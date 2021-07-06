Tour de France stage 10: Mark Cavendish one win shy of equalling Eddy Merckx’s record
Tadej Pogačar maintained his position as leader of the general classification.
Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) won stage 10 of the 2021 Tour de France on another perfect leadout from his team.
Cavendish won stages four and six in this year’s Tour. The stage 10 win is his 33rd career Tour de France stage victory.
The “Manx Missile” is now just one win shy of equalling the record for Tour wins by a single rider set by Eddy Merckx.
Into the final 150 meters, Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) tried to come around Cav, however when his leadout man Michael Mørkøv swung off, the pace was so high, they could not come around the “Wolfpack.”
“Textbook leadout. Get the lads on the front, pull as fast as they can, so that nobody can come up past you in the finish,” Cavendish said. “I didn’t make it the last time we came here in 2015 — I got dropped and Greipel won.”
“I didn’t really do anything until [the final] 150 meters. It was the team and I have to thank them for everything,” Cav added.
We can all agree that was an insane lead-out of the Deceuninck – Quick-Step boys today at the #TDF2021! pic.twitter.com/ntgSPsxa5g
— Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) July 6, 2021
How it happened
With rain threatening the finale of the stage, sprinters’ teams and GC teams kept their favored riders near the front for most of the stage.
The two men off the front at 142km to go — Tosh van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) and Hugo Houle (Astana-Premier Tech) — had nearly four minutes’ advantage.
A minor tumble from overlapping wheels took down Mads Pederson (Trek-Segafredo) and Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange), but the two limped their way back into the back of the field.
Green tactics
Cavendish was near the front of the group for the first intermediate sprint, however, he did not contest it. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) took the maximum points, while Michael-Matthews (Team BikeExchange) was second through this banner.
“We knew they’d do that, but when I go for the green jersey, I don’t go for the green jersey. I go for stages, and hopefully, the green comes with that. I don’t go for the intermediate sprints,” Cav said about the intermediate sprint following his stage win.
After this point, the sprinters’ teams started to wind in the leash on the two escapees — their advantage at 90km to go was down to 1:42.
Richie Porte took a tumble some 40km later. He was paced back to the field by the Ineos Grenadiers, however, this took some time and the British squad was not back in the group until 45km to go.
Mørkøv brought Cavendish over another relatively easy climb, and they rode safely in the middle of the bunch at the front of the race.
The pace stayed very high in the second half of the stage, and the gap to the front was just 65 seconds into the final 40km of racing.
Houle pressed on solo in hopes of getting the most aggressive rider of the day award when van der Sande gave up the break at 38km to go. However, Houle was caught some 2km later.
Team BikeExchange took a pull on the front kept the speed high, stringing out the peloton into a long line of riders, distancing Pederson who had crashed earlier in the stage.
Julian Alaphilippe and Tim DeClerq did a massive amount of work on the front for their teammate in green.
Colbrelli flatted at 28km to go, and the Deceuninck-Quick-Step squad accelerated the pace on this, to distance the Italian national champion. While Colbrelli had a quick bike change, he had to make up 35 seconds, and navigate through the race caravan.
Arkéa-Samsic joined Team BikeExchange and on to the front to set up Nacer Bouhani and Michael Matthews respectively, and Deceuninck-Quick-Step seemed content to let the other squads take some of the work.
Another textbook leadout
The front of the race stayed single-file into 12km to go as EF Education-Nippo came to the front to help keep the pace high, and keep Rigoberto Urán safe. This split the peloton into a front group, chased by two smaller groups. Ineos Grenadiers had brought Richard Carapaz to the front and shared some of the work with the American squad wearing fluorescent pink.
Colbrelli had made his way to the front again, and while he tried to shadow Cavendish, he was forced closer to the front, while Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Wout van Aert looked to try to hitch a ride on Cav’s leadout train.
From the 5km to go, the race was dominated at the front by Deceuninck-Quick-Step, with Mørkøv delivering Cavendish to within 150m of the line.
Mørkøv continued his sprint once he swung off, to ensure Cav’s competition did not score points toward the green jersey competition.
Van Aert and Philipsen were close to Cavendish at the line, but had to settle for second and third, while Sagan was distanced in eighth in the final kick.
“You have the winner of the Tour of Flanders, the winner of the world championships, Michael Morkov who is going to the Olympics, the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner, all just leaving everything on the road for me,” Cavendish said.
What’s to come
Stage 11 Wednesday is 130km from Sorgues to Malaucène and sees two ascents of Mont Ventoux. This comes after the peloton rides over the cat 1 Col de la Liguière, some 100km from the finish.
The first Ventoux ascent is via Sault on the Giant of Provence’s “easiest” side. The second ascent is from its most renowned flank via Bédoin.
The finish line comes after a 20km descent to Malaucène.
Tour de France Stage 10 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:14:07
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|3
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|4
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|5
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|6
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|7
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|8
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|9
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:00
|10
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|0:00
|11
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|12
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|13
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|14
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|15
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|16
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|17
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|18
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00
|19
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00
|20
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|21
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|22
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|23
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|24
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|25
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|26
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|27
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|28
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|29
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|30
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|31
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|32
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|33
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|34
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|35
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|36
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|37
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|38
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|39
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|40
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:00
|41
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|42
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|43
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|44
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|45
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|46
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:00
|47
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|48
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|49
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|50
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|51
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|52
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|53
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:00
|54
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|55
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|56
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|57
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|58
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|59
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|60
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|61
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|62
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00
|63
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00
|64
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|65
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:00
|66
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|67
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:00
|68
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|69
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|70
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|71
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|72
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:00
|73
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00
|74
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|75
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|76
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|77
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|78
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:29
|79
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:32
|80
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|0:32
|81
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:32
|82
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:47
|83
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:47
|84
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:47
|85
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|0:47
|86
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:47
|87
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:47
|88
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:47
|89
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|0:47
|90
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|1:06
|91
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|1:20
|92
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:20
|93
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:28
|94
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:28
|95
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:51
|96
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:55
|97
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:15
|98
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|3:46
|99
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:46
|100
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:46
|101
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:46
|102
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3:46
|103
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:46
|104
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|3:46
|105
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:46
|106
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|3:46
|107
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:46
|108
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:46
|109
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:46
|110
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:46
|111
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:46
|112
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:46
|113
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:38
|114
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:38
|115
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:38
|116
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:38
|117
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:38
|118
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:38
|119
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4:38
|120
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|4:38
|121
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:38
|122
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:38
|123
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:38
|124
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:38
|125
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:38
|126
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:38
|127
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:38
|128
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:38
|129
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:38
|130
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|4:38
|131
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|4:38
|132
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:38
|133
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:38
|134
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:38
|135
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:38
|136
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:38
|137
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:38
|138
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:38
|139
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4:38
|140
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:38
|141
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4:38
|142
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:38
|143
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:38
|144
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:38
|145
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4:38
|146
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:38
|147
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4:38
|148
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|4:38
|149
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|4:38
|150
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:38
|151
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|4:38
|152
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|4:38
|153
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|4:38
|154
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|4:38
|155
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4:38
|156
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|4:38
|157
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:38
|158
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|4:38
|159
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|4:38
|160
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|7:59
|161
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:59
|162
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|7:59
|163
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|7:59
|164
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:59
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|38:25:17
|2
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:01
|3
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|5:18
|4
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:32
|5
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:33
|6
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|5:47
|7
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5:58
|8
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|6:12
|9
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7:02
|10
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:22
|11
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:38
|12
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|11:38
|13
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:54
|14
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|20:54
|15
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|22:22
|16
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|25:07
|17
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|25:12
|18
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|25:59
|19
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:40
|20
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|27:17
|21
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|32:51
|22
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|36:09
|23
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|36:57
|24
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|39:46
|25
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|40:44
|26
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|41:45
|27
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|41:52
|28
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|41:57
|29
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|42:26
|30
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|44:01
|31
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|44:20
|32
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|44:22
|33
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|46:03
|34
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|47:44
|35
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|48:53
|36
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|50:00
|37
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|50:57
|38
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|51:04
|39
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|51:25
|40
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|51:50
|41
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|52:14
|42
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|53:22
|43
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|53:40
|44
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|54:07
|45
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|56:32
|46
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|58:12
|47
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|59:06
|48
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:00:29
|49
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:00:58
|50
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:01:00
|51
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:01:24
|52
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:01:28
|53
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:02:01
|54
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:02:32
|55
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:02:33
|56
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:02:49
|57
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:04:11
|58
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:05:29
|59
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:05:33
|60
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:06:00
|61
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:07:15
|62
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:08:20
|63
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:09:15
|64
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:09:35
|65
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09:40
|66
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:10:43
|67
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:11:15
|68
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|1:11:18
|69
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:11:25
|70
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|1:11:52
|71
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:12:03
|72
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:12:08
|73
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:13:01
|74
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:13:02
|75
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13:38
|76
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:14:12
|77
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:14:34
|78
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:14:36
|79
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:14:46
|80
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:17:16
|81
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:17:46
|82
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:18:01
|83
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1:18:39
|84
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:19:43
|85
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:19:59
|86
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:20:13
|87
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:20:16
|88
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:20:25
|89
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:21:15
|90
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:21:21
|91
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:21:58
|92
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:22:38
|93
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:23:37
|94
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:23:50
|95
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:24:34
|96
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:24:55
|97
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:25:00
|98
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:26:00
|99
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:26:24
|100
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:26:27
|101
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|1:26:31
|102
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:27:14
|103
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:27:21
|104
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:28:03
|105
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:29:08
|106
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:29:47
|107
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:29:48
|108
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:29:55
|109
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:31:09
|110
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:31:48
|111
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:31:58
|112
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32:41
|113
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:33:28
|114
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:33:46
|115
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:33:50
|116
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|1:33:58
|117
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:34:04
|118
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:34:25
|119
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:34:57
|120
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:35:29
|121
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:35:49
|122
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:36:01
|123
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:36:01
|124
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:36:07
|125
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:37:12
|126
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|1:38:21
|127
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:39:41
|128
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|1:40:20
|129
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:40:34
|130
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:40:46
|131
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:40:48
|132
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:41:07
|133
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:42:10
|134
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:42:34
|135
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:43:02
|136
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:43:09
|137
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:43:44
|138
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:43:44
|139
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:45:14
|140
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:45:44
|141
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:45:48
|142
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:45:50
|143
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:46:00
|144
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:46:07
|145
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:46:24
|146
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|1:46:35
|147
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:46:44
|148
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:46:57
|149
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:47:21
|150
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:47:23
|151
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:47:51
|152
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|1:48:32
|153
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|1:51:38
|154
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:51:39
|155
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:52:09
|156
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:52:46
|157
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:53:46
|158
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|1:56:20
|159
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:57:09
|160
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:57:51
|161
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:59:22
|162
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:00:48
|163
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|2:03:48
|164
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:07:42
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|218
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|159
|3
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|136
|4
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|133
|5
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|117
|6
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|99
|7
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|92
|8
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|89
|9
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|77
|10
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|62
|11
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|58
|12
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|55
|13
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|45
|14
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|45
|15
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37
|16
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|33
|17
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|33
|18
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|32
|19
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|32
|20
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|31
|21
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|31
|22
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|31
|23
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|28
|24
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27
|25
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|26
|26
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|26
|27
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|26
|28
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|25
|29
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|24
|30
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23
|31
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|22
|32
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|22
|33
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21
|34
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21
|35
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|21
|36
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|21
|37
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|21
|38
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|39
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|40
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|20
|41
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|18
|42
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|18
|43
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|18
|44
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|45
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|17
|46
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|17
|47
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|48
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|17
|49
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16
|50
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|16
|51
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|52
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15
|53
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15
|54
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|15
|55
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|14
|56
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13
|57
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|13
|58
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|13
|59
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|12
|60
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|11
|61
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|11
|62
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11
|63
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|11
|64
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|10
|65
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|10
|66
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|67
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|9
|68
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|9
|69
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|9
|70
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9
|71
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8
|72
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|8
|73
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|74
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|75
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|76
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7
|77
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|78
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|7
|79
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7
|80
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|7
|81
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|82
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6
|83
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|84
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|85
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|5
|86
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|87
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|5
|88
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5
|89
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5
|90
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4
|91
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|4
|92
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3
|93
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|94
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|95
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|96
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|97
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2
|98
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|99
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|38:25:17
|2
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|5:32
|3
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|7:22
|4
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:54
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|44:01
|6
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:01:28
|7
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|1:02:01
|8
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:05:33
|9
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:10:43
|10
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:12:03
|11
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:13:01
|12
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:18:01
|13
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:21:15
|14
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:29:47
|15
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:29:55
|16
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:31:09
|17
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32:41
|18
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:33:50
|19
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|1:33:58
|20
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:35:29
|21
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:36:01
|22
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:42:34
|23
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:43:09
|24
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:43:44
|25
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:45:48
|26
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:47:23
|27
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|1:51:38
|28
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:59:22
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|50
|2
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|42
|3
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|39
|4
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|5
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|22
|6
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14
|7
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11
|8
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|10
|9
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|10
|10
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|9
|11
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|9
|12
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|7
|13
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|5
|14
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|15
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|4
|16
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4
|17
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|4
|18
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|19
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|20
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|21
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|3
|22
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|23
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|24
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|25
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|2
|26
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1
|27
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1
|28
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1
|29
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1
|30
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|31
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|32
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Bahrain - Victorious
|115:33:28
|2
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18:04
|3
|INEOS Grenadiers
|29:07
|4
|EF Education - Nippo
|42:38
|5
|Astana - Premier Tech
|43:17
|6
|BORA - hansgrohe
|57:06
|7
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|59:11
|8
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:06:18
|9
|Movistar Team
|1:13:13
|10
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:18:45
|11
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:20:41
|12
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:27:48
|13
|Team BikeExchange
|1:30:52
|14
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:38:54
|15
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:53:04
|16
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:57:04
|17
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:06:44
|18
|Team TotalEnergies
|2:27:33
|19
|Team DSM
|2:27:58
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:38:30
|21
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:52:54
|22
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|2:55:01
|23
|Lotto Soudal
|3:11:49
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.