2020 Tour De France

Tour de France 2020

Tour de France stage 12: Marc Hirschi takes solo win

Primož Roglič continues his hold on the yellow jersey as the battle for the green jersey continues

Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) took a solo win on stage 12 of the 2020 Tour de France — the longest stage of this year’s Tour — launching a 28-kilometer attack on the penultimate climb and distancing himself on a technical descent.

“It’s unbelievable. I was two times really close, and today I never believed that I could make it. I was really doubtful. I went full-gas the last 200 meters and it is just so super nice. I can’t describe it. It’s hard to find words,” said the 22-year-old winner riding in his first Tour. “I was always doubting. They were close and I had a picture in my mind from the last two stages. The last 3k was the last time I believed it. It’s my first pro victory and it’s at the Tour. It’s like a dream. It’s incredible.”

The former under-23 world champion from Switzerland used his supreme descending and time-trialing skills to stay away from repeated attacks from Marc Soler (Movistar) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).

Hirschi nearly won stage 2 of this year’s tour but was overtaken by Alaphilippe in the final few meters of the stage.

He was again so close to a victory the following week, but was beaten to the line by the Slovenian pair of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in the final kilometers of stage 9.

Hirschi added, “It’s my first pro victory. I will never believe that I could win a stage here so just to start here was like a dream. Now I’m here and I have a victory and two podiums, so it’s like a dream.”

For nearly the first 160km of the 218km of the stage, Bora-Hansgrohe exerted control on the stage, driving a fast pace in an effort to shed Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and set up Peter Sagan to take a few green-jersey points.

A six-man break which included Luis León Sánchez (Astana), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Nils Politt (Israeel Start-Up Nation), Max Walscheid (NTT Pro Cycling), Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total Direct Energie), and Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was brought back by Bora-Hansgrohe, but this proved to be the start of the fireworks for the stage win.A

A group with Soren Kraugh Anderson (Sunweb), Teisj Benoot (Sunweb), and Marc Soler (Movistar) were finally able to slip off the front after several attempts.

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) riding with a broken collarbone sustained before the start of the tour, Hirschi, and Bob Jungles (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) bridged up from the yellow jersey group, and for a brief few kilometers, a group of six were away.

But attacking on the penultimate climb, Hirschi got a gap of 20 seconds, which expanded into 48 seconds by the top of the climb.

This proved to be the decisive move for the young Swiss.

In the yellow jersey group, Peter Sagan briefly dropped off the back, where he struggled until the top of this climb, but ultimately rejoined this group.

Descending from this climb through technical and partially-shaded roads, Hirschi continued to pad his lead, several times appearing to skid through turns, but maintaining enough control to stay upright.

Not satisfied with the chase, Alaphilippe launched attack after attack, getting to within 19 seconds of the stage winner, but ultimately appeared to suffer a mechanical in the final 3km, and he was not able to lead the chase from the yellow jersey bunch to the group chasing Hirschi.

The Frenchman who previously lead the GC in the first week settled back to lead the large chase group that included the yellow, green, and white jerseys, ultimately finishing in 11th place.

Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels) managed to hold a 10-second advantage on this group through the finish, and finished 42 seconds back of the stage winner.

Søren Kragh Andersen (Sunweb) won the sprint for third, from a reduced chase group.

Primož Roglič, wearing the leader’s yellow jersey, told reporters, “I think it’s hard stage in front of us, it’s a nice challenge, for sure we can expect some fight in the end, for us, everything stays the same, focusing on ourselves and do our job, in the end, a lot of things can happen.”

Roglič continued, “Today we expected the break to go away earlier and it would be easier, it was good racing for the whole day, at the end on the climbs, our guys were strong and it was controlled, happy to be staying in yellow, happy with the team.”

Tour de France Stage 12 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb5:08:49
2ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:47
3KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb0:52
4PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:52
5HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:52
6SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:52
7HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team0:52
8REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ0:52
9ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:56
10ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb0:56
11ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:48
12SOLER MarcMovistar Team2:05
13SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe2:30
14VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team2:30
15STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo2:30
16GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling2:30
17BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:30
18NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale2:30
19VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma2:30
20MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:30
21YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott2:30
22DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma2:30
23KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers2:30
24ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma2:30
25BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers2:30
26POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates2:30
27KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2:30
28MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2:30
29CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:30
30URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling2:30
31GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:30
32CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren2:30
33VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team2:30
34VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation2:30
35MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott2:30
36KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2:30
37IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott2:30
38TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team2:30
39LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team2:30
40MAS EnricMovistar Team2:30
41PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo2:30
42BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren2:30
43CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers2:30
44EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:30
45POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates2:30
46MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:30
47QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic2:30
48BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale2:30
49EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo2:30
50KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling2:30
51CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott2:30
52SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie2:30
53POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling2:30
54LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren2:30
55BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb2:30
56AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers2:30
57IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team2:30
58PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ2:30
59KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling2:30
60GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2:30
61NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott2:30
62FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team2:30
63VERONA CarlosMovistar Team2:30
64CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale2:30
65MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ2:30
66DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal2:30
67BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic2:30
68GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma2:30
69LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team2:30
70ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic2:30
71MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation2:49
72BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma2:53
73DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates3:20
74KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe3:22
75CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers3:43
76PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:50
77SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers6:05
78BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott8:50
79DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step8:50
80DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team8:50
81JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott8:50
82HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling9:37
83ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb9:37
84VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling11:09
85HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation12:58
86JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step12:58
87POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren13:38
88MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren13:38
89GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie13:38
90LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates13:38
91DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step13:38
92SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team13:38
93QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic13:38
94BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling13:38
95CATALDO DarioMovistar Team13:38
96ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team13:38
97GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling13:38
98NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb13:38
99PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale13:38
100KOCH JonasCCC Team13:38
101BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe13:38
102ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team13:38
103VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling13:38
104OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team13:38
105MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling13:38
106HIRT JanCCC Team13:38
107LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits13:43
108COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren16:14
109MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates16:14
110TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie16:14
111SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie16:14
112ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step16:14
113VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale16:14
114VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers16:14
115LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ16:14
116DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal16:14
117NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation16:49
118RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic19:57
119LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic19:57
120SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic19:57
121MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma19:57
122HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren19:57
123KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates19:57
124COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM19:57
125DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM19:57
126CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM19:57
127REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM19:57
128BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie19:57
129WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling19:57
130PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb19:57
131BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie19:57
132HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation19:57
133COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale19:57
134GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe19:57
135BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling19:57
136TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team19:57
137JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma19:57
138THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo19:57
139SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team25:46
140CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling25:46
141MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step26:25
142PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo26:25
143KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal26:25
144POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation26:25
145FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal26:25
146BOL CeesTeam Sunweb26:25
147VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale26:25
148LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale26:25
149VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:25
150OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe26:25
151CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step26:25
152EWAN CalebLotto Soudal26:25
153ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers26:25
154NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation26:25
155GESCHKE SimonCCC Team26:25
156GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation26:25
157COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie26:25
158SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo26:25
159PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe26:25
160BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step26:25
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 51:26:43
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:21
3MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:28
4BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:30
5QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:32
6URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling0:32
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:44
8YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:02
9LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1:15
10LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren1:42
11PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo1:53
12MAS EnricMovistar Team2:02
13MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:31
14DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma3:22
15CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers3:42
16CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren3:42
17VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3:43
18CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott12:13
19HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling13:15
20ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM18:57
21BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic23:51
22BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe26:43
23CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale31:25
24KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma32:01
25PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ33:57
26IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team36:04
27BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren38:47
28SOLER MarcMovistar Team40:08
29BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma40:49
30REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ46:08
31SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie47:09
32VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma47:46
33VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team52:12
34MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ52:41
35LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team54:17
36KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers55:38
37VERONA CarlosMovistar Team55:44
38ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step55:52
39NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott58:24
40CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers59:35
41CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling1:00:00
42ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:02:18
43SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team1:02:21
44GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma1:02:28
45SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:02:49
46MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling1:03:41
47MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:03:51
48HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb1:04:15
49KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb1:05:41
50POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates1:07:03
51HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:07:37
52POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling1:08:09
53KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:10:28
54TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team1:10:36
55JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step1:10:56
56HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team1:13:51
57GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:15:37
58MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:15:57
59VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale1:16:45
60KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:17:39
61OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:18:43
62SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:19:04
63ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic1:22:03
64PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:23:51
65GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:24:09
66VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:26:59
67HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation1:27:55
68EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:28:39
69GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:28:41
70ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1:29:54
71ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:32:44
72VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling1:33:44
73CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:36:11
74FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1:36:53
75EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:37:21
76BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling1:39:14
77STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:39:37
78NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale1:41:19
79DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:43:54
80DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:44:14
81SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1:52:42
82SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:53:29
83NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation1:55:01
84PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:55:04
85TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team1:56:03
86KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling2:00:38
87GESCHKE SimonCCC Team2:01:09
88VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation2:01:35
89HIRT JanCCC Team2:01:51
90BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott2:02:04
91BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling2:02:04
92GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling2:02:12
93VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale2:02:56
94LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale2:03:34
95LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates2:05:24
96MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott2:05:40
97VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling2:07:00
98MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren2:07:55
99LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ2:09:56
100BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:09:58
101COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren2:10:22
102JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott2:11:43
103KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling2:12:04
104PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:12:56
105ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:13:04
106OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2:13:29
107BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb2:13:41
108DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team2:14:08
109AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers2:14:27
110IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott2:15:24
111SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic2:21:24
112QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic2:21:26
113MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates2:23:24
114LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:25:23
115HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation2:25:34
116THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2:26:03
117GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie2:26:19
118ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:26:43
119COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:27:57
120PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb2:28:15
121NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb2:28:50
122DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step2:29:32
123CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:33:52
124DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates2:35:02
125KOCH JonasCCC Team2:35:49
126TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie2:38:01
127JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2:38:16
128POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation2:38:27
129PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2:39:33
130GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling2:39:36
131MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step2:39:53
132COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale2:41:08
133MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma2:41:20
134LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic2:42:10
135ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb2:43:10
136SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie2:44:13
137KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates2:45:40
138CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:45:50
139REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:46:03
140PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo2:46:57
141DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:47:22
142WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling2:48:51
143DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal2:49:54
144VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:50:14
145POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren2:51:52
146RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic2:52:23
147BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step2:52:53
148EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:53:16
149BOL CeesTeam Sunweb2:53:16
150BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie2:54:40
151SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers2:55:02
152GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation2:56:04
153BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie2:57:21
154ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:57:35
155NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation2:58:35
156CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:59:10
157HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren2:59:47
158FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal3:04:02
159KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal3:07:48
160COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie3:22:10
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step252
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe186
3COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM162
4EWAN CalebLotto Soudal155
5TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team146
6VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma131
7KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates100
8MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step100
9HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb90
10ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step88
11BOL CeesTeam Sunweb72
12POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates69
13VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team67
14PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo60
15LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team56
16BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling53
17OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe53
18STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo51
19HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation51
20ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma50
21BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers50
22HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits50
23YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott49
24POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling49
25MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott49
26SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo47
27PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM46
28VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale45
29MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo44
30COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie41
31VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits41
32POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation40
33MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits38
34KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb38
35BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie38
36SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe35
37PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale29
38QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic28
39LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits28
40BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie27
41ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM25
42HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team23
43BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb23
44LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren22
45ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step22
46SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team21
47GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie21
48LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ20
49LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team20
50COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale20
51WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling20
52VERONA CarlosMovistar Team18
53ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb18
54HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling17
55HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation17
56GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM17
57FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team17
58ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team17
59THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo17
60GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe16
61CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step16
62CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott15
63CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers15
64SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team15
65MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling15
66GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ15
67KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe15
68GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling15
69TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie15
70BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale14
71PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ14
72KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers14
73NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale14
74GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation14
75VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team13
76GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling13
77REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM13
78CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren12
79SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie12
80DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma11
81CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers11
82BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic11
83REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ11
84VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale11
85PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo10
86NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation10
87COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren10
88HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren10
89ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo9
90DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM9
91URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling8
92OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8
93PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb8
94PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe8
95KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal8
96BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling7
97DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal7
98AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers7
99JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott6
100BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren5
101SOLER MarcMovistar Team5
102DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step5
103VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation5
104GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4
105EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
106LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale4
107KOCH JonasCCC Team4
108BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott3
109KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling3
110CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
111CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale2
112KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2
113BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
114KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling1
115GESCHKE SimonCCC Team-6
116CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling-13
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 51:27:04
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:23
3MAS EnricMovistar Team1:41
4HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling12:54
5MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling1:03:20
6MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:03:30
7HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb1:03:54
8POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling1:07:48
9TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team1:10:15
10GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:15:16
11KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:17:18
12EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:28:18
13BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:09:37
14SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic2:21:03
15ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:26:22
16PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb2:27:54
17NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb2:28:29
18COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale2:40:47
19CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:45:29
20PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo2:46:36
21RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic2:52:02
22BOL CeesTeam Sunweb2:52:55
23BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie2:54:19
24SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers2:54:41
25CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:58:49
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale36
2PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale31
3HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb31
4SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo24
5PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM21
6ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma18
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates14
8VERONA CarlosMovistar Team14
9POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling14
10GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling12
11ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb11
12LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team10
13COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie9
14HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits9
15GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ8
16FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team8
17VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team7
18KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb7
19GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie6
20MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
21ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step6
22SOLER MarcMovistar Team5
23QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic4
24LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren4
25BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic4
26DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3
27GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma3
28SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2
29NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation2
30BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie2
31BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers2
32ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2
33CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers2
34SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe2
35HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation2
36GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
37POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation2
38PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2
39LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1
40BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale1
41LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1
42VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1
43MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling1
44CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling-1
45GESCHKE SimonCCC Team-2
Teams
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 154:26:36
2Trek - Segafredo4:18
3EF Pro Cycling5:37
4AG2R La Mondiale13:47
5Team Jumbo-Visma17:32
6Astana Pro Team19:01
7INEOS Grenadiers26:32
8Bahrain - McLaren33:38
9Mitchelton-Scott40:35
10Team Arkéa Samsic1:14:31
11UAE-Team Emirates1:16:05
12BORA - hansgrohe1:16:17
13Groupama - FDJ1:35:54
14Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:43:02
15CCC Team2:17:03
16B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:28:38
17Deceuninck - Quick Step2:55:42
18Team Sunweb3:02:58
19Israel Start-Up Nation3:13:24
20NTT Pro Cycling3:38:16
21Team Total Direct Energie4:50:30
22Lotto Soudal6:49:36

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

