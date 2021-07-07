Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

2021 Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France Stage 11: Wout van Aert soars twice over Mont Ventoux for solo win

Tadej Pogačar held onto the yellow jersey, marking his general classification rivals for the entire stage.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) soloed to the win on stage 11 of the 2021 Tour de France.

The Belgian national road champion and three-time world cyclocross champion went solo on the second lap over Mont Ventoux never looked back.

“I’m lost for words. It’s so stupid to say but, of course, I did not expect to win this stage before the Tour de France. But actually, yesterday, I already believed in it. I asked the team to be the guy to go for the breakaways, and it’s one of the most iconic climbs in the Tour and the world and the world of cycling,” van Aert said.

How it happened

In nearly perfect conditions for bike racing, four men were off the front including Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation), and over a cat 1 climb that preceded two ascents of the Géant of Provence.

The quartet had 15 seconds on the first chase group of 12 riders, five minutes on the yellow jersey group which was lead by Team Ineos, and nearly eight minutes on Cavendish’s group of 14 when they arrived at the base of Mont Ventoux for the first lap of the monster climb in the stage. The group of four was brought back by the group of 12.

Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) were dropped from the main bunch, while Tiesj Benoot (Team DSM) abandoned the Tour on the first lap of Ventoux.

Jumbo Visma was riding on the front of the peloton for Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) in the white jersey, with UAE-Team Emirates in a bubble guarding the yellow jersey with more than 40km of racing remaining.

In the front group were Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Kenny Elissonde and Julien Bernard (both Trek-Segafredo), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Fenix), Anthony Perez (Cofidis), and others.

The group on the front had split into two groups of seven on the acceleration of van Aert and Alaphilippe about halfway up the first of two ascents of Ventoux.

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), who had been on the front group dropped back to the second group on the road for a handful of kilometers. He accelerated and made it back to the front to join his teammates Elisonde and Bernard.

Twice over Mont Ventoux

Alaphilippe attacked the break on the steep ramp to the summit and went over the top first on the first of two laps of Ventoux. The Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider was not given much leash on the 110+kph descent.

Behind the leaders, 2016 Olympic champion Gre Van Avermaet (AG2R-Citroën) was scooped up by the peloton on the first descent of Ventoux.

Onto the steeper, second approach of Ventoux, Dylan Van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) was dropped from the main bunch.

Perez was dropped from the front group, leaving Trek-Segafredo with nearly 50 percent of the men in the front of the race.

With 40km of racing — nearly half of which were descending — to go, and starting the second ascent of one of the most iconic climbs in pro cycling, Trek-Segafredo climber Elisonde went off the front of the race.

Wout van Aert won stage 11 of the 2021 Tour de France.
Wout van Aert won stage 11 of the 2021 Tour de France, dropping Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) on the second ascent of Mont Ventoux. Photo: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

Only van Aert, Mollema, and Alaphilippe remained at the front of the race, chasing Elissonde with 38km to go. The wearer of the rainbow jersey looked to be in distress, grimacing under the pressure applied on the climb

Launching an attack, van Aert distanced Mollema and the world champion when he bridged to Elissonde. This move sent rippled behind him and Ben O’Connor (AG2R-Citroën), who was second on the general classification was popped from the yellow jersey group with 10km of climbing to go.

Some kilometers back, Michael Woods (EF Education-Nippo) gave up chasing after the leaders, and dropped back to the big bunch. Even further back, Victor Campenaerts (Qhubeka-NextHash) abandoned the Tour between ascents of Ventoux.

Vingegaard, in the white jersey, attacked at 1.8km from the second summit of Ventoux, forcing Tadej Pogačar (UAE-Team Emirates), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-Nippo) to chase. The Jumbo-Visma rider distanced himself from the yellow jersey 1km from the summit. Pogačar, Carapaz, and Urán chased after him, with the Slovenian in the yellow jersey getting some dozen kilometers out before he was brought back on the descent.

Van Aert, who suffered from appendicitis several weeks before the start of the Tour was nearly 90 seconds off the front, where he remained until he crossed the line, first on the stage.

This was van Aert’s fifth top-10 in the 2021 Tour de France.

“It was really hard to come in this Tour on a proper level, and the first week we had so much bad luck with the team. Even today, we lost Tony Martin in a crash. This is so nice. If you keep being motivated and you keep believing it, some day it will work out. I’m really proud,” said van Aert.

The two Trek-Segafredo riders Elissonde and Mollema came through in second and third, while behind them, Pogačar sprinted into fourth place, ahead of Urán, Carapaz, and Vingegaard.

Commenting on Vingegaard’s moves, Pogačar said, “No, I’m really not surprised. I’ve seen already, in the beginning of this year, that he might be one of the strongest climbers in this era for sure. I think he has a really bright future. He’s a super strong rider.”

What’s to come


Stage 12 is a 159.4km-route from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes, and is another opportunity for the sprinters.

The finish line is at the end of a flat 1,000m straight on the 19.6 feet wide Avenue Président Salvador-Allende.

This means that Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), who has previously won stages in Nîmes, will be on the hunt for his fourth stage win of this year’s Tour. Cav’s doing so would equal the record set by Eddy Merckx of 34 career Tour stage wins.

Tour de France Stage 11 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma5:17:43
2ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:14
3MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo1:14
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates1:38
5URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo1:38
6CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers1:38
7VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma1:38
8LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech1:56
9KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:56
10MAS EnricMovistar Team3:02
11BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious3:28
12MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:05
13MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix5:09
14CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange5:09
15O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team5:35
16CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step5:35
17VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5:35
18MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates5:46
19MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:18
20WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation7:34
21KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma11:32
22KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers12:18
23ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step12:18
24HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo12:18
25GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo12:18
26PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers12:18
27RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies13:07
28NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team14:28
29KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma14:28
30DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix14:28
31ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM14:28
32GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM14:28
33DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM14:28
34RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo14:28
35PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team14:28
36LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team14:28
37FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech14:28
38KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe14:28
39POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious14:28
40BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe14:28
41CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers14:46
42BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic18:30
43PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits19:40
44DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange19:40
45HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash19:44
46BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo19:59
47MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates21:52
48PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM22:18
49HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:18
50GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits22:18
51TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies23:27
52POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo24:20
53HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech24:38
54IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech24:38
55ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24:38
56VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo24:38
57NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo24:38
58TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma24:38
59TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious24:38
60HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates24:38
61CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo24:38
62SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team24:38
63COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates24:38
64FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates24:38
65GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers24:38
66VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team24:38
67SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix24:38
68PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM24:38
69MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation24:38
70POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe24:38
71VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix24:38
72MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ25:07
73GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ25:07
74LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates26:00
75LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies26:16
76PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits26:58
77KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ26:58
78BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates26:58
79RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix27:08
80BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM27:08
81ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step28:15
82YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange28:15
83HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation28:15
84ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech28:15
85DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies28:15
86FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech28:15
87VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers28:15
88ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team28:15
89VERONA CarlosMovistar Team28:15
90GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic28:15
91GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech28:15
92ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux28:15
93BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo28:15
94COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team28:15
95BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies29:04
96CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM29:53
97HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange29:58
98SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal30:00
99ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team30:48
100FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation31:09
101BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation31:09
102STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo31:09
103THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo31:09
104MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious31:09
105WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:09
106FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits31:09
107DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies32:55
108BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux33:05
109PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe33:10
110GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash33:10
111CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash33:10
112VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal33:10
113GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal33:10
114ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ33:10
115QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic33:10
116GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team34:24
117SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic34:26
118LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits36:55
119DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal37:13
120KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal37:13
121COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious37:26
122VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37:26
123ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation37:26
124VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37:26
125OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe37:26
126PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix37:26
127SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo37:26
128MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange37:26
129JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange37:26
130SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe37:26
131GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation37:26
132WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash37:26
133MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange37:26
134EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM37:26
135JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange37:26
136GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation37:26
137BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM37:26
138THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers37:26
139BOL CeesTeam DSM37:26
140SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe37:26
141HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious37:26
142WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious37:26
143SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies39:13
144NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM39:13
145BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash39:58
146BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step40:40
147CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step40:40
148MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step40:40
149DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step40:40
150GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team40:40
151DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step40:40
152BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash40:40
153PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo40:40
154CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies40:40
155BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic43:25
156KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM47:36
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 43:44:38
2URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo5:18
3VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:32
4CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5:33
5O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team5:58
6KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe6:16
7LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech6:30
8MAS EnricMovistar Team7:11
9MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:29
10BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious10:28
11CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step15:35
12PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team24:44
13VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma25:21
14CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange25:53
15GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ30:51
16MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux32:20
17POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious38:49
18MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo39:13
19TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious43:54
20GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo47:37
21CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers49:17
22HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash50:57
23ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo53:35
24FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech54:35
25HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo54:41
26VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team54:54
27QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic56:44
28WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation57:00
29KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe57:12
30KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma57:38
31ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step59:33
32BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:00:55
33PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers1:02:54
34IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech1:03:44
35ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:04:40
36FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:04:52
37MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:04:55
38NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo1:09:03
39YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange1:09:03
40LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team1:11:02
41MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:11:23
42BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:15:23
43COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious1:17:45
44ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step1:18:02
45DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:18:23
46BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:19:41
47PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:19:46
48THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:20:08
49LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies1:21:10
50MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious1:22:53
51STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:23:11
52BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:23:50
53VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo1:23:58
54MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:24:57
55HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1:25:32
56RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies1:26:15
57KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:26:20
58CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo1:27:11
59KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:28:26
60HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:30:21
61RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:30:51
62MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:31:20
63BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:31:56
64GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:32:05
65DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies1:32:37
66POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:33:25
67VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:36:12
68COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:36:17
69TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies1:36:23
70POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1:36:38
71DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix1:36:40
72FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech1:37:52
73NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team1:38:50
74KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:39:14
75GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:40:49
76ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:41:13
77VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1:42:59
78COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:43:13
79VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:43:35
80ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:43:40
81GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal1:44:34
82GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:44:58
83SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:45:03
84PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:45:16
85GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team1:45:47
86ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech1:46:20
87BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:46:45
88GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:46:54
89ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:47:02
90SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team1:48:00
91DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies1:48:33
92RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix1:49:07
93GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team1:50:54
94BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation1:52:09
95SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:53:04
96FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:54:05
97HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:54:08
98MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1:54:27
99MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:56:15
100DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange1:56:23
101DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:56:56
102BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies1:57:14
103PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:57:18
104BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo1:57:46
105SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix1:57:57
106CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:58:02
107TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:59:01
108SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe2:00:43
109ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team2:00:58
110SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal2:01:03
111VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:02:15
112MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange2:02:19
113VERONA CarlosMovistar Team2:02:44
114VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix2:03:46
115LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates2:04:03
116LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:04:25
117GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:05:18
118BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step2:06:23
119DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:07:05
120NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM2:07:30
121GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech2:07:44
122ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:08:48
123BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates2:09:04
124WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:09:38
125EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM2:09:46
126WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:10:13
127PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix2:11:17
128PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2:12:06
129CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:12:20
130PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM2:14:38
131WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:14:45
132BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:14:51
133THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2:15:55
134JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange2:16:08
135OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe2:17:58
136HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation2:18:16
137SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2:18:57
138BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:20:54
139SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies2:21:19
140VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:21:32
141FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation2:21:40
142HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates2:22:22
143BOL CeesTeam DSM2:22:23
144ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation2:22:32
145GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation2:23:11
146GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation2:23:39
147MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step2:24:52
148CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step2:25:59
149DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step2:26:23
150BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic2:27:54
151HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2:29:34
152CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies2:35:22
153PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo2:36:11
154JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange2:39:36
155KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:43:17
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step218
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange160
3PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix142
4COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious138
5ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step119
6BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic117
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates102
8VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma97
9SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe95
10MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious62
11ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step58
12MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step55
13VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma54
14MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo46
15BOL CeesTeam DSM45
16KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe44
17PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits36
18TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious33
19KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ33
20VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal32
21CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step32
22SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31
23CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers31
24VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31
25GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation28
26BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step27
27LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech26
28HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo26
29BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM26
30CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo26
31MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits25
32STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo25
33THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo24
34MAS EnricMovistar Team23
35PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits23
36BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM22
37URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo22
38KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe22
39HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech22
40O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team21
41POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious21
42WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation21
43MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix21
44MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange21
45VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team20
46TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies20
47GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ18
48PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo18
49ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo17
50IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech17
51POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo17
52SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team17
53CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM17
54KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal17
55BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo15
56LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits15
57WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious15
58CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies15
59SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo14
60YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange13
61MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation13
62GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic13
63WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
64OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe13
65FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech11
66SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic11
67WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash11
68KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM11
69BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious10
70CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash10
71JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange10
72PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team9
73LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies9
74GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal9
75ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech9
76GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team9
77CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange8
78GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo8
79QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic8
80PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7
81THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
82HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange7
83GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team7
84SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal7
85VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
86FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates6
87DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix6
88NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo5
89BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
90BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates5
91ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation5
92GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4
93EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM4
94RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix3
95HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
96TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2
97HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2
98MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1
99HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 43:44:38
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:32
3PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team24:44
4GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ30:51
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo54:41
6DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:18:23
7MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:24:57
8HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:30:21
9RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:30:51
10POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:33:25
11VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:43:35
12GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team1:45:47
13BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:46:45
14MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:56:15
15BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo1:57:46
16CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:58:02
17SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal2:01:03
18NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM2:07:30
19ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:08:48
20BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates2:09:04
21WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious2:09:38
22EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM2:09:46
23PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix2:11:17
24PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM2:14:38
25SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe2:18:57
26BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash2:20:54
27HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates2:22:22
28GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation2:23:11
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic50
2VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma43
3WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation42
4POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious39
5MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo36
6ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo27
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates26
8O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team24
9HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo22
10ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step20
11VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma20
12PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits12
13MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits14
14URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo12
15MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious11
16TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious10
17MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation10
18CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step9
19HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange9
20CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers8
21ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM8
22LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies5
23SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe5
24IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech4
25COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious4
26STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo4
27KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma4
28MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix4
29LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech4
30VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3
31SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3
32YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange3
33THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
34BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM2
35SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix2
36HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1
37VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1
38WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
39VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
40KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
41MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 32:09:11
2AG2R Citroën Team10:01
3INEOS Grenadiers12:47
4EF Education - Nippo26:18
5Team Jumbo-Visma29:47
6Astana - Premier Tech41:45
7BORA - hansgrohe45:24
8UAE-Team Emirates53:00
9Movistar Team53:44
10Trek - Segafredo58:38
11Deceuninck - Quick Step1:31:22
12Team BikeExchange1:41:22
13B&B Hotels p/b KTM1:47:34
14Groupama - FDJ1:55:19
15Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:56:33
16Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:24:21
17Team Arkéa Samsic2:34:25
18Alpecin-Fenix2:40:11
19Team TotalEnergies2:47:49
20Team DSM3:01:56
21Israel Start-Up Nation3:10:47
22Team Qhubeka NextHash3:38:31
23Lotto Soudal4:05:35

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic