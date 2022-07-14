Tour de France stage 12: Tom Pidcock becomes youngest winner on Alpe d’Huez
The Ineos Grenadiers rider soars away from the breakaway to take biggest road victory of his career.
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked from the breakaway to take an historic victory on Alpe d’Huez.
The British rider attacked his four breakaway companions with just over 10 kilometers to go and never looked back. Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) finished second at 48 seconds behind Pidcock with Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) taking third just over two minutes back.
In the GC battle, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) put in several stinging attacks to try and break yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) but the Dane was glued to his wheel the whole way to the line.
Pogačar still moved back into second place overall after Romain Bardet (Team DSM) cracked on Alpe d’Huez, while Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was the only rider to finish on the same time as Pogačar and Vingegaard to move onto the podium.
Tour de France Stage 12 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:55:24
|2
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:48
|3
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:06
|4
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|2:29
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|3:23
|6
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:23
|7
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:23
|8
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|3:26
|9
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|3:26
|10
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:32
|11
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|3:42
|12
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:01
|13
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:17
|14
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:44
|15
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|4:46
|16
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5:29
|17
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|6:06
|18
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:06
|19
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:29
|20
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:29
|21
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:46
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|46:28:46
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:22
|3
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:26
|4
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|2:35
|5
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:44
|6
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:58
|7
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:07
|8
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7:39
|9
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|9:32
|10
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:06
|11
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|10:13
|12
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|14:50
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|313
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|159
|3
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|155
|4
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|129
|5
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|116
|6
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|114
|7
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|96
|8
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|86
|9
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|72
|10
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|68
|11
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|62
|12
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|61
|13
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|60
|14
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|56
|15
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|55
|16
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|52
|17
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|51
|18
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|50
|19
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|50
|20
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|48
|21
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|45
|22
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|43
|23
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|43
|24
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43
|25
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|43
|26
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|42
|27
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|42
|28
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|39
|29
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|38
|30
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38
|31
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|36
|32
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|35
|33
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|35
|34
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|33
|35
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|30
|36
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30
|37
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|29
|38
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29
|39
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27
|40
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|27
|41
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27
|42
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|25
|43
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24
|44
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|24
|45
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|24
|46
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22
|47
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|22
|48
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|21
|49
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|50
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|20
|51
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|52
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20
|53
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|18
|54
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|18
|55
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|18
|56
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|57
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|18
|58
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|59
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|17
|60
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|61
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|17
|62
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|16
|63
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|64
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|65
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|66
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|67
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15
|68
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|15
|69
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|15
|70
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|15
|71
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|72
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|14
|73
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13
|74
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|75
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|13
|76
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|13
|77
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|78
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|12
|79
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|80
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|81
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|11
|82
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11
|83
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|10
|84
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|10
|85
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|9
|86
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8
|87
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|88
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|8
|89
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8
|90
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|91
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|92
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|93
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6
|94
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|95
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|96
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|97
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|98
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|99
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|6
|100
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5
|101
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|102
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5
|103
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|104
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|105
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|4
|106
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|4
|107
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|108
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|3
|109
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|110
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3
|111
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3
|112
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|113
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|3
|114
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|115
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|2
|116
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2
|117
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|118
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|119
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|120
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|-10
|121
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|-18
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|46:31:08
|2
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:17
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|43
|2
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|39
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|36
|4
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|35
|5
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|35
|6
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|35
|7
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|30
|8
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28
|9
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|26
|10
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|26
|11
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|22
|12
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|13
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|17
|14
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|15
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15
|16
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|14
|17
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|12
|18
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11
|19
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|20
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9
|21
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8
|22
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|8
|23
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8
|24
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|7
|25
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|7
|26
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|27
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|28
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|29
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6
|30
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|31
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|32
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|33
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|34
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3
|35
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3
|36
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|37
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2
|38
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2
|39
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2
|40
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2
|41
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|42
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|43
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|44
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|45
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|46
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|-1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|39:30:39
|2
|Jumbo-Visma
|15:46
|3
|Groupama - FDJ
|44:35
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.