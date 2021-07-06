Tour de France stage 10: Mark Cavendish one win shy of equalling Eddy Merckx’s record

Become a Member

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) won stage 10 of the 2021 Tour de France on another perfect leadout from his team.

Cavendish won stages four and six in this year’s Tour. The stage 10 win is his 33rd career Tour de France stage victory.

The “Manx Missile” is now just one win shy of equalling the record for Tour wins by a single rider set by Eddy Merckx.

Into the final 150 meters, Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) tried to come around Cav, however when his leadout man Michael Mørkøv swung off, the pace was so high, they could not come around the “Wolfpack.”

“Textbook leadout. Get the lads on the front, pull as fast as they can, so that nobody can come up past you in the finish,” Cavendish said. “I didn’t make it the last time we came here in 2015 — I got dropped and Greipel won.”

“I didn’t really do anything until [the final] 150 meters. It was the team and I have to thank them for everything,” Cav added.

How it happened

With rain threatening the finale of the stage, sprinters’ teams and GC teams kept their favored riders near the front for most of the stage.

The two men off the front at 142km to go — Tosh van der Sande (Lotto-Soudal) and Hugo Houle (Astana-Premier Tech) — had nearly four minutes’ advantage.

A minor tumble from overlapping wheels took down Mads Pederson (Trek-Segafredo) and Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange), but the two limped their way back into the back of the field.

Green tactics

Cavendish was near the front of the group for the first intermediate sprint, however, he did not contest it. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) took the maximum points, while Michael-Matthews (Team BikeExchange) was second through this banner.

“We knew they’d do that, but when I go for the green jersey, I don’t go for the green jersey. I go for stages, and hopefully, the green comes with that. I don’t go for the intermediate sprints,” Cav said about the intermediate sprint following his stage win.

After this point, the sprinters’ teams started to wind in the leash on the two escapees — their advantage at 90km to go was down to 1:42.

Richie Porte took a tumble some 40km later. He was paced back to the field by the Ineos Grenadiers, however, this took some time and the British squad was not back in the group until 45km to go.

Mørkøv brought Cavendish over another relatively easy climb, and they rode safely in the middle of the bunch at the front of the race.

The pace stayed very high in the second half of the stage, and the gap to the front was just 65 seconds into the final 40km of racing.

Houle pressed on solo in hopes of getting the most aggressive rider of the day award when van der Sande gave up the break at 38km to go. However, Houle was caught some 2km later.

Team BikeExchange took a pull on the front kept the speed high, stringing out the peloton into a long line of riders, distancing Pederson who had crashed earlier in the stage.

Julian Alaphilippe and Tim DeClerq did a massive amount of work on the front for their teammate in green.

Colbrelli flatted at 28km to go, and the Deceuninck-Quick-Step squad accelerated the pace on this, to distance the Italian national champion. While Colbrelli had a quick bike change, he had to make up 35 seconds, and navigate through the race caravan.

Arkéa-Samsic joined Team BikeExchange and on to the front to set up Nacer Bouhani and Michael Matthews respectively, and Deceuninck-Quick-Step seemed content to let the other squads take some of the work.

Another textbook leadout

The front of the race stayed single-file into 12km to go as EF Education-Nippo came to the front to help keep the pace high, and keep Rigoberto Urán safe. This split the peloton into a front group, chased by two smaller groups. Ineos Grenadiers had brought Richard Carapaz to the front and shared some of the work with the American squad wearing fluorescent pink.

Colbrelli had made his way to the front again, and while he tried to shadow Cavendish, he was forced closer to the front, while Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Wout van Aert looked to try to hitch a ride on Cav’s leadout train.

From the 5km to go, the race was dominated at the front by Deceuninck-Quick-Step, with Mørkøv delivering Cavendish to within 150m of the line.

Mørkøv continued his sprint once he swung off, to ensure Cav’s competition did not score points toward the green jersey competition.

Van Aert and Philipsen were close to Cavendish at the line, but had to settle for second and third, while Sagan was distanced in eighth in the final kick.

“You have the winner of the Tour of Flanders, the winner of the world championships, Michael Morkov who is going to the Olympics, the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad winner, all just leaving everything on the road for me,” Cavendish said.

What’s to come

Stage 11 Wednesday is 130km from Sorgues to Malaucène and sees two ascents of Mont Ventoux. This comes after the peloton rides over the cat 1 Col de la Liguière, some 100km from the finish.

The first Ventoux ascent is via Sault on the Giant of Provence’s “easiest” side. The second ascent is from its most renowned flank via Bédoin.

The finish line comes after a 20km descent to Malaucène.

Tour de France Stage 10 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step4:14:07
2VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
3PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix0:00
4BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
5MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:00
6MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
7GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
8SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:00
9TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies0:00
10BOL CeesTeam DSM0:00
11VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
12GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team0:00
13THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:00
14LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
15BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
16BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
17COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious0:00
18WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
19BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
20KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:00
21BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo0:00
22VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal0:00
23NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team0:00
24KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:00
25POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:00
26GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
27GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo0:00
28DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix0:00
29VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
30VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team0:00
31GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal0:00
32SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team0:00
33O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:00
34PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:00
35SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix0:00
36SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:00
37MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
38LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates0:00
39LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:00
40LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies0:00
41BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
42VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo0:00
43CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
44WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
45BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:00
46CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:00
47MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
48URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:00
49RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo0:00
50CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo0:00
51MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
52HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:00
53BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:00
54ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team0:00
55MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
56KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
57KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:00
58FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:00
59TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
60POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious0:00
61RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix0:00
62CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM0:00
63GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team0:00
64CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
65TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:00
66PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
67DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies0:00
68BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
69BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
70POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:00
71POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo0:00
72HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:00
73MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix0:00
74HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
75STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:00
76ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
77SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
78RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:29
79ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:32
80NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM0:32
81MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:32
82OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe0:47
83KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:47
84VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:47
85MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange0:47
86VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix0:47
87WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:47
88QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:47
89CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash0:47
90PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM1:06
91DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange1:20
92BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies1:20
93ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:28
94SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe1:28
95ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step1:51
96BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates1:55
97DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:15
98LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team3:46
99GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:46
100PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:46
101ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:46
102GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation3:46
103SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo3:46
104BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM3:46
105MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo3:46
106EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM3:46
107HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates3:46
108ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers3:46
109DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step3:46
110PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe3:46
111HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious3:46
112CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers3:46
113ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo4:38
114GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:38
115GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4:38
116RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies4:38
117SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ4:38
118BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo4:38
119DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4:38
120VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team4:38
121ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech4:38
122MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates4:38
123HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech4:38
124FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech4:38
125HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:38
126FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:38
127MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates4:38
128ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ4:38
129THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers4:38
130NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo4:38
131KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM4:38
132PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers4:38
133FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation4:38
134MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation4:38
135GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic4:38
136FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech4:38
137IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech4:38
138MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ4:38
139ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM4:38
140DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies4:38
141COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team4:38
142COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates4:38
143BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe4:38
144MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma4:38
145KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma4:38
146WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation4:38
147GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech4:38
148DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM4:38
149CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies4:38
150GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:38
151ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux4:38
152HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange4:38
153YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange4:38
154JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange4:38
155PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits4:38
156JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange4:38
157BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:38
158KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal4:38
159VERONA CarlosMovistar Team4:38
160VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal7:59
161PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo7:59
162SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies7:59
163CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash7:59
164VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:59
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 38:25:17
2O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team2:01
3URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo5:18
4VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:32
5CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers5:33
6MAS EnricMovistar Team5:47
7KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe5:58
8LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech6:12
9MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits7:02
10GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ7:22
11BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious8:38
12CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step11:38
13PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team11:54
14TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious20:54
15CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange22:22
16BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM25:07
17QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic25:12
18POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious25:59
19MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:40
20VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma27:17
21HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash32:51
22CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers36:09
23GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo36:57
24MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo39:46
25IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech40:44
26FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech41:45
27FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates41:52
28COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious41:57
29YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange42:26
30HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo44:01
31THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers44:20
32KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe44:22
33NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo46:03
34KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma47:44
35ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step48:53
36KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM50:00
37VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team50:57
38WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation51:04
39ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step51:25
40ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM51:50
41PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers52:14
42MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious53:22
43STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo53:40
44ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo54:07
45LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies56:32
46LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team58:12
47PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM59:06
48BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:00:29
49VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo1:00:58
50KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:01:00
51MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:01:24
52MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:01:28
53HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:02:01
54HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1:02:32
55BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:02:33
56BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:02:49
57CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo1:04:11
58BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:05:29
59DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:05:33
60DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies1:06:00
61MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates1:07:15
62MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation1:08:20
63SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:09:15
64VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:09:35
65COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:09:40
66POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:10:43
67FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech1:11:15
68BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM1:11:18
69GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:11:25
70GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team1:11:52
71VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:12:03
72ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:12:08
73GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team1:13:01
74GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal1:13:02
75POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1:13:38
76GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic1:14:12
77TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies1:14:34
78ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:14:36
79RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies1:14:46
80DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies1:17:16
81KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers1:17:46
82RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:18:01
83MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1:18:39
84ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech1:19:43
85VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1:19:59
86COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates1:20:13
87SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:20:16
88ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:20:25
89BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:21:15
90DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal1:21:21
91GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:21:58
92BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation1:22:38
93RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix1:23:37
94DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix1:23:50
95FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:24:34
96SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe1:24:55
97SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team1:25:00
98NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team1:26:00
99KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:26:24
100VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:26:27
101MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange1:26:31
102PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:27:14
103BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step1:27:21
104DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step1:28:03
105LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:29:08
106CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:29:47
107BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies1:29:48
108NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:29:55
109BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo1:31:09
110ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:31:48
111PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:31:58
112SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:32:41
113HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:33:28
114GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:33:46
115WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:33:50
116EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM1:33:58
117GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:34:04
118WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:34:25
119SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix1:34:57
120PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix1:35:29
121BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:35:49
122TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma1:36:01
123MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:36:01
124VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:36:07
125CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:37:12
126DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange1:38:21
127LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates1:39:41
128JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange1:40:20
129PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe1:40:34
130VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix1:40:46
131CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:40:48
132GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech1:41:07
133OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe1:42:10
134BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:42:34
135SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ1:43:02
136SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe1:43:09
137BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates1:43:44
138SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies1:43:44
139WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:45:14
140VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:45:44
141ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:45:48
142MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step1:45:50
143ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:46:00
144BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic1:46:07
145THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:46:24
146BOL CeesTeam DSM1:46:35
147ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation1:46:44
148CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step1:46:57
149DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step1:47:21
150GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:47:23
151GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation1:47:51
152VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal1:48:32
153PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM1:51:38
154HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:51:39
155FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation1:52:09
156MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma1:52:46
157HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious1:53:46
158CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies1:56:20
159PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1:57:09
160RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:57:51
161HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1:59:22
162MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic2:00:48
163JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange2:03:48
164KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal2:07:42
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step218
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange159
3COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious136
4PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix133
5BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic117
6ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step99
7SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe92
8POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates89
9VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma77
10MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious62
11ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step58
12MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step55
13VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma45
14BOL CeesTeam DSM45
15KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe37
16TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious33
17KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ33
18VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal32
19CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step32
20SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe31
21MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo31
22VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux31
23GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation28
24BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step27
25BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM26
26HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo26
27CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo26
28STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo25
29THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo24
30PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits23
31BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM22
32HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech22
33CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers21
34MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits21
35MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange21
36PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits21
37WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation21
38O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team20
39VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team20
40VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal20
41LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech18
42GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ18
43PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo18
44KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal17
45MAS EnricMovistar Team17
46IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech17
47SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team17
48CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM17
49POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious16
50TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies16
51KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe15
52LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits15
53WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious15
54CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies15
55SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo14
56OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe13
57WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits13
58YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange13
59MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix12
60URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo11
61KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM11
62SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic11
63WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash11
64CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash10
65JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange10
66PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team9
67LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies9
68GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team9
69GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal9
70ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech9
71QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic8
72GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo8
73THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
74PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers7
75BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo7
76GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team7
77SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal7
78CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash7
79VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7
80HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange7
81CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange6
82FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates6
83DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix6
84BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious5
85NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo5
86BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
87SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ5
88BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates5
89ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation5
90GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers4
91EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM4
92GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic3
93RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix3
94MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma3
95HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
96TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma2
97HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious2
98MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1
99HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates 38:25:17
2VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma5:32
3GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ7:22
4PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team11:54
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo44:01
6MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:01:28
7HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange1:02:01
8DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:05:33
9POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo1:10:43
10VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:12:03
11GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team1:13:01
12RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo1:18:01
13BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:21:15
14CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:29:47
15NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:29:55
16BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo1:31:09
17SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:32:41
18WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious1:33:50
19EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM1:33:58
20PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix1:35:29
21MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates1:36:01
22BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:42:34
23SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe1:43:09
24BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates1:43:44
25ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:45:48
26GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation1:47:23
27PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM1:51:38
28HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates1:59:22
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic50
2WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation42
3POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious39
4O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team24
5HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo22
6MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits14
7MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious11
8TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious10
9POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates10
10CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step9
11HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange9
12PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits7
13LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies5
14SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe5
15IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech4
16COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious4
17STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo4
18KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma4
19VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal3
20SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal3
21YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange3
22ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2
23THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo2
24BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM2
25ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo2
26HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech1
27VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1
28WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits1
29CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash1
30VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
31KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
32MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Bahrain - Victorious 115:33:28
2AG2R Citroën Team18:04
3INEOS Grenadiers29:07
4EF Education - Nippo42:38
5Astana - Premier Tech43:17
6BORA - hansgrohe57:06
7Team Jumbo-Visma59:11
8UAE-Team Emirates1:06:18
9Movistar Team1:13:13
10Trek - Segafredo1:18:45
11Groupama - FDJ1:20:41
12Deceuninck - Quick Step1:27:48
13Team BikeExchange1:30:52
14B&B Hotels p/b KTM1:38:54
15Cofidis, Solutions Crédits1:53:04
16Team Arkéa Samsic1:57:04
17Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:06:44
18Team TotalEnergies2:27:33
19Team DSM2:27:58
20Alpecin-Fenix2:38:30
21Israel Start-Up Nation2:52:54
22Team Qhubeka NextHash2:55:01
23Lotto Soudal3:11:49

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

