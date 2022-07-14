Become a Member

Tour de France stage 12: Tom Pidcock becomes youngest winner on Alpe d’Huez

The Ineos Grenadiers rider soars away from the breakaway to take biggest road victory of his career.

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked from the breakaway to take an historic victory on Alpe d’Huez.

The British rider attacked his four breakaway companions with just over 10 kilometers to go and never looked back. Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) finished second at 48 seconds behind Pidcock with Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) taking third just over two minutes back.

In the GC battle, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) put in several stinging attacks to try and break yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) but the Dane was glued to his wheel the whole way to the line.

Pogačar still moved back into second place overall after Romain Bardet (Team DSM) cracked on Alpe d’Huez, while Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was the only rider to finish on the same time as Pogačar and Vingegaard to move onto the podium.

More to come…

Tour de France Stage 12 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers4:55:24
2MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:48
3FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech2:06
4POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost2:29
5POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates3:23
6VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma3:23
7THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers3:23
8MAS EnricMovistar Team3:26
9KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma3:26
10CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo3:32
11BARDET RomainTeam DSM3:42
12YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers4:01
13GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4:17
14QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic4:44
15KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma4:46
16LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team5:29
17JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team6:06
18VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe6:06
19MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ7:29
20PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ7:29
21MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates7:46
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma 46:28:46
2POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates2:22
3THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers2:26
4BARDET RomainTeam DSM2:35
5YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers3:44
6QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic3:58
7GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ4:07
8PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers7:39
9MAS EnricMovistar Team9:32
10VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe10:06
11LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team10:13
12KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma14:50
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma313
2POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates159
3JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team155
4CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost129
5PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck116
6LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma114
7VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma96
8SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies86
9CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech72
10MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco68
11PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo62
12GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ61
13GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco60
14THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers56
15POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost55
16BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies52
17MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team51
18PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers50
19VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux50
20QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic48
21EWAN CalebLotto Soudal45
22JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team43
23SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious43
24KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe43
25ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma43
26BARDET RomainTeam DSM42
27THOMAS BenjaminCofidis42
28YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers39
29JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team38
30VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe38
31BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost36
32WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious35
33MAS EnricMovistar Team35
34SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco33
35PEREZ AnthonyCofidis30
36KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30
37MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM29
38TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious29
39POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe27
40GESCHKE SimonCofidis27
41HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic27
42GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux25
43BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24
44LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM24
45DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM24
46LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22
47LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies22
48FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech21
49STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo21
50KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma20
51VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal20
52VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers20
53OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team18
54VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe18
55MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux18
56KRON AndreasLotto Soudal18
57GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM18
58FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal17
59FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech17
60CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers17
61PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ17
62CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo16
63MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers16
64KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe16
65BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
66CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
67LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic15
68BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM15
69DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team15
70VERONA CarlosMovistar Team15
71ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
72KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma14
73HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech13
74GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers13
75ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team13
76SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM13
77BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates12
78WALSCHEID MaxCofidis12
79TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious11
80COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team11
81LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM11
82SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe11
83BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma10
84SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates10
85DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck9
86LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team8
87JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal8
88NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech8
89PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
90VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma7
91KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ7
92MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo7
93JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6
94VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal6
95BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic6
96RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost6
97URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost6
98PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
99IZAGIRRE IonCofidis6
100VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team5
101HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe5
102VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck5
103CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious5
104WELLENS TimLotto Soudal4
105PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis4
106TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies4
107GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3
108MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates3
109DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team3
110SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic3
111LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM3
112DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost3
113WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech3
114MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ2
115BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies2
116KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck2
117SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
118HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1
119MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1
120BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies-10
121SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo-18
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 46:31:08
2PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers5:17
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GESCHKE SimonCofidis43
2MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux39
3VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma36
4CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo35
5LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies35
6POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost35
7BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic30
8PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers28
9PEREZ AnthonyCofidis26
10POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates26
11FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech22
12JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team18
13VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma17
14THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers16
15QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic15
16PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ14
17BARDET RomainTeam DSM12
18CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost11
19GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ10
20TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious9
21OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8
22SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM8
23GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
24VERONA CarlosMovistar Team7
25IZAGIRRE IonCofidis7
26KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe6
27ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma6
28HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech6
29YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers6
30SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious5
31CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers5
32CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team4
33CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
34ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM3
35SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3
36FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2
37MAS EnricMovistar Team2
38JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2
39LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic2
40LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team2
41SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1
42FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1
43VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1
44MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
45KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
46BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies-1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 39:30:39
2Jumbo-Visma15:46
3Groupama - FDJ44:35

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

