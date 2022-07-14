Tour de France stage 12: Tom Pidcock becomes youngest winner on Alpe d’Huez

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked from the breakaway to take an historic victory on Alpe d’Huez.

The British rider attacked his four breakaway companions with just over 10 kilometers to go and never looked back. Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) finished second at 48 seconds behind Pidcock with Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) taking third just over two minutes back.

In the GC battle, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) put in several stinging attacks to try and break yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) but the Dane was glued to his wheel the whole way to the line.

Pogačar still moved back into second place overall after Romain Bardet (Team DSM) cracked on Alpe d’Huez, while Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was the only rider to finish on the same time as Pogačar and Vingegaard to move onto the podium.

More to come…