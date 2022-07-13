Become a Member

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France: Stage 11 video highlights

Watch back on the day's action here.

The first hors categorie summit finish in this year’s Tour de France was a humdinger, with a huge upheaval in the general classification and the first-ever cracking of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in the race.

The overnight leader cracked on the final climb of the Col du Granon and conceded chunks of time to Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), who won the stage and moved to the top of the general classification.

Nairo Quintana (Team Arkéa-Samsic), Roman Bardet (Team DSM), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Thomas’ teammate Adam Yates were amongst the many others who were front and centre.

It was a day packed with action and will be one of the standout stages from this year’s Tour. You can see the highlights below.

 

