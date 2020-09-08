Tour de France stage 10: Sam Bennett bests Caleb Ewan and Peter Sagan in chaotic sprint
Primož Roglič keeps the yellow jersey safely on his shoulders while Bennett moves back into the green jersey.
In a crash-marred, flat stage following the first rest day, Sam Bennett (Deceuninck Quick-Step) takes the win from Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a chaotic three-up dash for the line.
This is Bennett’s first tour win. The Irishman has 47 wins as a professional, including stages in the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.
“I don’t think it’s hit me, because I forgot to throw the bike at the line and I thought he might have got me.” the Irishman said. “I just want to thank everyone that’s been involved. I just want to thank the whole team and Patrick [Lefevere] for giving me this opportunity, and to everyone who has helped me get here. I want to thank my wife and everyone around me.”
The 29-year-old was visibly moved to tears once he found out that he won the stage without a bike-throw.
“You dream of it and you never think it will happen. It does. It did and I don’t know, it took me a while before it hit me,” Bennett said choking back tears. “I was waiting to go and I thought maybe I was waiting too late. I went and thought maybe I was in too big a gear and I don’t know… Sorry, I don’t mean to be a crybaby.”
From the start of the stage, two Swiss — Michael Schär (CCC Team) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) — attacked but were not allowed more than 80 seconds advantage.
The two were brought back with 100km of racing remaining on the day.
As this was happening, Deceuninck-Quick-Step drove the pace fracturing the peloton in brutal crosswinds, dropping Wout Poels (Bahrain–McLaren), Thibault Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers)
A crash took down Sam Bewley (Mitchelton-Scott) and Nico Roche (Sunweb). While Roche remounted, Bewley was forced to abandon. Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) also went down and was able to recover, but not without a visit to the Tour medical car.
Another crash at 65km to go slowed Brain Cocquard (B&B Hotels–Vital Concept), Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) go down.
The intermediate sprint at 39km was taken by Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) followed closely by Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), despite Deceuninck-Quick-Step being all over front to support Sam Bennett.
In the final 20km, Team Ineos Grenadiers went to the front to keep Egan Bernal safe, however, they were not able to offer protection for long, and the 2019 Tour winner ducked behind Sagan for protection from the wind.
With 17km to go Martin crashed a second time, along with previous yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) as the peloton blew up in crosswinds. Martin was able to reconnect with the back from the peloton.
Küng attacked again at 15km to go, but was not given any leash, and was quickly brought back by the yellow jersey group moving at 55kph, lead by Movistar.
Joined by Sunweb and Jumbo-Visma to keep the yellow jersey safe at the front in the final 10km.
In the final technical 2km, it was all the sprinters jostling for position, but Subweb and Jumbo-Visma controlled the front, with Bora-Hansgrohe looking for position to set up Sagan.
The closing speed at 1,500m to go was in excess of 60kph.
Sagan, following the stage where he relinquished the green jersey said, “In the end, we had a pretty messy sprint where Sam Bennett showed he could win the stage and take the green jersey. But we are still halfway through the Tour de France, and there are still opportunities to take the jersey back. Thanks to all my teammates today for staying with me.”
Tour de France Stage 10 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:35:22
|2
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|3
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|4
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|5
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|6
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|7
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00
|8
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|9
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|10
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|11
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|12
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|0:00
|13
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|14
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|15
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|16
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|17
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|18
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|19
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|20
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|21
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|22
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|23
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|24
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00
|25
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|26
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|0:00
|27
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|28
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|29
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00
|30
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|31
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|32
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|33
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|34
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|35
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00
|36
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|37
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|38
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|39
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|40
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|41
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|42
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|43
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|44
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|45
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|46
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|47
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|48
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|49
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|50
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|51
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|52
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|53
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|54
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|55
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|56
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|57
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|58
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|59
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|60
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|61
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|62
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|63
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|64
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|65
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|66
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|67
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:24
|68
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:26
|69
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:26
|70
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:32
|71
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:46
|72
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:46
|73
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:46
|74
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:46
|75
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:46
|76
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:46
|77
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:46
|78
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:49
|79
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|1:08
|80
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|1:08
|81
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|1:13
|82
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:13
|83
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|1:20
|84
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:25
|85
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|5:25
|86
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:25
|87
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:25
|88
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:25
|89
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|5:25
|90
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:25
|91
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:25
|92
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:25
|93
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:25
|94
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:25
|95
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5:25
|96
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:25
|97
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:25
|98
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:25
|99
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:25
|100
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:25
|101
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:25
|102
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:25
|103
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:25
|104
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:25
|105
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:25
|106
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:25
|107
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:25
|108
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:25
|109
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:25
|110
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:25
|111
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:25
|112
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:25
|113
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:25
|114
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:25
|115
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|5:25
|116
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|5:25
|117
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:25
|118
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|5:25
|119
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|5:25
|120
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|5:25
|121
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5:25
|122
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|5:25
|123
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:25
|124
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|5:25
|125
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:25
|126
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:25
|127
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:25
|128
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|5:25
|129
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:25
|130
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:25
|131
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:25
|132
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:25
|133
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:25
|134
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5:25
|135
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:25
|136
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|5:25
|137
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:25
|138
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:25
|139
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|5:25
|140
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:25
|141
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:25
|142
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|5:25
|143
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|5:25
|144
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5:25
|145
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:25
|146
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5:25
|147
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|5:25
|148
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|5:25
|149
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:25
|150
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:25
|151
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5:25
|152
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:38
|153
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:52
|154
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:52
|155
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10:08
|156
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|10:52
|157
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|10:52
|158
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:52
|159
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|10:52
|160
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|10:52
|161
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|10:52
|162
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|12:15
|163
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|14:34
|164
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14:34
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|42:15:23
|2
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|3
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:28
|4
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30
|5
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:32
|6
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:32
|7
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:44
|8
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:02
|9
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|1:15
|10
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:42
|11
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:53
|12
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2:02
|13
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:31
|14
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:22
|15
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:42
|16
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|3:42
|17
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|3:43
|18
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|6:08
|19
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:10
|20
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|12:13
|21
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|20:46
|22
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|23:51
|23
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|30:41
|24
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|31:25
|25
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|32:19
|26
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|33:57
|27
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|34:16
|28
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|36:01
|29
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|36:04
|30
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|38:47
|31
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|39:05
|32
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|39:18
|33
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|40:38
|34
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|42:44
|35
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|45:23
|36
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|46:15
|37
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|46:26
|38
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47:50
|39
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|51:10
|40
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|51:13
|41
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|52:09
|42
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|52:12
|43
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|52:41
|44
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|52:50
|45
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|53:43
|46
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|53:57
|47
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|54:18
|48
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|56:05
|49
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|57:01
|50
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|58:03
|51
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|59:13
|52
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|59:27
|53
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:03:51
|54
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|1:04:10
|55
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04:29
|56
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:04:50
|57
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:06:42
|58
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:06:49
|59
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:07:03
|60
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|1:07:23
|61
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|1:07:35
|62
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09:08
|63
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:11:12
|64
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:11:13
|65
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:11:52
|66
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:13:04
|67
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15:24
|68
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|1:15:29
|69
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:16:15
|70
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|1:17:11
|71
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:20:21
|72
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:20:43
|73
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|1:25:03
|74
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:25:05
|75
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:25:29
|76
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|1:27:03
|77
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|1:27:21
|78
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:28:39
|79
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:32:56
|80
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|1:34:38
|81
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|1:35:05
|82
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:35:14
|83
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:37:54
|84
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:39:16
|85
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:39:31
|86
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:39:31
|87
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:39:37
|88
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|1:40:14
|89
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:41:19
|90
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|1:46:18
|91
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:49:12
|92
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:49:34
|93
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:50:56
|94
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:51:27
|95
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:51:47
|96
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:53:29
|97
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:54:12
|98
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:54:16
|99
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|1:54:21
|100
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|1:55:44
|101
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|1:55:56
|102
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|1:56:03
|103
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|2:00:38
|104
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:01:35
|105
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:01:56
|106
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|2:03:23
|107
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:03:57
|108
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:04:51
|109
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:05:40
|110
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:07:45
|111
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:08:07
|112
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:09:40
|113
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:09:44
|114
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:09:58
|115
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:10:02
|116
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:10:18
|117
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:10:30
|118
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:10:41
|119
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:10:46
|120
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|2:10:48
|121
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:11:36
|122
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|2:13:41
|123
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:13:59
|124
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:14:10
|125
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:14:18
|126
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:14:32
|127
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|2:15:24
|128
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:15:55
|129
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:15:58
|130
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:16:07
|131
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:16:24
|132
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|2:17:42
|133
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:20:32
|134
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:23:02
|135
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:24:17
|136
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|2:24:41
|137
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:24:43
|138
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:26:19
|139
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:28:04
|140
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:28:13
|141
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:28:28
|142
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:29:04
|143
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|2:29:21
|144
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:29:31
|145
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:29:39
|146
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:29:47
|147
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:30:27
|148
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:30:29
|149
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|2:30:33
|150
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:30:42
|151
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:30:48
|152
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:32:09
|153
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:33:20
|154
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:34:56
|155
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|2:35:12
|156
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2:35:42
|157
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|2:36:03
|158
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:36:19
|159
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:37:18
|160
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|2:37:55
|161
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:39:28
|162
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:39:54
|163
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:47:02
|164
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:53:50
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|196
|2
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|175
|3
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|129
|4
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|123
|5
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|111
|6
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|105
|7
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|95
|8
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|82
|9
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|77
|10
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|72
|11
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|69
|12
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|64
|13
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|60
|14
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|56
|15
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|50
|16
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|50
|17
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|50
|18
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|49
|19
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|49
|20
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|49
|21
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|48
|22
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|47
|23
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|46
|24
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|44
|25
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|41
|26
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|41
|27
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|40
|28
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|38
|29
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|30
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|36
|31
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|33
|32
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|33
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|34
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|28
|35
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|28
|36
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|27
|37
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|23
|38
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|22
|39
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|21
|40
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|21
|41
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|42
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|43
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20
|44
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|45
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|18
|46
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|17
|47
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|17
|48
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|17
|49
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|17
|50
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|17
|51
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|17
|52
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|17
|53
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|54
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|16
|55
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|56
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|15
|57
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15
|58
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|59
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|60
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|61
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|14
|62
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|14
|63
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14
|64
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|13
|65
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|13
|66
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|13
|67
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|12
|68
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11
|69
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11
|70
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|11
|71
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11
|72
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|73
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|11
|74
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11
|75
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|76
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|77
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10
|78
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|79
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|10
|80
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|10
|81
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|9
|82
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|8
|83
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|8
|84
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|8
|85
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|86
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|8
|87
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|88
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|7
|89
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|90
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|7
|91
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|92
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|93
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|5
|94
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|95
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|96
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|97
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|4
|98
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4
|99
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|100
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3
|101
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|102
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|103
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|104
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|105
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1
|106
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|1
|107
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|-6
|108
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|-13
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|42:15:44
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:23
|3
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:41
|4
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:47
|5
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|45:02
|6
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|50:49
|7
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:03:30
|8
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|1:03:49
|9
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|1:06:28
|10
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:10:51
|11
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:15:03
|12
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:28:18
|13
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:03:36
|14
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:09:23
|15
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:09:37
|16
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|2:10:27
|17
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:15:34
|18
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|2:17:21
|19
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:20:11
|20
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:22:41
|21
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|2:29:00
|22
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2:30:06
|23
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:34:35
|24
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:36:57
|25
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:46:41
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|2
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|3
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|26
|4
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|25
|5
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|6
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|20
|7
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|18
|8
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14
|9
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|14
|10
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|14
|11
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|12
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|11
|13
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|14
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|9
|15
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9
|16
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|8
|17
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|18
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|7
|19
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|6
|20
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6
|21
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|6
|22
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|23
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|24
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|4
|25
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4
|26
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|27
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|28
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|29
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2
|30
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|31
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|32
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|33
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|34
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|35
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|36
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|37
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|38
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|1
|39
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|40
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|1
|41
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|42
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|1
|43
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|-2
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Movistar Team
|26:53:01
|2
|EF Pro Cycling
|5:12
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:27
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13:22
|5
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:07
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|20:14
|7
|INEOS Grenadiers
|24:44
|8
|Bahrain - McLaren
|33:13
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|40:10
|10
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:14:06
|11
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:14:50
|12
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:16:38
|13
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:37:07
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:44:15
|15
|CCC Team
|2:10:18
|16
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2:31:34
|17
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:39:11
|18
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:02:12
|19
|Team Sunweb
|3:08:15
|20
|NTT Pro Cycling
|3:29:12
|21
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:25:13
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|6:06:11
