Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 10: Magnus Cort wins in a bike throw in the Alps

Lennard Kämna comes close to yellow jersey but Tadej Pogačar defends lead by 11 seconds.

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Having spent the early days of this year’s Tour de France sporting the king of the mountains jersey, Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) raced back into the headlines on stage 10 when he took a narrow victory ahead of Nick Schultz (BikeExchange-Jayco).

Spain’s Luis Leon Sánchez (Bahrain Victorious) and American rider Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team) were third and fourth.

Cort was one of a handful of riders who sprinted for the stage win in Megève, with parts of the day’s breakaway group reforming inside the tough final kilometer after fragmenting earlier on during the final climb.

Veteran Spaniard Sánchez had put in a big attack with six kilometers left, and at one point, appeared to be heading for the fifth Tour stage win of his career. However he was caught by first the Australian Schultz and then Jorgenson with approximately two kilometers left, after which Cort and five others bridged after the red kite and fought for the victory.

“It is unbelievable. I can’t believe what just happened today,” Cort said, beaming. “This is huge. For me, my type of rider, it can’t be any bigger than this. This is what I can do, chasing stages in stage races, and the Tour de France is just the biggest race. Being able to it again…in my first Tour I won a stage. I have been here a few times without, but every year really wanting and trying…it is unbelievable to do it again.

“When we entered the runway and I could see that things were coming back together, I looked up. There was a podium in the corner and I saw the sign of the Tour de France. I told myself ‘this one is mine.’ I just had to take it, no matter the price.”

The UAE Team Emirates squad of race leader Tadej Pogačar had earlier allowed the 25-man break enough time for Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) to become virtual yellow jersey but the gap had sufficiently narrowed by the finish for the Slovenian to hold on at the top.

Pogačar jumped clear of the main group seeking to gain a second or two over his rivals, but while Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) appeared to be briefly caught out, he was able to cross the line close enough behind him to prevent any time split.

Kämna ended the day just 11 seconds off yellow, with Vingegaard remaining 39 seconds back but slipping one place to third.

Pogačar’s team manager Matxin Fernandez said that UAE Team Emirates was willing for Kämna to take yellow, but that things hadn’t quite worked out. The race leader was generous in his praise for the German rider, who came up just seconds short of his goal.

“I admire this guy,” he said of Kämna. “He is proving every year how strong he is. He is really one of the best specialists for breakaways. He is a strong rider, unbelievable, and today he almost took the yellow jersey, which would be really nice for him. But in the end, it went like this.

“We rode our pace for the first part of the climb. Then we set the pace a little bit lower, and the other teams came…they were all over the road, everyone was a bit pushing, and then we were a few seconds [in time] to keep the jersey.”

Action in the Alps

Stage 10 of the Tour de France saw the riders get back into action after Monday’s rest day, lining out in a 148.1 kilometer race from Morzine to the ski resort of Megève. The first of three Alpine stages included four categorized climbs, namely the category four Côte de Chevenoz (km 24.1), the category three Col de Jambaz (km 69.2), the Côte de Châtillon-sur-Cluses (km 97.3) and the final climb, the second category ascent of Montée de l’alitport de Megève.

This was 19.2 kilometers in length, averaged 4.1 percent in terms of gradient, and had a slope of over seven percent toward the end.

Pogačar had another day in yellow, but was down one teammate when George Bennett was forced to withdraw before the start due to COVID. Another UAE Team Emirates rider, Rafal Majka, was also positive but had a viral load that was sufficiently low to be allowed to take the start.

Also afflicted by COVID was Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco), who was a non-starter.

Various short-lived attacks were fired off early on, including moves by Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroen) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), another involving Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis), one by Chris Froome (Israel-PremierTech), a downhill escape by Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels), plus efforts by the American Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), and Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-PremierTech).

Nothing stuck and the bunch was still together just after 50 kilometers of racing. Soon afterward Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Sánchez (Bahrain Victorious), Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), and Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM) clipped away and opened a 22 seconds gap. They were subsequently joined by 21 others.

The additions were Kämna, Cort, Bettiol, Schultz, Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team), Ion Izagirre and Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Kristian Sbaragli (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan), Hugo Hofstetter, Connor Swift (Arkéa-Samsic), Mads Pedersen, Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies), Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech), and Jack Bauer (BikeExchange-Jayco).

Of those, Kämna was the best-placed overall of the leaders, having started the day 8 minutes 43 seconds behind Pogačar.

Gaining time, then an unexpected stop

The break was two minutes 25 seconds ahead of the UAE Team Emirates-led peloton ascending the Col de Jambaz with 80 kilometers remaining. Rolland took two points at the top of the climb, one more than Kämna, and took the one available point atop the next ascent, the Côte de Châtillon-sur-Cluses.

The Frenchman kept the effort going after the top and was joined by Wright, with the two of them leading for several minutes before being reeled in.

Bettiol then kicked clear inside the final 50 kilometers and had a 25-second gap with 38 kilometers remaining. Soon afterward he was forced to stop when several protestors blocked the road. Although Bettiol wriggled through them the race judges deemed the situation too dangerous and neutralized the stage for over 15 minutes.

The Italian was given the same time 25-second gap to the breakaway and over seven minutes to the peloton when the action resumed. With 20 kilometers to go the gap to the chasers was virtually the same, but the bunch had slipped to 9 minutes 22 seconds back, putting Kämna into the virtual yellow jersey.

Chasing yellow for Bora-Hansgrohe

UAE Team Emirates continued riding on the front to limit the break’s gains. For his part, the German rider was doing what he could to try to take yellow and was forcing the pace on the final climb as some of the other riders in the break started to get dropped.

With 15 kilometers remaining Bettiol was 25 seconds ahead of Zimmerman and Wright, who had set off in pursuit, a further 10 seconds ahead of the Kämna group and 9:30 over the peloton.

Benjamin Thomas was able to bridge to the two chasers and these caught Bettiol with 12km to go. The quartet was in turn caught by Van Baarle, Jorgenson, Cort and Velasco but, undeterred, Bettiol jumped clear again with just over 10 kilometers remaining.

Zimmerman got back up to him with slightly more than 9.5 kilometers left, while behind Kämna led a small group up to the other chasers, who in turn reeled in Bettiol and Zimmerman with slightly under eight kilometers remaining.

Sánchez made a big move with six kilometers left and opened up a gap as the other riders watched each other. He had a 10-second advantage with five kilometers remaining, helped by team-mate Wright’s marking of each attempt behind to try to jump across to him.

Jorgenson was however able to get away from Wright and tried hard to close down on the leader. Schultz bridged across to the American, worked with him briefly, then jumped away from him to catch Sánchez with two to go with Van Baarle also bridging across with one kilometer left.

They began watching each other and more riders were able to get across, making it a much larger group to dispute the win. Sánchez opened the gallop while Cort bided his time, then lunged past Schultz at the last moment to take the win.

Tour de France Stage 10 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost3:18:50
2SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:00
3SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:07
4JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:08
5VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:10
6ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:15
7THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:18
8LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:20
9WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:22
10KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:22
11SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1:00
12VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team1:02
13BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies1:56
14SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic1:56
15IZAGIRRE IonCofidis2:01
16SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck2:48
17CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech4:19
18BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost6:57
19ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM7:25
20POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates8:54
21VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma8:54
22MAS EnricMovistar Team8:54
23THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers8:54
24YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers8:54
25GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ8:54
26BARDET RomainTeam DSM8:54
27QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic8:54
28ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma8:54
29PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers8:54
30CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious8:54
31POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost8:54
32VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe8:54
33LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team8:54
34MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8:54
35KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma8:54
36MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ8:54
37KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma8:54
38JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team8:54
39BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma8:54
40PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team8:54
41SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM8:54
42KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe8:54
43STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ8:54
44MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates9:05
45PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ9:05
46FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech9:15
47ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team9:15
48TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious9:15
49DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team9:22
50GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo9:27
51PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:29
52BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic9:29
53GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux9:29
54DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck9:34
55MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo9:40
56IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team9:40
57TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM9:40
58URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost9:40
59VERONA CarlosMovistar Team9:40
60HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM9:46
61BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM9:46
62MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team9:46
63PEREZ AnthonyCofidis9:46
64MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates9:59
65VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma10:26
66GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ10:31
67BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic10:34
68HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic10:54
69POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe10:58
70SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe11:06
71TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious11:09
72GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal11:14
73OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic11:14
74KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ11:58
75PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis13:19
76LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma13:19
77NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech13:34
78DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost14:42
79FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech14:42
80WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech14:42
81CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team14:42
82LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic14:42
83SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates14:42
84HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe14:42
85BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:42
86CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:04
87BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:04
88DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ15:04
89HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech15:04
90LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies15:04
91MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious15:04
92BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15:12
93GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers16:51
94CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers17:00
95WELLENS TimLotto Soudal17:09
96DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team17:17
97DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM17:22
98VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck17:22
99LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM17:33
100EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM17:41
101PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo18:56
102RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team19:50
103CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo20:28
104MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers20:28
105OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team21:19
106ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team21:19
107CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic21:19
108COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team21:35
109GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM21:39
110ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers21:45
111GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team21:45
112DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM23:07
113BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost23:07
114RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost23:07
115GESCHKE SimonCofidis24:06
116LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ24:07
117VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma24:35
118MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM25:55
119GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious25:55
120VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck26:22
121PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck26:22
122HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26:22
123TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies26:22
124NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team26:22
125BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM26:22
126LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26:22
127BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies26:22
128SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26:22
129SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies26:22
130JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:22
131VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe26:22
132TORRES AlbertMovistar Team26:22
133GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe26:22
134BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies26:22
135GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:22
136BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech26:22
137WALSCHEID MaxCofidis26:22
138NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech26:22
139STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo26:22
140FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team26:22
141SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo26:22
142KRON AndreasLotto Soudal26:22
143HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates26:22
144KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:22
145MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:22
146MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:22
147KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck26:22
148PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck26:22
149LAFAY VictorCofidis26:22
150BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates26:22
151PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:22
152VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux26:22
153LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM26:35
154JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco26:48
155JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26:56
156MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team26:56
157VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal28:17
158VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal28:17
159FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal28:17
160JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal28:37
161EWAN CalebLotto Soudal31:06
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 37:11:28
2KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:11
3VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:39
4THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1:17
5YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers1:25
6GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:38
7BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:39
8PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:46
9MAS EnricMovistar Team1:50
10SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious1:50
11POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost1:55
12QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic2:13
13ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma2:52
14VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe3:12
15PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team3:31
16CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious3:40
17LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team4:58
18JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team5:53
19MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:39
20MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ6:51
21MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates7:36
22KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe7:48
23KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma9:57
24PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ10:11
25URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost10:27
26BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic13:33
27KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma13:50
28THOMAS BenjaminCofidis14:29
29GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo14:47
30BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma16:16
31JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team19:22
32SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco20:03
33MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates20:58
34LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM21:29
35TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious23:24
36IZAGIRRE IonCofidis24:47
37MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers28:46
38FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech28:50
39HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech28:54
40SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM29:58
41MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo30:18
42VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma31:39
43SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe32:32
44VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team32:43
45BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost33:13
46GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ34:14
47ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34:35
48KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ35:08
49BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies35:19
50OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic37:01
51BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM37:08
52PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux37:57
53VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers38:00
54IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team38:52
55VERONA CarlosMovistar Team39:57
56BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic40:09
57WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech40:30
58SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck40:40
59DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck41:37
60GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux42:12
61CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team43:28
62GESCHKE SimonCofidis43:50
63POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe43:58
64FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech44:14
65WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious44:28
66HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM44:52
67GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal45:18
68ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team45:43
69CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers47:53
70DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team49:00
71STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ49:01
72LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies49:07
73TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM49:14
74CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team50:24
75SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates51:32
76MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team52:27
77OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team53:07
78PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis53:27
79CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech54:26
80TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious54:47
81LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic54:58
82SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo55:56
83MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious57:27
84HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic57:34
85ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM57:39
86SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic58:22
87LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma58:53
88COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team59:16
89GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe59:45
90CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost1:01:51
91STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:02:12
92DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost1:02:40
93DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1:02:56
94PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck1:04:07
95VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck1:04:34
96KRON AndreasLotto Soudal1:04:41
97SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1:04:50
98NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech1:04:53
99MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:07:10
100WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:07:11
101HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe1:07:44
102PEREZ AnthonyCofidis1:08:00
103BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:08:51
104DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM1:09:03
105NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech1:09:58
106ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:10:08
107BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:10:34
108CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic1:11:22
109MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:12:26
110PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:12:35
111GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM1:12:53
112GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers1:13:02
113DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:13:03
114LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:13:13
115FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:14:03
116NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team1:15:26
117LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM1:15:50
118KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck1:17:37
119PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1:17:44
120MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM1:18:48
121VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal1:19:58
122BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost1:20:05
123BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM1:21:24
124BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies1:21:30
125GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:21:35
126SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:21:37
127KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:21:51
128RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team1:23:46
129RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost1:24:03
130VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma1:24:03
131VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:24:09
132PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck1:24:26
133SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies1:25:48
134VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck1:25:55
135LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:25:57
136CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:26:56
137DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:27:02
138HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:27:12
139LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM1:27:31
140ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers1:28:05
141GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious1:28:11
142BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies1:29:46
143VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:29:49
144JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:30:14
145WALSCHEID MaxCofidis1:31:35
146BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:32:30
147EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM1:32:56
148BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech1:33:24
149GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:36:57
150VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe1:39:00
151JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal1:39:14
152FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal1:39:22
153JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:44:47
154MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:45:40
155LAFAY VictorCofidis1:46:24
156JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:48:27
157TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:49:44
158EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:50:55
159HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1:58:54
160BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:59:57
161TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies2:12:56
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma284
2JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team149
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates139
4CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost129
5LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma114
6PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck102
7SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies86
8CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech72
9MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco68
10VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma66
11PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo62
12GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco60
13BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies52
14VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux50
15GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ47
16MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team46
17EWAN CalebLotto Soudal45
18JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team43
19SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious43
20KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe43
21ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma43
22THOMAS BenjaminCofidis42
23VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe38
24BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost36
25WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious35
26THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers34
27SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco33
28POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost31
29PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers30
30KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux30
31JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team30
32MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM29
33TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious29
34QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic29
35POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe27
36GESCHKE SimonCofidis27
37HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic27
38MAS EnricMovistar Team26
39YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers25
40BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux24
41DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM24
42LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM24
43LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team22
44BARDET RomainTeam DSM22
45STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo21
46PEREZ AnthonyCofidis20
47VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers20
48KRON AndreasLotto Soudal18
49FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech17
50FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal17
51CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers17
52MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers16
53CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15
54BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM15
55BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco15
56VERONA CarlosMovistar Team15
57PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ15
58ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15
59VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe14
60GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM13
61HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech13
62ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team13
63GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers13
64LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies13
65WALSCHEID MaxCofidis12
66KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma12
67BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates12
68VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck11
69LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM11
70SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe11
71SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates10
72CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo10
73COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team9
74NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech8
75JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal8
76KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe8
77PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux8
78KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ7
79VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal7
80VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma7
81MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo7
82KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma7
83JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco6
84IZAGIRRE IonCofidis6
85URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost6
86RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost6
87VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal6
88PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
89GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5
90CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious5
91HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe5
92VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck5
93VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team5
94TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies4
95WELLENS TimLotto Soudal4
96DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team3
97DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost3
98GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ3
99SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic3
100KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck2
101BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies2
102SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1
103HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1
104MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates1
105BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies-10
106SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo-18
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates 37:11:28
2PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1:46
3MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates7:36
4JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team19:22
5LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM21:29
6GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ34:14
7ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux34:35
8WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious44:28
9STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ49:01
10LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic54:58
11DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1:02:56
12PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck1:04:07
13KRON AndreasLotto Soudal1:04:41
14SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1:04:50
15MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM1:18:48
16VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal1:19:58
17BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost1:20:05
18BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies1:21:30
19RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost1:24:03
20DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:27:02
21HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:27:12
22VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:29:49
23BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:32:30
24EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM1:32:56
25HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1:58:54
26BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:59:57
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GESCHKE SimonCofidis19
2JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team18
3PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ14
4CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost11
5POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates10
6LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies8
7VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma8
8VERONA CarlosMovistar Team7
9KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe6
10ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma6
11HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech6
12SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious5
13CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers5
14VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma4
15CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3
16ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM3
17SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco3
18FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2
19JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team2
20GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ2
21THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers2
22SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1
23FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1
24TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious1
25MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
26VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1
27KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
28BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies-1
Teams
RankNameTime
1INEOS Grenadiers 11:29:14
2Jumbo-Visma9:48
3BORA - hansgrohe13:09
4UAE Team Emirates19:55
5Groupama - FDJ20:00
6Bahrain - Victorious22:48
7EF Education-EasyPost27:44
8Movistar Team38:54
9Team Arkéa Samsic40:46
10Cofidis41:28
11AG2R Citroën Team42:31
12Team DSM48:10
13Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux52:23
14Israel - Premier Tech59:19
15Trek - Segafredo59:40
16Astana Qazaqstan Team1:14:18
17B&B Hotels - KTM1:33:16
18Alpecin-Deceuninck2:01:50
19Team BikeExchange - Jayco2:07:31
20TotalEnergies2:14:01
21Lotto Soudal2:29:11
22Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team3:09:36

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

