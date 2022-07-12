Tour de France stage 10: Magnus Cort wins in a bike throw in the Alps
Lennard Kämna comes close to yellow jersey but Tadej Pogačar defends lead by 11 seconds.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Having spent the early days of this year’s Tour de France sporting the king of the mountains jersey, Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) raced back into the headlines on stage 10 when he took a narrow victory ahead of Nick Schultz (BikeExchange-Jayco).
Spain’s Luis Leon Sánchez (Bahrain Victorious) and American rider Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team) were third and fourth.
Cort was one of a handful of riders who sprinted for the stage win in Megève, with parts of the day’s breakaway group reforming inside the tough final kilometer after fragmenting earlier on during the final climb.
Veteran Spaniard Sánchez had put in a big attack with six kilometers left, and at one point, appeared to be heading for the fifth Tour stage win of his career. However he was caught by first the Australian Schultz and then Jorgenson with approximately two kilometers left, after which Cort and five others bridged after the red kite and fought for the victory.
“It is unbelievable. I can’t believe what just happened today,” Cort said, beaming. “This is huge. For me, my type of rider, it can’t be any bigger than this. This is what I can do, chasing stages in stage races, and the Tour de France is just the biggest race. Being able to it again…in my first Tour I won a stage. I have been here a few times without, but every year really wanting and trying…it is unbelievable to do it again.
“When we entered the runway and I could see that things were coming back together, I looked up. There was a podium in the corner and I saw the sign of the Tour de France. I told myself ‘this one is mine.’ I just had to take it, no matter the price.”
🎥 A slow-motion look at that incredibly tight battle for the line between 🇩🇰@MagnusCort and 🇦🇺@nick_schultz5!
🎥 Admirez au ralenti le sprint au coude à coude entre 🇩🇰@MagnusCort et 🇦🇺@nick_schultz5 !#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/PJ15rx560Y
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 12, 2022
The UAE Team Emirates squad of race leader Tadej Pogačar had earlier allowed the 25-man break enough time for Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) to become virtual yellow jersey but the gap had sufficiently narrowed by the finish for the Slovenian to hold on at the top.
Pogačar jumped clear of the main group seeking to gain a second or two over his rivals, but while Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) appeared to be briefly caught out, he was able to cross the line close enough behind him to prevent any time split.
Kämna ended the day just 11 seconds off yellow, with Vingegaard remaining 39 seconds back but slipping one place to third.
Pogačar’s team manager Matxin Fernandez said that UAE Team Emirates was willing for Kämna to take yellow, but that things hadn’t quite worked out. The race leader was generous in his praise for the German rider, who came up just seconds short of his goal.
“I admire this guy,” he said of Kämna. “He is proving every year how strong he is. He is really one of the best specialists for breakaways. He is a strong rider, unbelievable, and today he almost took the yellow jersey, which would be really nice for him. But in the end, it went like this.
“We rode our pace for the first part of the climb. Then we set the pace a little bit lower, and the other teams came…they were all over the road, everyone was a bit pushing, and then we were a few seconds [in time] to keep the jersey.”
Action in the Alps
Stage 10 of the Tour de France saw the riders get back into action after Monday’s rest day, lining out in a 148.1 kilometer race from Morzine to the ski resort of Megève. The first of three Alpine stages included four categorized climbs, namely the category four Côte de Chevenoz (km 24.1), the category three Col de Jambaz (km 69.2), the Côte de Châtillon-sur-Cluses (km 97.3) and the final climb, the second category ascent of Montée de l’alitport de Megève.
This was 19.2 kilometers in length, averaged 4.1 percent in terms of gradient, and had a slope of over seven percent toward the end.
Pogačar had another day in yellow, but was down one teammate when George Bennett was forced to withdraw before the start due to COVID. Another UAE Team Emirates rider, Rafal Majka, was also positive but had a viral load that was sufficiently low to be allowed to take the start.
Also afflicted by COVID was Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco), who was a non-starter.
Various short-lived attacks were fired off early on, including moves by Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroen) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), another involving Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis), one by Chris Froome (Israel-PremierTech), a downhill escape by Alexis Gougeard (B&B Hotels), plus efforts by the American Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), and Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-PremierTech).
Nothing stuck and the bunch was still together just after 50 kilometers of racing. Soon afterward Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Sánchez (Bahrain Victorious), Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal), and Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM) clipped away and opened a 22 seconds gap. They were subsequently joined by 21 others.
The additions were Kämna, Cort, Bettiol, Schultz, Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar Team), Ion Izagirre and Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Kristian Sbaragli (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM), Georg Zimmermann (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan), Hugo Hofstetter, Connor Swift (Arkéa-Samsic), Mads Pedersen, Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalEnergies), Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech), and Jack Bauer (BikeExchange-Jayco).
Of those, Kämna was the best-placed overall of the leaders, having started the day 8 minutes 43 seconds behind Pogačar.
Gaining time, then an unexpected stop
The break was two minutes 25 seconds ahead of the UAE Team Emirates-led peloton ascending the Col de Jambaz with 80 kilometers remaining. Rolland took two points at the top of the climb, one more than Kämna, and took the one available point atop the next ascent, the Côte de Châtillon-sur-Cluses.
The Frenchman kept the effort going after the top and was joined by Wright, with the two of them leading for several minutes before being reeled in.
Bettiol then kicked clear inside the final 50 kilometers and had a 25-second gap with 38 kilometers remaining. Soon afterward he was forced to stop when several protestors blocked the road. Although Bettiol wriggled through them the race judges deemed the situation too dangerous and neutralized the stage for over 15 minutes.
The Italian was given the same time 25-second gap to the breakaway and over seven minutes to the peloton when the action resumed. With 20 kilometers to go the gap to the chasers was virtually the same, but the bunch had slipped to 9 minutes 22 seconds back, putting Kämna into the virtual yellow jersey.
Chasing yellow for Bora-Hansgrohe
UAE Team Emirates continued riding on the front to limit the break’s gains. For his part, the German rider was doing what he could to try to take yellow and was forcing the pace on the final climb as some of the other riders in the break started to get dropped.
With 15 kilometers remaining Bettiol was 25 seconds ahead of Zimmerman and Wright, who had set off in pursuit, a further 10 seconds ahead of the Kämna group and 9:30 over the peloton.
Benjamin Thomas was able to bridge to the two chasers and these caught Bettiol with 12km to go. The quartet was in turn caught by Van Baarle, Jorgenson, Cort and Velasco but, undeterred, Bettiol jumped clear again with just over 10 kilometers remaining.
Zimmerman got back up to him with slightly more than 9.5 kilometers left, while behind Kämna led a small group up to the other chasers, who in turn reeled in Bettiol and Zimmerman with slightly under eight kilometers remaining.
Sánchez made a big move with six kilometers left and opened up a gap as the other riders watched each other. He had a 10-second advantage with five kilometers remaining, helped by team-mate Wright’s marking of each attempt behind to try to jump across to him.
Jorgenson was however able to get away from Wright and tried hard to close down on the leader. Schultz bridged across to the American, worked with him briefly, then jumped away from him to catch Sánchez with two to go with Van Baarle also bridging across with one kilometer left.
They began watching each other and more riders were able to get across, making it a much larger group to dispute the win. Sánchez opened the gallop while Cort bided his time, then lunged past Schultz at the last moment to take the win.
Tour de France Stage 10 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3:18:50
|2
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:00
|3
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:07
|4
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:08
|5
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|6
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:15
|7
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:18
|8
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:20
|9
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:22
|10
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:22
|11
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:00
|12
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:02
|13
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|1:56
|14
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:56
|15
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|2:01
|16
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:48
|17
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|4:19
|18
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6:57
|19
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|7:25
|20
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|8:54
|21
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|8:54
|22
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|8:54
|23
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:54
|24
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:54
|25
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:54
|26
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|8:54
|27
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|8:54
|28
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|8:54
|29
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|8:54
|30
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8:54
|31
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|8:54
|32
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:54
|33
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|8:54
|34
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8:54
|35
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|8:54
|36
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:54
|37
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|8:54
|38
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:54
|39
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|8:54
|40
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:54
|41
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|8:54
|42
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:54
|43
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|8:54
|44
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|9:05
|45
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|9:05
|46
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|9:15
|47
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:15
|48
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|9:15
|49
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|9:22
|50
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:27
|51
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:29
|52
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9:29
|53
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|9:29
|54
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|9:34
|55
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|9:40
|56
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|9:40
|57
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|9:40
|58
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|9:40
|59
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|9:40
|60
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|9:46
|61
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|9:46
|62
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|9:46
|63
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|9:46
|64
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|9:59
|65
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|10:26
|66
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:31
|67
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:34
|68
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10:54
|69
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10:58
|70
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:06
|71
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:09
|72
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|11:14
|73
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11:14
|74
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|11:58
|75
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|13:19
|76
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:19
|77
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13:34
|78
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|14:42
|79
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|14:42
|80
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|14:42
|81
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|14:42
|82
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:42
|83
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|14:42
|84
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14:42
|85
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:42
|86
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:04
|87
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:04
|88
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|15:04
|89
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|15:04
|90
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|15:04
|91
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|15:04
|92
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15:12
|93
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16:51
|94
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17:00
|95
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|17:09
|96
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|17:17
|97
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|17:22
|98
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|17:22
|99
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|17:33
|100
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|17:41
|101
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|18:56
|102
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|19:50
|103
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|20:28
|104
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20:28
|105
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|21:19
|106
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|21:19
|107
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|21:19
|108
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|21:35
|109
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|21:39
|110
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:45
|111
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|21:45
|112
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|23:07
|113
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|23:07
|114
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|23:07
|115
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|24:06
|116
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:07
|117
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|24:35
|118
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|25:55
|119
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|25:55
|120
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|26:22
|121
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|26:22
|122
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26:22
|123
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|26:22
|124
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|26:22
|125
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|26:22
|126
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26:22
|127
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|26:22
|128
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26:22
|129
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|26:22
|130
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:22
|131
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:22
|132
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|26:22
|133
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|26:22
|134
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|26:22
|135
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:22
|136
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|26:22
|137
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|26:22
|138
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|26:22
|139
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:22
|140
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|26:22
|141
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|26:22
|142
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|26:22
|143
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|26:22
|144
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:22
|145
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:22
|146
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:22
|147
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|26:22
|148
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|26:22
|149
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|26:22
|150
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|26:22
|151
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:22
|152
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|26:22
|153
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|26:35
|154
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|26:48
|155
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26:56
|156
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|26:56
|157
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|28:17
|158
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|28:17
|159
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|28:17
|160
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|28:37
|161
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|31:06
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|37:11:28
|2
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:11
|3
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:39
|4
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:17
|5
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:25
|6
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:38
|7
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:39
|8
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:46
|9
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:50
|10
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:50
|11
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:55
|12
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:13
|13
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|2:52
|14
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:12
|15
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3:31
|16
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:40
|17
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|4:58
|18
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:53
|19
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:39
|20
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:51
|21
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:36
|22
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|7:48
|23
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:57
|24
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|10:11
|25
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|10:27
|26
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:33
|27
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|13:50
|28
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|14:29
|29
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:47
|30
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|16:16
|31
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|19:22
|32
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|20:03
|33
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|20:58
|34
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|21:29
|35
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|23:24
|36
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|24:47
|37
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|28:46
|38
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|28:50
|39
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|28:54
|40
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|29:58
|41
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|30:18
|42
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|31:39
|43
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:32
|44
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|32:43
|45
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|33:13
|46
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:14
|47
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34:35
|48
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|35:08
|49
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|35:19
|50
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|37:01
|51
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|37:08
|52
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|37:57
|53
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|38:00
|54
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|38:52
|55
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|39:57
|56
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|40:09
|57
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|40:30
|58
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|40:40
|59
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|41:37
|60
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|42:12
|61
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|43:28
|62
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|43:50
|63
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43:58
|64
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|44:14
|65
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|44:28
|66
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|44:52
|67
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|45:18
|68
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|45:43
|69
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|47:53
|70
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|49:00
|71
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|49:01
|72
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|49:07
|73
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|49:14
|74
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|50:24
|75
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|51:32
|76
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|52:27
|77
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|53:07
|78
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|53:27
|79
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|54:26
|80
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|54:47
|81
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|54:58
|82
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|55:56
|83
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|57:27
|84
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|57:34
|85
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|57:39
|86
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|58:22
|87
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|58:53
|88
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|59:16
|89
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|59:45
|90
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:01:51
|91
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:02:12
|92
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:02:40
|93
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:02:56
|94
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:04:07
|95
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:04:34
|96
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:04:41
|97
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04:50
|98
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:04:53
|99
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:07:10
|100
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07:11
|101
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:07:44
|102
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|1:08:00
|103
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:08:51
|104
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|1:09:03
|105
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:09:58
|106
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:10:08
|107
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:10:34
|108
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:11:22
|109
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:12:26
|110
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:12:35
|111
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:12:53
|112
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:13:02
|113
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:13:03
|114
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:13:13
|115
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:14:03
|116
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:15:26
|117
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:15:50
|118
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:17:37
|119
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:17:44
|120
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:18:48
|121
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|1:19:58
|122
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:20:05
|123
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:21:24
|124
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|1:21:30
|125
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:21:35
|126
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:21:37
|127
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:21:51
|128
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:23:46
|129
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:24:03
|130
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:24:03
|131
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:24:09
|132
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:24:26
|133
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|1:25:48
|134
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:25:55
|135
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:25:57
|136
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:26:56
|137
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:27:02
|138
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:27:12
|139
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:27:31
|140
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:28:05
|141
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:28:11
|142
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|1:29:46
|143
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:29:49
|144
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:30:14
|145
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|1:31:35
|146
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:32:30
|147
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|1:32:56
|148
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:33:24
|149
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:36:57
|150
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:39:00
|151
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|1:39:14
|152
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|1:39:22
|153
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:44:47
|154
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:45:40
|155
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|1:46:24
|156
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:48:27
|157
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:49:44
|158
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:50:55
|159
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:58:54
|160
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:59:57
|161
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|2:12:56
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|284
|2
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|149
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|139
|4
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|129
|5
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|114
|6
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|102
|7
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|86
|8
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|72
|9
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|68
|10
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|66
|11
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|62
|12
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|60
|13
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|52
|14
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|50
|15
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|47
|16
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|46
|17
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|45
|18
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|43
|19
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|43
|20
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|43
|21
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|43
|22
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|42
|23
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38
|24
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|36
|25
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|35
|26
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|34
|27
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|33
|28
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|31
|29
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|30
|30
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|30
|31
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|30
|32
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|29
|33
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|29
|34
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|29
|35
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|27
|36
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|27
|37
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|27
|38
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|26
|39
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|25
|40
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|24
|41
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|24
|42
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|24
|43
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|22
|44
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|22
|45
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|46
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|20
|47
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|20
|48
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|49
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|17
|50
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|51
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|17
|52
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|16
|53
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15
|54
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|15
|55
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|15
|56
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|15
|57
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|15
|58
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15
|59
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|60
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|13
|61
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|13
|62
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|13
|63
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|64
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|13
|65
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|12
|66
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|12
|67
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|12
|68
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|11
|69
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|11
|70
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11
|71
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|10
|72
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|73
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|74
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|8
|75
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|76
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8
|77
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|8
|78
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|7
|79
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|80
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|81
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|82
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|7
|83
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|6
|84
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|6
|85
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|86
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|6
|87
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|88
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|89
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5
|90
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|91
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|92
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|5
|93
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|5
|94
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|4
|95
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|96
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|3
|97
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|3
|98
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|3
|99
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3
|100
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2
|101
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|2
|102
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1
|103
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|104
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|1
|105
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|-10
|106
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|-18
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|37:11:28
|2
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:46
|3
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|7:36
|4
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|19:22
|5
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|21:29
|6
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|34:14
|7
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|34:35
|8
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|44:28
|9
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|49:01
|10
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|54:58
|11
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:02:56
|12
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:04:07
|13
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:04:41
|14
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04:50
|15
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:18:48
|16
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|1:19:58
|17
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:20:05
|18
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|1:21:30
|19
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:24:03
|20
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:27:02
|21
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:27:12
|22
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:29:49
|23
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:32:30
|24
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|1:32:56
|25
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:58:54
|26
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:59:57
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|19
|2
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|18
|3
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|14
|4
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|11
|5
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|10
|6
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|8
|7
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|8
|8
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|7
|9
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6
|10
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|6
|11
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|12
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|13
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|14
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|4
|15
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3
|16
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|3
|17
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|3
|18
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2
|19
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|2
|20
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|21
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|22
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|23
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1
|24
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1
|25
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|26
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|27
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|28
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|-1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|INEOS Grenadiers
|11:29:14
|2
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:48
|3
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:09
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|19:55
|5
|Groupama - FDJ
|20:00
|6
|Bahrain - Victorious
|22:48
|7
|EF Education-EasyPost
|27:44
|8
|Movistar Team
|38:54
|9
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|40:46
|10
|Cofidis
|41:28
|11
|AG2R Citroën Team
|42:31
|12
|Team DSM
|48:10
|13
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|52:23
|14
|Israel - Premier Tech
|59:19
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|59:40
|16
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:14:18
|17
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:33:16
|18
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:01:50
|19
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:07:31
|20
|TotalEnergies
|2:14:01
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|2:29:11
|22
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|3:09:36
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.