
|105
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|15:53
|106
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:53
|107
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|15:53
|108
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|15:53
|109
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|15:53
|110
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:53
|111
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15:53
|112
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|15:53
|113
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:53
|114
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|15:53
|115
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|15:53
|116
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:53
|117
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:53
|118
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|15:53
|119
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15:53
|120
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:53
|121
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15:53
|122
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|15:53
|123
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:53
|124
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:53
|125
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:53
|126
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:53
|127
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|15:53
|128
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|15:53
|129
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:53
|130
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:53
|131
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:53
|132
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|15:53
|133
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|15:53
|134
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:53
|135
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15:53
|136
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:53
|137
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|15:53
|138
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15:53
|139
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|15:53
|140
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|15:53
|141
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:26
|142
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|16:26
|143
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|16:26
|144
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|16:26
|145
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|16:26
|146
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|16:26
|147
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:26
|148
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|16:26
|149
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:26
|150
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|16:26
|151
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:19
|152
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|17:19
|153
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|17:30
|154
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|17:30
|155
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|17:30
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|47:22:43
|2
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:18
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:32
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:33
|5
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:58
|6
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:16
|7
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:30
|8
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|7:11
|9
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:29
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:28
|11
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:35
|12
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:44
|13
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:21
|14
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|25:53
|15
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:51
|16
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:20
|17
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|37:10
|18
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|38:49
|19
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:13
|20
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|43:54
|21
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|45:46
|22
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|47:37
|23
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|49:17
|24
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|53:35
|25
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|54:35
|26
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|54:41
|27
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|54:54
|28
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|57:00
|29
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|57:12
|30
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|57:38
|31
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|58:10
|32
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:00:55
|33
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:02:54
|34
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:03:44
|35
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:04:40
|36
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:04:52
|37
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:04:55
|38
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:09:03
|39
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:09:03
|40
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:11:23
|41
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|1:11:35
|42
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:12:25
|43
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15:23
|44
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:17:45
|45
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:18:02
|46
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:18:23
|47
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:19:41
|48
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:19:46
|49
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:20:35
|50
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:20:41
|51
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:21:10
|52
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:22:53
|53
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:23:44
|54
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:23:50
|55
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:23:58
|56
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:24:57
|57
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:25:32
|58
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:25:45
|59
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:26:15
|60
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:27:11
|61
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:28:26
|62
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:29:48
|63
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:30:21
|64
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:30:51
|65
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:31:20
|66
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:31:56
|67
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:32:05
|68
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:32:37
|69
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:33:25
|70
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|1:35:58
|71
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:36:12
|72
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:36:17
|73
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:36:23
|74
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:36:40
|75
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:37:52
|76
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:38:50
|77
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:39:14
|78
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:39:17
|79
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:42:15
|80
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:42:59
|81
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:43:13
|82
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:43:30
|83
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:43:40
|84
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:44:34
|85
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:44:58
|86
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:45:03
|87
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:45:16
|88
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:45:37
|89
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:45:47
|90
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:46:45
|91
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:46:53
|92
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:46:54
|93
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:47:02
|94
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:47:15
|95
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:48:00
|96
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|1:48:32
|97
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:48:33
|98
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:49:07
|99
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|1:50:54
|100
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:52:09
|101
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:54:05
|102
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:54:08
|103
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1:54:27
|104
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:56:15
|105
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|1:56:23
|106
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:56:56
|107
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:57:18
|108
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:57:57
|109
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:58:02
|110
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:59:01
|111
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|2:01:31
|112
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:02:08
|113
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:02:15
|114
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:03:46
|115
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:04:03
|116
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:04:21
|117
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:04:25
|118
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:06:23
|119
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:06:55
|120
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:07:05
|121
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|2:07:30
|122
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:07:44
|123
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:08:48
|124
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:09:37
|125
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:09:38
|126
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|2:09:46
|127
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:09:52
|128
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:10:46
|129
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:11:17
|130
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:12:06
|131
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:12:20
|132
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|2:14:38
|133
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:14:45
|134
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:14:51
|135
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|2:16:41
|136
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:17:58
|137
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:18:16
|138
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:18:57
|139
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:20:54
|140
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:21:19
|141
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:21:32
|142
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:21:40
|143
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:22:22
|144
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|2:22:23
|145
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:22:32
|146
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:23:11
|147
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:24:52
|148
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:25:59
|149
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:26:23
|150
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:28:34
|151
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:29:34
|152
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:35:22
|153
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:36:44
|154
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|2:40:09
|155
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:44:54
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|221
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|162
|3
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|142
|4
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|138
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|131
|6
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|113
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|102
|8
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|98
|9
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|70
|10
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|64
|11
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|62
|12
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58
|13
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|55
|14
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|54
|15
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|53
|16
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|46
|17
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|45
|18
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|45
|19
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|45
|20
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|45
|21
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44
|22
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|44
|23
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|43
|24
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36
|25
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33
|26
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|32
|27
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|28
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31
|29
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31
|30
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27
|31
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27
|32
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|26
|33
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|26
|34
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|35
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|26
|36
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25
|37
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|25
|38
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|23
|39
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23
|40
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|22
|41
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|22
|42
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|43
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22
|44
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21
|45
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21
|46
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21
|47
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|48
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|49
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|20
|50
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|18
|51
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|52
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|53
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17
|54
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|17
|55
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|56
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|57
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|58
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|59
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15
|60
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|61
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|15
|62
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|14
|63
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|13
|64
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|13
|65
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|66
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|67
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13
|68
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13
|69
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|13
|70
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11
|71
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|11
|72
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|11
|73
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|74
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|10
|75
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|10
|76
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|10
|77
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|78
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|9
|79
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|80
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|9
|81
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9
|82
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|8
|83
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|84
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8
|85
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|86
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7
|87
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|88
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|89
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|7
|90
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|91
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|92
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|93
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|94
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|95
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|96
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|4
|97
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|98
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|99
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|100
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|101
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|102
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2
|103
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|104
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|47:22:43
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:32
|3
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:44
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:51
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|54:41
|6
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:18:23
|7
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:24:57
|8
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:29:48
|9
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:30:51
|10
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:33:25
|11
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:45:37
|12
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:45:47
|13
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:46:45
|14
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:47:15
|15
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:56:15
|16
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:58:02
|17
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|2:07:30
|18
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:08:48
|19
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:09:38
|20
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|2:09:46
|21
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:11:17
|22
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|2:14:38
|23
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:18:57
|24
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:20:54
|25
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:22:22
|26
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:23:11
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|50
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|43
|3
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|42
|4
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39
|5
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|36
|6
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|27
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|9
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|22
|10
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|11
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|12
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19
|13
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14
|14
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|12
|15
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|16
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|17
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|18
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|9
|19
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|20
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|21
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8
|22
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|5
|23
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|24
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|25
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|26
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|27
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|28
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|29
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|30
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|31
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|32
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|3
|33
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|34
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|35
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|36
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|37
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|38
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|39
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|40
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|41
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|42
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|43
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|44
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|-8
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|43:03:26
|2
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:01
|3
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:47
|4
|EF Education - Nippo
|15:47
|5
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29:31
|6
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:47
|7
|Movistar Team
|38:22
|8
|Astana - Premier Tech
|41:45
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|44:51
|10
|UAE-Team Emirates
|53:00
|11
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:17:35
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|1:27:35
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:41:24
|14
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:47:34
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:56:33
|16
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:20:38
|17
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:24:21
|18
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:34:05
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:40:11
|20
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:57:00
|21
|Team DSM
|3:01:56
|22
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:24:44
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|3:36:26
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.