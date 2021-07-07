Tour de France Stage 11: Wout van Aert soars twice over Mont Ventoux for solo win
Tadej Pogačar held onto the yellow jersey, marking his general classification rivals for the entire stage.
Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) soloed to the win on stage 11 of the 2021 Tour de France.
The Belgian national road champion and three-time world cyclocross champion went solo on the second lap over Mont Ventoux never looked back.
“I’m lost for words. It’s so stupid to say but, of course, I did not expect to win this stage before the Tour de France. But actually, yesterday, I already believed in it. I asked the team to be the guy to go for the breakaways, and it’s one of the most iconic climbs in the Tour and the world and the world of cycling,” van Aert said.
🇫🇷 #TDF2021
WHAT. A. WIN.😱 pic.twitter.com/FiCLN4fEAT
— Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) July 7, 2021
How it happened
In nearly perfect conditions for bike racing, four men were off the front including Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), and over a cat 1 climb that preceded two ascents of the Géant of Provence.
The quartet had 15 seconds on the first chase group of 12 riders, five minutes on the yellow jersey group which was lead by Team Ineos, and nearly eight minutes on Cavendish’s group of 14 when they arrived at the base of Mont Ventoux for the first lap of the monster climb in the stage. The group of four was brought back by the group of 12.
Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) were dropped from the main bunch, while Tiesj Benoot (Team DSM) abandoned the Tour on the first lap of Ventoux.
Jumbo Visma was riding on the front of the peloton for Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in the white jersey, with UAE-Team Emirates in a bubble guarding the yellow jersey with more than 40km of racing remaining.
In the front group were Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Kenny Elissonde and Julien Bernard (both Trek-Segafredo), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Fenix), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), and others.
The group on the front had split into two groups of seven on the acceleration of van Aert and Alaphilippe about halfway up the first of two ascents of Ventoux.
Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), who had been on the front group dropped back to the second group on the road for a handful of kilometers. He accelerated and made it back to the front to join his teammates Elisonde and Bernard.
Twice over Mont Ventoux
Alaphilippe attacked the break on the steep ramp to the summit and went over the top first on the first of two laps of Ventoux. The Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider was not given much leash on the 110+kph descent.
Behind the leaders, 2016 Olympic champion Gre Van Avermaet (AG2R-Citroën) was scooped up by the peloton on the first descent of Ventoux.
Onto the steeper, second approach of Ventoux, Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) was dropped from the main bunch.
Perez was dropped from the front group, leaving Trek-Segafredo with nearly 50 percent of the men in the front of the race.
With 40km of racing — nearly half of which were descending — to go, and starting the second ascent of one of the most iconic climbs in pro cycling, Trek-Segafredo climber Elisonde went off the front of the race.
Only van Aert, Mollema, and Alaphilippe remained at the front of the race, chasing Elissonde with 38km to go. The wearer of the rainbow jersey looked to be in distress, grimacing under the pressure applied on the climb
Launching an attack, van Aert distanced Mollema and the world champion when he bridged to Elissonde. This move sent rippled behind him and Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroën), who was second on the general classification was popped from the yellow jersey group with 10km of climbing to go.
Some kilometers back, Michael Woods (EF Education-Nippo) gave up chasing after the leaders, and dropped back to the big bunch. Even further back, Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka-NextHash) abandoned the Tour between ascents of Ventoux.
Vingegaard, in the white jersey, attacked at 1.8km from the second summit of Ventoux, forcing Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) to chase. The Jumbo-Visma rider distanced himself from the yellow jersey 1km from the summit. Pogačar, Carapaz, and Urán chased after him, with the Slovenian in the yellow jersey getting some dozen kilometers out before he was brought back on the descent.
Van Aert, who suffered from appendicitis several weeks before the start of the Tour was nearly 90 seconds off the front, where he remained until he crossed the line, first on the stage.
This was van Aert’s fifth top-10 in the 2021 Tour de France.
“It was really hard to come in this Tour on a proper level, and the first week we had so much bad luck with the team. Even today, we lost Tony Martin in a crash. This is so nice. If you keep being motivated and you keep believing it, some day it will work out. I’m really proud,” said van Aert.
After a big mountain day @RichardCarapazM moves up one place to fourth overall at #TDF2021 #FuerzaRichie pic.twitter.com/033AhuioLH
— INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) July 7, 2021
The two Trek-Segafredo riders Elissonde and Mollema came through in second and third, while behind them, Pogačar sprinted into fourth place, ahead of Urán, Carapaz, and Vingegaard.
Commenting on Vingegaard’s moves, Pogačar said, “No, I’m really not surprised. I’ve seen already, in the beginning of this year, that he might be one of the strongest climbers in this era for sure. I think he has a really bright future. He’s a super strong rider.”
What’s to come
Stage 12 is a 159.4km-route from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes, and is another opportunity for the sprinters.
The finish line is at the end of a flat 1,000m straight on the 19.6 feet wide Avenue Président Salvador-Allende.
This means that Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), who has previously won stages in Nîmes, will be on the hunt for his fourth stage win of this year’s Tour. Cav’s doing so would equal the record set by Eddy Merckx of 34 career Tour stage wins.
Tour de France Stage 11 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:17:43
|2
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14
|3
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:14
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:38
|5
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:38
|6
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:38
|7
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:38
|8
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:56
|9
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:56
|10
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3:02
|11
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:28
|12
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:05
|13
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:09
|14
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|5:09
|15
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:35
|16
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:35
|17
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|5:35
|18
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:46
|19
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:18
|20
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:34
|21
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:32
|22
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:18
|23
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12:18
|24
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:18
|25
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|12:18
|26
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:18
|27
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|13:07
|28
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:28
|29
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:28
|30
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|14:28
|31
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:28
|32
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|14:28
|33
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|14:28
|34
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:28
|35
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:28
|36
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|14:28
|37
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|14:28
|38
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:28
|39
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|14:28
|40
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:28
|41
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14:46
|42
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|18:30
|43
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|19:40
|44
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|19:40
|45
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|19:44
|46
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|19:59
|47
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|21:52
|48
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|22:18
|49
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:18
|50
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|22:18
|51
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|23:27
|52
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:20
|53
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|24:38
|54
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|24:38
|55
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24:38
|56
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:38
|57
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|24:38
|58
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:38
|59
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|24:38
|60
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:38
|61
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:38
|62
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:38
|63
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:38
|64
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|24:38
|65
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:38
|66
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:38
|67
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24:38
|68
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|24:38
|69
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:38
|70
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24:38
|71
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|24:38
|72
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:07
|73
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|25:07
|74
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:00
|75
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|26:16
|76
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|26:58
|77
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|26:58
|78
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26:58
|79
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|27:08
|80
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|27:08
|81
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28:15
|82
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|28:15
|83
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28:15
|84
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28:15
|85
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|28:15
|86
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28:15
|87
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:15
|88
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|28:15
|89
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|28:15
|90
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28:15
|91
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|28:15
|92
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|28:15
|93
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|28:15
|94
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|28:15
|95
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|29:04
|96
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|29:53
|97
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|29:58
|98
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|30:00
|99
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|30:48
|100
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:09
|101
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|31:09
|102
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:09
|103
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|31:09
|104
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|31:09
|105
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:09
|106
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|31:09
|107
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|32:55
|108
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|33:05
|109
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|33:10
|110
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|33:10
|111
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|33:10
|112
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|33:10
|113
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|33:10
|114
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:10
|115
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|33:10
|116
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|34:24
|117
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|34:26
|118
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36:55
|119
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|37:13
|120
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|37:13
|121
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|37:26
|122
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37:26
|123
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|37:26
|124
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37:26
|125
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37:26
|126
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|37:26
|127
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|37:26
|128
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|37:26
|129
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|37:26
|130
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37:26
|131
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|37:26
|132
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|37:26
|133
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|37:26
|134
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|37:26
|135
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|37:26
|136
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|37:26
|137
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|37:26
|138
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|37:26
|139
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|37:26
|140
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37:26
|141
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|37:26
|142
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|37:26
|143
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|39:13
|144
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|39:13
|145
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|39:58
|146
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40:40
|147
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40:40
|148
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40:40
|149
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40:40
|150
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|40:40
|151
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|40:40
|152
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|40:40
|153
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|40:40
|154
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|40:40
|155
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|43:25
|156
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|47:36
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|43:44:38
|2
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:18
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:32
|4
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:33
|5
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:58
|6
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:16
|7
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:30
|8
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|7:11
|9
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:29
|10
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10:28
|11
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|15:35
|12
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:44
|13
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:21
|14
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|25:53
|15
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:51
|16
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|32:20
|17
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|38:49
|18
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:13
|19
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|43:54
|20
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|47:37
|21
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|49:17
|22
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|50:57
|23
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|53:35
|24
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|54:35
|25
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|54:41
|26
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|54:54
|27
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|56:44
|28
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|57:00
|29
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|57:12
|30
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|57:38
|31
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|59:33
|32
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:00:55
|33
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:02:54
|34
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:03:44
|35
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:04:40
|36
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:04:52
|37
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:04:55
|38
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:09:03
|39
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|1:09:03
|40
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|1:11:02
|41
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:11:23
|42
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15:23
|43
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:17:45
|44
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:18:02
|45
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:18:23
|46
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:19:41
|47
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:19:46
|48
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:20:08
|49
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:21:10
|50
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:22:53
|51
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:23:11
|52
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:23:50
|53
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:23:58
|54
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:24:57
|55
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:25:32
|56
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:26:15
|57
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:26:20
|58
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:27:11
|59
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:28:26
|60
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:30:21
|61
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:30:51
|62
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:31:20
|63
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:31:56
|64
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:32:05
|65
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:32:37
|66
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:33:25
|67
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:36:12
|68
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:36:17
|69
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:36:23
|70
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:36:38
|71
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:36:40
|72
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:37:52
|73
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:38:50
|74
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:39:14
|75
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:40:49
|76
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:41:13
|77
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:42:59
|78
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:43:13
|79
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:43:35
|80
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:43:40
|81
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:44:34
|82
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:44:58
|83
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:45:03
|84
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:45:16
|85
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:45:47
|86
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:46:20
|87
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:46:45
|88
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:46:54
|89
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:47:02
|90
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:48:00
|91
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:48:33
|92
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:49:07
|93
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|1:50:54
|94
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:52:09
|95
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:53:04
|96
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:54:05
|97
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:54:08
|98
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1:54:27
|99
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:56:15
|100
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|1:56:23
|101
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:56:56
|102
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:57:14
|103
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:57:18
|104
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:57:46
|105
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:57:57
|106
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:58:02
|107
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:59:01
|108
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:00:43
|109
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|2:00:58
|110
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|2:01:03
|111
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:02:15
|112
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|2:02:19
|113
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|2:02:44
|114
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:03:46
|115
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:04:03
|116
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:04:25
|117
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:05:18
|118
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:06:23
|119
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:07:05
|120
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|2:07:30
|121
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:07:44
|122
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:08:48
|123
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:09:04
|124
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:09:38
|125
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|2:09:46
|126
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:10:13
|127
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:11:17
|128
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:12:06
|129
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:12:20
|130
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|2:14:38
|131
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:14:45
|132
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:14:51
|133
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:15:55
|134
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|2:16:08
|135
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:17:58
|136
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:18:16
|137
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:18:57
|138
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:20:54
|139
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:21:19
|140
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:21:32
|141
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:21:40
|142
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:22:22
|143
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|2:22:23
|144
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:22:32
|145
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:23:11
|146
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:23:39
|147
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:24:52
|148
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:25:59
|149
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:26:23
|150
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:27:54
|151
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:29:34
|152
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:35:22
|153
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:36:11
|154
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|2:39:36
|155
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:43:17
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|218
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|160
|3
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|142
|4
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|138
|5
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|119
|6
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|117
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|102
|8
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|97
|9
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|95
|10
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|62
|11
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58
|12
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|55
|13
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|54
|14
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|46
|15
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|45
|16
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44
|17
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|36
|18
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33
|19
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|33
|20
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|32
|21
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|32
|22
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|23
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|31
|24
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31
|25
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28
|26
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27
|27
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|26
|28
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|26
|29
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|30
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|26
|31
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|25
|32
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|25
|33
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|34
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|23
|35
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23
|36
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|22
|37
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|22
|38
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|22
|39
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22
|40
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21
|41
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|21
|42
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21
|43
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|21
|44
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|21
|45
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|46
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|20
|47
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|18
|48
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|49
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|50
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17
|51
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|17
|52
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|53
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|54
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|55
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|15
|56
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15
|57
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|58
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|15
|59
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|14
|60
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|13
|61
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|13
|62
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13
|63
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|64
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|65
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11
|66
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11
|67
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|11
|68
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|11
|69
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|70
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|10
|71
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|10
|72
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|73
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|9
|74
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|75
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9
|76
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|9
|77
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|8
|78
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|79
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8
|80
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|81
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|82
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|7
|83
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|84
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|85
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7
|86
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|87
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|88
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|89
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|90
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|91
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|92
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|93
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|4
|94
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|95
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|96
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|97
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|98
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|99
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|43:44:38
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:32
|3
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24:44
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|30:51
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|54:41
|6
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:18:23
|7
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:24:57
|8
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:30:21
|9
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:30:51
|10
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:33:25
|11
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:43:35
|12
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:45:47
|13
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:46:45
|14
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:56:15
|15
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:57:46
|16
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:58:02
|17
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|2:01:03
|18
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|2:07:30
|19
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:08:48
|20
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:09:04
|21
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:09:38
|22
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|2:09:46
|23
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:11:17
|24
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|2:14:38
|25
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:18:57
|26
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:20:54
|27
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:22:22
|28
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:23:11
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|50
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|43
|3
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|42
|4
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39
|5
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|36
|6
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|27
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|26
|8
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|9
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|22
|10
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20
|11
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|12
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|12
|13
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14
|14
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|12
|15
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|16
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|17
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|18
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|19
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|9
|20
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8
|21
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8
|22
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|5
|23
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|24
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|25
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|26
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|27
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|28
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|29
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|30
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|31
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|32
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|3
|33
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|34
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|35
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|36
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|37
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|38
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|39
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|40
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|41
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|32:09:11
|2
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:01
|3
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12:47
|4
|EF Education - Nippo
|26:18
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|29:47
|6
|Astana - Premier Tech
|41:45
|7
|BORA - hansgrohe
|45:24
|8
|UAE-Team Emirates
|53:00
|9
|Movistar Team
|53:44
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|58:38
|11
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:31:22
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|1:41:22
|13
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:47:34
|14
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:55:19
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:56:33
|16
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:24:21
|17
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:34:25
|18
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:40:11
|19
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:47:49
|20
|Team DSM
|3:01:56
|21
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:10:47
|22
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|3:38:31
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|4:05:35
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.