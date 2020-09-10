Tour de France stage 12: Marc Hirschi takes solo win
Primož Roglič continues his hold on the yellow jersey as the battle for the green jersey continues
Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) took a solo win on stage 12 of the 2020 Tour de France — the longest stage of this year’s Tour — launching a 28-kilometer attack on the penultimate climb and distancing himself on a technical descent.
“It’s unbelievable. I was two times really close, and today I never believed that I could make it. I was really doubtful. I went full-gas the last 200 meters and it is just so super nice. I can’t describe it. It’s hard to find words,” said the 22-year-old winner riding in his first Tour. “I was always doubting. They were close and I had a picture in my mind from the last two stages. The last 3k was the last time I believed it. It’s my first pro victory and it’s at the Tour. It’s like a dream. It’s incredible.”
The former under-23 world champion from Switzerland used his supreme descending and time-trialing skills to stay away from repeated attacks from Marc Soler (Movistar) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).
Hirschi nearly won stage 2 of this year’s tour but was overtaken by Alaphilippe in the final few meters of the stage.
He was again so close to a victory the following week, but was beaten to the line by the Slovenian pair of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in the final kilometers of stage 9.
Hirschi added, “It’s my first pro victory. I will never believe that I could win a stage here so just to start here was like a dream. Now I’m here and I have a victory and two podiums, so it’s like a dream.”
For nearly the first 160km of the 218km of the stage, Bora-Hansgrohe exerted control on the stage, driving a fast pace in an effort to shed Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and set up Peter Sagan to take a few green-jersey points.
A six-man break which included Luis León Sánchez (Astana), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Nils Politt (Israeel Start-Up Nation), Max Walscheid (NTT Pro Cycling), Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Direct Energie), and Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was brought back by Bora-Hansgrohe, but this proved to be the start of the fireworks for the stage win.A
A group with Soren Kraugh Anderson (Sunweb), Teisj Benoot (Sunweb), and Marc Soler (Movistar) were finally able to slip off the front after several attempts.
Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) riding with a broken collarbone sustained before the start of the tour, Hirschi, and Bob Jungles (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) bridged up from the yellow jersey group, and for a brief few kilometers, a group of six were away.
But attacking on the penultimate climb, Hirschi got a gap of 20 seconds, which expanded into 48 seconds by the top of the climb.
This proved to be the decisive move for the young Swiss.
In the yellow jersey group, Peter Sagan briefly dropped off the back, where he struggled until the top of this climb, but ultimately rejoined this group.
Descending from this climb through technical and partially-shaded roads, Hirschi continued to pad his lead, several times appearing to skid through turns, but maintaining enough control to stay upright.
Not satisfied with the chase, Alaphilippe launched attack after attack, getting to within 19 seconds of the stage winner, but ultimately appeared to suffer a mechanical in the final 3km, and he was not able to lead the chase from the yellow jersey bunch to the group chasing Hirschi.
The Frenchman who previously lead the GC in the first week settled back to lead the large chase group that included the yellow, green, and white jerseys, ultimately finishing in 11th place.
Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels) managed to hold a 10-second advantage on this group through the finish, and finished 42 seconds back of the stage winner.
Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) won the sprint for third, from a reduced chase group.
Primož Roglič, wearing the leader’s yellow jersey, told reporters, “I think it’s hard stage in front of us, it’s a nice challenge, for sure we can expect some fight in the end, for us, everything stays the same, focusing on ourselves and do our job, in the end, a lot of things can happen.”
Roglič continued, “Today we expected the break to go away earlier and it would be easier, it was good racing for the whole day, at the end on the climbs, our guys were strong and it was controlled, happy to be staying in yellow, happy with the team.”
Tour de France Stage 12 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|5:08:49
|2
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:47
|3
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|0:52
|4
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:52
|5
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:52
|6
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:52
|7
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|0:52
|8
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:52
|9
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:56
|10
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|0:56
|11
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:48
|12
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|2:05
|13
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:30
|14
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|2:30
|15
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:30
|16
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:30
|17
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:30
|18
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:30
|19
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:30
|20
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:30
|21
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:30
|22
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:30
|23
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:30
|24
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:30
|25
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:30
|26
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:30
|27
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:30
|28
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:30
|29
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:30
|30
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:30
|31
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:30
|32
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:30
|33
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|2:30
|34
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:30
|35
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:30
|36
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:30
|37
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:30
|38
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|2:30
|39
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|2:30
|40
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:30
|41
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:30
|42
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:30
|43
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:30
|44
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:30
|45
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:30
|46
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:30
|47
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:30
|48
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:30
|49
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:30
|50
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:30
|51
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:30
|52
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:30
|53
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:30
|54
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:30
|55
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|2:30
|56
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:30
|57
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|2:30
|58
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:30
|59
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:30
|60
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:30
|61
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:30
|62
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|2:30
|63
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:30
|64
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:30
|65
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:30
|66
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|2:30
|67
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:30
|68
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:30
|69
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|2:30
|70
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:30
|71
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:49
|72
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:53
|73
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:20
|74
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:22
|75
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:43
|76
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:50
|77
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:05
|78
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:50
|79
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|8:50
|80
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|8:50
|81
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|8:50
|82
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|9:37
|83
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|9:37
|84
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|11:09
|85
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|12:58
|86
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:58
|87
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|13:38
|88
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|13:38
|89
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|13:38
|90
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:38
|91
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|13:38
|92
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|13:38
|93
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:38
|94
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13:38
|95
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|13:38
|96
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|13:38
|97
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13:38
|98
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|13:38
|99
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:38
|100
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|13:38
|101
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:38
|102
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|13:38
|103
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|13:38
|104
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|13:38
|105
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|13:38
|106
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|13:38
|107
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13:43
|108
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|16:14
|109
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:14
|110
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|16:14
|111
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|16:14
|112
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16:14
|113
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16:14
|114
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:14
|115
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|16:14
|116
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|16:14
|117
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:49
|118
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:57
|119
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:57
|120
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|19:57
|121
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:57
|122
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|19:57
|123
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|19:57
|124
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|19:57
|125
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|19:57
|126
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|19:57
|127
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|19:57
|128
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:57
|129
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|19:57
|130
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|19:57
|131
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|19:57
|132
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|19:57
|133
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|19:57
|134
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:57
|135
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|19:57
|136
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|19:57
|137
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|19:57
|138
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:57
|139
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|25:46
|140
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|25:46
|141
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:25
|142
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:25
|143
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|26:25
|144
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:25
|145
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|26:25
|146
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|26:25
|147
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|26:25
|148
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|26:25
|149
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:25
|150
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:25
|151
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:25
|152
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|26:25
|153
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:25
|154
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:25
|155
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|26:25
|156
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|26:25
|157
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|26:25
|158
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:25
|159
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:25
|160
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|26:25
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|51:26:43
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|3
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:28
|4
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:32
|6
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:32
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:44
|8
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:02
|9
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|1:15
|10
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:42
|11
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:53
|12
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:02
|13
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:31
|14
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:22
|15
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:42
|16
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:42
|17
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3:43
|18
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:13
|19
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|13:15
|20
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|18:57
|21
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23:51
|22
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:43
|23
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|31:25
|24
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|32:01
|25
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:57
|26
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|36:04
|27
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|38:47
|28
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|40:08
|29
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|40:49
|30
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|46:08
|31
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|47:09
|32
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47:46
|33
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|52:12
|34
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|52:41
|35
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|54:17
|36
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|55:38
|37
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|55:44
|38
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|55:52
|39
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|58:24
|40
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|59:35
|41
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:00:00
|42
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:02:18
|43
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|1:02:21
|44
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:02:28
|45
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:02:49
|46
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:03:41
|47
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:03:51
|48
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|1:04:15
|49
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|1:05:41
|50
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:07:03
|51
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:07:37
|52
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:08:09
|53
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:10:28
|54
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|1:10:36
|55
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:10:56
|56
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|1:13:51
|57
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:15:37
|58
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:15:57
|59
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:45
|60
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:17:39
|61
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:18:43
|62
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:19:04
|63
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:22:03
|64
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:23:51
|65
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:24:09
|66
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:26:59
|67
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:27:55
|68
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:28:39
|69
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:28:41
|70
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|1:29:54
|71
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:32:44
|72
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:33:44
|73
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:36:11
|74
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:36:53
|75
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:37:21
|76
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:39:14
|77
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:39:37
|78
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:41:19
|79
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:43:54
|80
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:44:14
|81
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1:52:42
|82
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:53:29
|83
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:55:01
|84
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:55:04
|85
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|1:56:03
|86
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:00:38
|87
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|2:01:09
|88
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:01:35
|89
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|2:01:51
|90
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:02:04
|91
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:02:04
|92
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:02:12
|93
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:02:56
|94
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:03:34
|95
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:05:24
|96
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:05:40
|97
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:07:00
|98
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:07:55
|99
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:09:56
|100
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:09:58
|101
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:10:22
|102
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:11:43
|103
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:12:04
|104
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:12:56
|105
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:13:04
|106
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:13:29
|107
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|2:13:41
|108
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|2:14:08
|109
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:14:27
|110
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:15:24
|111
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:21:24
|112
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:21:26
|113
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:23:24
|114
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:25:23
|115
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:25:34
|116
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:26:03
|117
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:26:19
|118
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:26:43
|119
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:27:57
|120
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|2:28:15
|121
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|2:28:50
|122
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:29:32
|123
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:33:52
|124
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:35:02
|125
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|2:35:49
|126
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:38:01
|127
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:38:16
|128
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:38:27
|129
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:39:33
|130
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:39:36
|131
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:39:53
|132
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:41:08
|133
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:41:20
|134
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:42:10
|135
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|2:43:10
|136
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:44:13
|137
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:45:40
|138
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:45:50
|139
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:46:03
|140
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:46:57
|141
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:47:22
|142
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:48:51
|143
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|2:49:54
|144
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:50:14
|145
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:51:52
|146
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:52:23
|147
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:52:53
|148
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:53:16
|149
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|2:53:16
|150
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:54:40
|151
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:55:02
|152
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:56:04
|153
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:57:21
|154
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:57:35
|155
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:58:35
|156
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:59:10
|157
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:59:47
|158
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|3:04:02
|159
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|3:07:48
|160
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|3:22:10
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|252
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|186
|3
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|162
|4
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|155
|5
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|146
|6
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|131
|7
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|100
|8
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|100
|9
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|90
|10
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|88
|11
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|72
|12
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|69
|13
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|67
|14
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|60
|15
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|56
|16
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|53
|17
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|53
|18
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|51
|19
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|51
|20
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|21
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|50
|22
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50
|23
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|24
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|49
|25
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|26
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|47
|27
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|46
|28
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|29
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|44
|30
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|41
|31
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41
|32
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|40
|33
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38
|34
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|38
|35
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|38
|36
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|35
|37
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|38
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28
|39
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28
|40
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|27
|41
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|25
|42
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|23
|43
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|23
|44
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|22
|45
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|22
|46
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|21
|47
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21
|48
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|20
|49
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|50
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|51
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|20
|52
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|18
|53
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|18
|54
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|17
|55
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17
|56
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|17
|57
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|58
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|17
|59
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|60
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|61
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|16
|62
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|63
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|64
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|65
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|15
|66
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|67
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|68
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|15
|69
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15
|70
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|71
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|14
|72
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14
|73
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|74
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|75
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|13
|76
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13
|77
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|13
|78
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|12
|79
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|12
|80
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|81
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11
|82
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11
|83
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|84
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|85
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|86
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|87
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|10
|88
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|10
|89
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|9
|90
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|9
|91
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|8
|92
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8
|93
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|8
|94
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|95
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|96
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|7
|97
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|98
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|99
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|100
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5
|101
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|5
|102
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5
|103
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|104
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|105
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|106
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|107
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|4
|108
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|109
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3
|110
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|111
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|112
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|113
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|114
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|1
|115
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|-6
|116
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|-13
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|51:27:04
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:23
|3
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:41
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|12:54
|5
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:03:20
|6
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:03:30
|7
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|1:03:54
|8
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:07:48
|9
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|1:10:15
|10
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:15:16
|11
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:17:18
|12
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:28:18
|13
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:09:37
|14
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:21:03
|15
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:26:22
|16
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|2:27:54
|17
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|2:28:29
|18
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:40:47
|19
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:45:29
|20
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:46:36
|21
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:52:02
|22
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|2:52:55
|23
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:54:19
|24
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:54:41
|25
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:58:49
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|2
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|3
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|31
|4
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|5
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|21
|6
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14
|8
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|14
|9
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|14
|10
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|11
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|11
|12
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|13
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|14
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|15
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|16
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|17
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|7
|18
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|7
|19
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|20
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|21
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|22
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|5
|23
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|24
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4
|25
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|26
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|27
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|28
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2
|29
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|30
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|31
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|32
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|33
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|34
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|35
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|36
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|37
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|38
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|39
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1
|40
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|41
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|42
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|43
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|1
|44
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|-1
|45
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|154:26:36
|2
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:18
|3
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:37
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:47
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:32
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|19:01
|7
|INEOS Grenadiers
|26:32
|8
|Bahrain - McLaren
|33:38
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|40:35
|10
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:14:31
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:16:05
|12
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:16:17
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:35:54
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:43:02
|15
|CCC Team
|2:17:03
|16
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:28:38
|17
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:55:42
|18
|Team Sunweb
|3:02:58
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:13:24
|20
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:38:16
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:50:30
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|6:49:36
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.