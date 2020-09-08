2020 Tour De France

Tour de France 2020

Tour de France stage 10: Sam Bennett bests Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan in chaotic sprint

Primož Roglič keeps the yellow jersey safely on his shoulders while Bennett moves back into the green jersey.

In a crash-marred, flat stage following the first rest day, Sam Bennett (Deceuninck Quick-Step) takes the win from Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a chaotic three-up dash for the line.

This is Bennett’s first tour win. The Irishman has 47 wins as a professional, including stages in the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.

“I don’t think it’s hit me, because I forgot to throw the bike at the line and I thought he might have got me.” the Irishman said. “I just want to thank everyone that’s been involved. I just want to thank the whole team and Patrick [Lefevere] for giving me this opportunity, and to everyone who has helped me get here. I want to thank my wife and everyone around me.”

The 29-year-old was visibly moved to tears once he found out that he won the stage without a bike-throw.

“You dream of it and you never think it will happen. It does. It did and I don’t know, it took me a while before it hit me,” Bennett said choking back tears. “I was waiting to go and I thought maybe I was waiting too late. I went and thought maybe I was in too big a gear and I don’t know… Sorry, I don’t mean to be a crybaby.”

From the start of the stage, two Swiss — Michael Schär (CCC Team) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) — attacked but were not allowed more than 80 seconds advantage.

The two were brought back with 100km of racing remaining on the day.

As this was happening, Deceuninck-Quick-Step drove the pace fracturing the peloton in brutal crosswinds, dropping Wout Poels (Bahrain–McLaren), Thibault Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers)

A crash took down Sam Bewley (Mitchelton-Scott) and Nico Roche (Sunweb). While Roche remounted, Bewley was forced to abandon. Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) also went down and was able to recover, but not without a visit to the Tour medical car.

Another crash at 65km to go slowed Brain Cocquard (B&B Hotels–Vital Concept), Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) go down.

The intermediate sprint at 39km was taken by Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) followed closely by Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), despite Deceuninck-Quick-Step being all over front to support Sam Bennett.

In the final 20km, Team Ineos Grenadiers went to the front to keep Egan Bernal safe, however, they were not able to offer protection for long, and the 2019 Tour winner ducked behind Sagan for protection from the wind.

With 17km to go Martin crashed a second time, along with previous yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) as the peloton blew up in crosswinds. Martin was able to reconnect with the back from the peloton.

Küng attacked again at 15km to go, but was not given any leash, and was quickly brought back by the yellow jersey group moving at 55kph, lead by Movistar.

Joined by Sunweb and Jumbo-Visma to keep the yellow jersey safe at the front in the final 10km.

In the final technical 2km, it was all the sprinters jostling for position, but Subweb and Jumbo-Visma controlled the front, with Bora-Hansgrohe looking for position to set up Sagan.

The closing speed at 1,500m to go was in excess of 60kph.

Sagan, following the stage where he relinquished the green jersey said, “In the end, we had a pretty messy sprint where Sam Bennett showed he could win the stage and take the green jersey. But we are still halfway through the Tour de France, and there are still opportunities to take the jersey back. Thanks to all my teammates today for staying with me.”

Tour de France Stage 10 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step3:35:22
2EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:00
3SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:00
4VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
5PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:00
6GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
7COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:00
8BOL CeesTeam Sunweb0:00
9STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:00
10MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott0:00
11MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
12TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team0:00
13HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
14VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale0:00
15KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates0:00
16ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:00
17HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team0:00
18THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:00
19WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling0:00
20NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale0:00
21BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
22IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott0:00
23GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling0:00
24REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:00
25POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:00
26VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team0:00
27CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale0:00
28DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
29BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:00
30KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling0:00
31QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
32ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
33URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling0:00
34BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:00
35DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:00
36LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren0:00
37VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
38KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:00
39BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:00
40NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb0:00
41BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren0:00
42LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:00
43DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
44YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott0:00
45IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team0:00
46HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling0:00
47MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
48CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren0:00
49VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
50SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team0:00
51ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team0:00
52VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
53PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:00
54CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott0:00
55MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
56MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:00
57LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates0:00
58SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:00
59KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:00
60CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
61OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
62ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb0:00
63CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
64FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal0:00
65OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe0:00
66KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb0:00
67LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:24
68ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers0:26
69GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling0:26
70KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal0:32
71JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma0:46
72PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe0:46
73GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:46
74KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:46
75BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott0:46
76BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:46
77ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:46
78MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren0:49
79BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb1:08
80PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb1:08
81HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb1:13
82VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling1:13
83TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie1:20
84EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:25
85PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM5:25
86CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step5:25
87ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo5:25
88SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie5:25
89DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal5:25
90LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ5:25
91EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo5:25
92JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step5:25
93GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma5:25
94MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma5:25
95COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren5:25
96POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates5:25
97VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale5:25
98SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers5:25
99BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling5:25
100NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation5:25
101SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo5:25
102QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic5:25
103ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic5:25
104SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic5:25
105HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:25
106MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ5:25
107REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ5:25
108PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:25
109PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ5:25
110BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic5:25
111MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ5:25
112RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic5:25
113GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ5:25
114HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation5:25
115SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team5:25
116KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling5:25
117BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie5:25
118ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team5:25
119FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team5:25
120CATALDO DarioMovistar Team5:25
121HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren5:25
122LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team5:25
123MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe5:25
124GESCHKE SimonCCC Team5:25
125BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe5:25
126PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale5:25
127KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe5:25
128DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal5:25
129LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale5:25
130MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation5:25
131SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe5:25
132MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling5:25
133POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling5:25
134COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale5:25
135GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie5:25
136ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM5:25
137SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie5:25
138BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling5:25
139GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM5:25
140VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling5:25
141DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step5:25
142DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team5:25
143HIRT JanCCC Team5:25
144POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren5:25
145VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers5:25
146VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:25
147TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team5:25
148IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team5:25
149AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers5:25
150JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott5:25
151NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott5:25
152MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates5:38
153POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation7:52
154NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation7:52
155DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates10:08
156ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb10:52
157CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM10:52
158LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic10:52
159CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers10:52
160ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step10:52
161KOCH JonasCCC Team10:52
162CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling12:15
163COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie14:34
164FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates14:34
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma 42:15:23
2BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:21
3MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:28
4BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:30
5QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:32
6URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling0:32
7POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:44
8YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott1:02
9LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1:15
10LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren1:42
11PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo1:53
12MAS EnricMovistar Team2:02
13MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo2:31
14DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma3:22
15CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers3:42
16CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren3:42
17VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team3:43
18HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling6:08
19BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe11:10
20CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott12:13
21ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM20:46
22BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic23:51
23KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma30:41
24CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale31:25
25CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling32:19
26PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ33:57
27IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team34:16
28BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma36:01
29IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team36:04
30BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren38:47
31SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team39:05
32ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team39:18
33SOLER MarcMovistar Team40:38
34SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie42:44
35TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team45:23
36LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team46:15
37REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ46:26
38VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma47:50
39MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling51:10
40KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers51:13
41ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step52:09
42VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team52:12
43MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ52:41
44VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale52:50
45SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo53:43
46CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers53:57
47VERONA CarlosMovistar Team54:18
48MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe56:05
49NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott57:01
50GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma58:03
51JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step59:13
52ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo59:27
53MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:03:51
54HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb1:04:10
55SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe1:04:29
56HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:04:50
57GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:06:42
58POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling1:06:49
59POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates1:07:03
60KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb1:07:23
61OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team1:07:35
62KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:09:08
63GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:11:12
64MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:11:13
65VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:11:52
66HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation1:13:04
67KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:15:24
68HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team1:15:29
69FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates1:16:15
70ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team1:17:11
71BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling1:20:21
72ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic1:20:43
73CATALDO DarioMovistar Team1:25:03
74VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling1:25:05
75PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:25:29
76ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb1:27:03
77GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM1:27:21
78EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:28:39
79EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:32:56
80FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team1:34:38
81GESCHKE SimonCCC Team1:35:05
82LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale1:35:14
83DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:37:54
84NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation1:39:16
85PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale1:39:31
86DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:39:31
87STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:39:37
88SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team1:40:14
89NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale1:41:19
90HIRT JanCCC Team1:46:18
91VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale1:49:12
92OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:49:34
93BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling1:50:56
94VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling1:51:27
95LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1:51:47
96SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:53:29
97COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren1:54:12
98LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates1:54:16
99MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren1:54:21
100BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott1:55:44
101GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling1:55:56
102TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team1:56:03
103KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling2:00:38
104VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation2:01:35
105ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:01:56
106DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team2:03:23
107SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic2:03:57
108JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott2:04:51
109MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott2:05:40
110THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2:07:45
111HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation2:08:07
112MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates2:09:40
113ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:09:44
114BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:09:58
115AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers2:10:02
116QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic2:10:18
117COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:10:30
118KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling2:10:41
119GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie2:10:46
120PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb2:10:48
121PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:11:36
122BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb2:13:41
123DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step2:13:59
124LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:14:10
125PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2:14:18
126POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation2:14:32
127IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott2:15:24
128COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale2:15:55
129MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step2:15:58
130MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma2:16:07
131JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma2:16:24
132NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb2:17:42
133CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:20:32
134PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo2:23:02
135TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie2:24:17
136KOCH JonasCCC Team2:24:41
137LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic2:24:43
138VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:26:19
139REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:28:04
140KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates2:28:13
141GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling2:28:28
142BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step2:29:04
143BOL CeesTeam Sunweb2:29:21
144EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:29:31
145DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:29:39
146DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates2:29:47
147BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie2:30:27
148SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie2:30:29
149WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling2:30:33
150ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:30:42
151CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:30:48
152GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation2:32:09
153NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation2:33:20
154RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic2:34:56
155DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal2:35:12
156FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2:35:42
157ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb2:36:03
158POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren2:36:19
159CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:37:18
160HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren2:37:55
161KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:39:28
162BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie2:39:54
163SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers2:47:02
164COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie2:53:50
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step196
2SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe175
3COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM129
4TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team123
5VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma111
6EWAN CalebLotto Soudal105
7KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates95
8ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step82
9MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step77
10BOL CeesTeam Sunweb72
11POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates69
12VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team64
13HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb60
14LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team56
15ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma50
16BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling50
17BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers50
18YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott49
19POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling49
20STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo49
21OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe48
22SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo47
23PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo46
24MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo44
25HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation41
26VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits41
27COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie40
28MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits38
29MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott37
30BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie36
31HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits33
32PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale29
33VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale29
34QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic28
35LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits28
36PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM27
37BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb23
38LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren22
39SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team21
40GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie21
41POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation20
42LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team20
43SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe20
44COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale20
45VERONA CarlosMovistar Team18
46HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling17
47ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team17
48HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation17
49GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM17
50FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team17
51THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo17
52BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie17
53GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe16
54KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb16
55CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott15
56MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling15
57CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers15
58GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ15
59KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe15
60BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale14
61PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ14
62KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers14
63GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation14
64VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team13
65GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling13
66REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM13
67CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step12
68DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma11
69CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers11
70CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren11
71BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic11
72VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale11
73ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb11
74ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step11
75PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo10
76HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team10
77FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates10
78NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation10
79COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren10
80HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren10
81MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe9
82URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling8
83OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team8
84PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb8
85PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe8
86TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie8
87KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal8
88BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling7
89AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers7
90WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling7
91NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale6
92JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott6
93BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren5
94VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation5
95GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma4
96EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
97KOCH JonasCCC Team4
98SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie4
99BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott3
100CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits3
101KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma2
102CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale2
103LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale2
104BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
105DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step1
106KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling1
107GESCHKE SimonCCC Team-6
108CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling-13
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers 42:15:44
2POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:23
3MAS EnricMovistar Team1:41
4HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling5:47
5TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team45:02
6MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling50:49
7MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:03:30
8HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb1:03:49
9POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling1:06:28
10GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:10:51
11KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe1:15:03
12EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo1:28:18
13SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic2:03:36
14ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step2:09:23
15BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:09:37
16PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb2:10:27
17COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale2:15:34
18NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb2:17:21
19CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step2:20:11
20PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo2:22:41
21BOL CeesTeam Sunweb2:29:00
22BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie2:30:06
23RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic2:34:35
24CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:36:57
25SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers2:46:41
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale36
2PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale31
3HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb26
4ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team25
5SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo24
6PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM20
7ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma18
8POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates14
9VERONA CarlosMovistar Team14
10POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling14
11GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling12
12ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb11
13LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team10
14COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie9
15HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits9
16GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ8
17FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team8
18VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team7
19GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie6
20MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits6
21KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb6
22ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step6
23QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic4
24LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren4
25BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic4
26DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal3
27GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma3
28NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation2
29SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2
30BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers2
31ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2
32CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers2
33HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation2
34GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
35PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe2
36POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation2
37BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale1
38LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team1
39VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma1
40MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling1
41MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe1
42CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling1
43GESCHKE SimonCCC Team-2
Teams
RankNameTime
1Movistar Team 26:53:01
2EF Pro Cycling5:12
3Trek - Segafredo5:27
4AG2R La Mondiale13:22
5Team Jumbo-Visma17:07
6Astana Pro Team20:14
7INEOS Grenadiers24:44
8Bahrain - McLaren33:13
9Mitchelton-Scott40:10
10Team Arkéa Samsic1:14:06
11UAE-Team Emirates1:14:50
12BORA - hansgrohe1:16:38
13Groupama - FDJ1:37:07
14Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:44:15
15CCC Team2:10:18
16B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2:31:34
17Deceuninck - Quick Step2:39:11
18Israel Start-Up Nation3:02:12
19Team Sunweb3:08:15
20NTT Pro Cycling3:29:12
21Team Total Direct Energie4:25:13
22Lotto Soudal6:06:11

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

