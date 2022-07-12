Become a Member

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France: Stage 10 video highlights

Watch the best of the action on a day when dogged persistence prevailed

Magnus Cort grabbed the second stage win of his career on stage 10 of the Tour de France on Tuesday. The Danish EF Education-EasyPost rider suffered on the final climb but showed great persistence in rejoining the leaders inside the final kilometer, then judged the finishing sprint perfectly to beat Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange-Jayco).

Germany’s Lennard Kämna looked on course to take the yellow jersey from a UAE Team Emirates squad prepared to temporarily relinquish it, but the Bora-Hansgrohe rider faded in the finale and came up 11 seconds short.

Overnight race leader Tadej Pogačar put in a dazzing surge in the finale to try to gap his rivals, but Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) was able to react quickly enough to preserve their pre-stage time gap.

You can watch the best of the race highlights below.

 

