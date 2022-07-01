Tour de France stage 1: Yves Lampart goes faster than favorites for shock stage win and yellow jersey
Tadej Pogačar makes huge ride to finish third on the stage and set the tone on title defense as Lampaert surprises the specialists for victory.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) overturned the applecart by going faster than the favorites and securing stage victory and the first yellow jersey of the Tour de France.
Lampaert started the day off-radar but rode the time trial of his life to go five seconds faster than countryman Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in a huge late-hour surprise in the Tour’s grand départ.
Van Aert had looked on course to take victory after starting earlier in the day than Lampert. However, the Quick-Step classics ace took advantage of drying roads after early downpours and a recent run of form to score the first major surprise of this year’s Tour.
“I beat the great rider Wout van Aert!” Lampaert joked shortly after finishing his ride. “I really don’t understand it … I thought I lost it every time in the corners.”
“My good time trials in the Baloise Tour and the Belgian championships had given me a lot of confidence, but I can’t believe this.”
Tadej Pogačar reconfirmed his status as GC favorite by topping rainbow jersey Filippo Ganna to secure the bottom step of the podium, two seconds behind Van Aert.
Jumbo-Visma double-threat Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič were next best of the GC pack after Pogačar. The two teammates finished eight and nine seconds back on the defending champion respectively.
Ineos Grenadiers’ leaders Adam Yates and Geraint Thomas were next fastest of the favorites, 16 and 18 seconds slower than Pogačar. Tom Pidcock didn’t play junior on the Ineos bus, beating both his GC teammates to finish 15th on the stage.
The massed Copenhagen crowds were rewarded with three Danish riders in the top-11 thanks to strong rides from Vingegaard, Magnus Cort, and Mads Pedersen.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) lit up the grey skies in his early start.
The Dutchman set the first true benchmark of the day with his time of 15:30 after Swiss specialist Stefan Bissegger (EF Education EasyPost) saw his ride derailed by two crashes on rain-slicked roads worsened with slippery fan art and road markings.
Rain threw down heavy shortly before the stage and during the opening hours of the 13km Copenhagen kicker.
A course packed with 90-degree bends meant careful cornering had to be matched by big-motor revving on the straightaways.
💥 On a wet and tricky route, @aka_muni has crashed. He is back on his bike.
💥 Sur une route mouillée et piégeuse, @aka_muni s’est fait surprendre et a chuté. Il est de retour sur son vélo.#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/eiVWniAlNe
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 1, 2022
Roglič was first GC rider to finish as the rain reached its heaviest. The Slovenian blazed his race – and stayed upright – to end up eighth on the stage. Vingegaard started not long after Roglič and bettered his teammate’s ride to finish one place higher.
Every corner made a heart-in-mouth moment on the perilous parcours. Thomas took no risks but backed up his powerful Suisse TT to finish disappointed but within range.
“That was the worst first half of a time trial that I’ve ever done. I wanted to start fairly conservatively, power-wise, but everyone is telling you to go easy on the corners because it’s three weeks and there were crashes apparently,” he said.
Van Aert and Ganna started one after in what promised a true clash of the titans.
Van Aert went a fraction faster through the sodden front section of the course and looked at ease on the sketchy bends. The Jumb0-Visma ace finished a fraction faster than his Italian archrival and set what looked likely to be the winning time – until Lampert came along some 45 minutes later, that is.
The sun started to shine when Pogačar hit the Copenhagen streets and the Slovenian started his jersey defense on a tear. The 23-year-old rode an inch-perfect ride to the top of the GC pack.
The stage looked all done once the top GC contenders went through and Van Aert was settled into the hot seat.
However Lampaert started late in the day and continued the momentum from his recent victory in the Baloise tour TT and second in the Belgian nationals to make a raid on the yellow jersey no one had predicted.
We couldn’t stop him not even after the finish 😁@yveslampaert #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/U63nzNsZa8
— Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) July 1, 2022
Up next: A big bad bridge
A huge series of bridges and blustering winds could play havoc in the flat 199km stage Saturday.
A crossing of the famous “Great Belt” could prove chaotic late in stage 2 thanks to the threat of crosswinds, throwing a wrench in the works of the sprinters – including Lampaert’s teammate Fabio Jakobsen.
Tour de France Stage 1 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:17
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:05
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07
|4
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|5
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:13
|6
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|7
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:15
|8
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|9
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:17
|10
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:20
|11
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:21
|12
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:23
|13
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|14
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:23
|15
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:24
|16
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:25
|17
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:25
|18
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:25
|19
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:25
|20
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:30
|21
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:31
|22
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:33
|23
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:34
|24
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:35
|25
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:36
|26
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:36
|27
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:37
|28
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:39
|29
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|30
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|0:42
|31
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:43
|32
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:43
|33
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:44
|34
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|0:44
|35
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:45
|36
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:45
|37
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:45
|38
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:46
|39
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:47
|40
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:47
|41
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:48
|42
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:48
|43
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:48
|44
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:48
|45
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:49
|46
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:49
|47
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:49
|48
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:49
|49
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:49
|50
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:50
|51
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:50
|52
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:51
|53
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:51
|54
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:52
|55
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:52
|56
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:52
|57
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:52
|58
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:54
|59
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:54
|60
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:54
|61
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:54
|62
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:54
|63
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:55
|64
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:55
|65
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:55
|66
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:55
|67
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|0:55
|68
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:56
|69
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:57
|70
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:57
|71
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:58
|72
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:59
|73
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:59
|74
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:00
|75
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:00
|76
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:00
|77
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|1:01
|78
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:01
|79
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:01
|80
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:01
|81
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|1:01
|82
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:02
|83
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|1:03
|84
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:03
|85
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:03
|86
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04
|87
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:05
|88
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:06
|89
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:06
|90
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:07
|91
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:07
|92
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|1:07
|93
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:09
|94
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:09
|95
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:09
|96
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09
|97
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:10
|98
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|1:11
|99
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:12
|100
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:12
|101
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:12
|102
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|1:13
|103
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:13
|104
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:13
|105
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:14
|106
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:14
|107
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|1:14
|108
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:14
|109
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:14
|110
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:14
|111
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:15
|112
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:16
|113
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:16
|114
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:21
|115
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:22
|116
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:22
|117
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:22
|118
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:23
|119
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:23
|120
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:23
|121
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:24
|122
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:24
|123
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|1:24
|124
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:25
|125
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25
|126
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:25
|127
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:26
|128
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:26
|129
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:26
|130
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:28
|131
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:28
|132
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:28
|133
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:29
|134
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:29
|135
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32
|136
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32
|137
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:32
|138
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:32
|139
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:32
|140
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|1:32
|141
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:32
|142
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:33
|143
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:34
|144
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:34
|145
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:36
|146
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:38
|147
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:38
|148
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:41
|149
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:42
|150
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:42
|151
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|1:42
|152
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|1:43
|153
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:43
|154
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:44
|155
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:45
|156
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:47
|157
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:48
|158
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:48
|159
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:49
|160
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:50
|161
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|1:53
|162
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:57
|163
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:57
|164
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|1:57
|165
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:58
|166
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:58
|167
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:00
|168
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:07
|169
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:07
|170
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:11
|171
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|2:22
|172
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24
|173
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:25
|174
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:30
|175
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:34
|176
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2:41
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:17
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:05
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07
|4
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|5
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|0:13
|6
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:15
|7
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:15
|8
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:16
|9
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:17
|10
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:20
|11
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:21
|12
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:23
|13
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|14
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:23
|15
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:24
|16
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:25
|17
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:25
|18
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:25
|19
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:25
|20
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:30
|21
|VLASOV Aleksandr
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:31
|22
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:33
|23
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:34
|24
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:35
|25
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:36
|26
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:36
|27
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:37
|28
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:39
|29
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:41
|30
|WALSCHEID Max
|Cofidis
|0:42
|31
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:43
|32
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:43
|33
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:44
|34
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis
|0:44
|35
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:45
|36
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:45
|37
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|0:45
|38
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Movistar Team
|0:46
|39
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:47
|40
|HOULE Hugo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:47
|41
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|0:48
|42
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:48
|43
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:48
|44
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:48
|45
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:49
|46
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:49
|47
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:49
|48
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:49
|49
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:49
|50
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:50
|51
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:50
|52
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:51
|53
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:51
|54
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:52
|55
|GOOSSENS Kobe
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:52
|56
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:52
|57
|VAN HOOYDONCK Nathan
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:52
|58
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:54
|59
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:54
|60
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:54
|61
|GOUGEARD Alexis
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|0:54
|62
|BAUER Jack
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:54
|63
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:55
|64
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:55
|65
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:55
|66
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:55
|67
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|0:55
|68
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:56
|69
|MØRKØV Michael
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:57
|70
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|0:57
|71
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:58
|72
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|Movistar Team
|0:59
|73
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:59
|74
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:00
|75
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:00
|76
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:00
|77
|DEGENKOLB John
|Team DSM
|1:01
|78
|DOULL Owain
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:01
|79
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:01
|80
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:01
|81
|TURGIS Anthony
|TotalEnergies
|1:01
|82
|LECROQ Jérémy
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:02
|83
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis
|1:03
|84
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:03
|85
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:03
|86
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:04
|87
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:05
|88
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:06
|89
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:06
|90
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:07
|91
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:07
|92
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Cofidis
|1:07
|93
|CAPIOT Amaury
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:09
|94
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:09
|95
|FELLINE Fabio
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:09
|96
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:09
|97
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:10
|98
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis
|1:11
|99
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:12
|100
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:12
|101
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:12
|102
|LATOUR Pierre
|TotalEnergies
|1:13
|103
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:13
|104
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:13
|105
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:14
|106
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|1:14
|107
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|1:14
|108
|GRADEK Kamil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:14
|109
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:14
|110
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:14
|111
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:15
|112
|FROOME Chris
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:16
|113
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:16
|114
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:21
|115
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:22
|116
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:22
|117
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:22
|118
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|1:23
|119
|RIABUSHENKO Alexandr
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:23
|120
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:23
|121
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:24
|122
|GALLOPIN Tony
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:24
|123
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|1:24
|124
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:25
|125
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25
|126
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:25
|127
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:26
|128
|CLARKE Simon
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:26
|129
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:26
|130
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:28
|131
|SCHULTZ Nick
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:28
|132
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:28
|133
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:29
|134
|WOODS Michael
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:29
|135
|JANSE VAN RENSBURG Reinardt
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32
|136
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32
|137
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:32
|138
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:32
|139
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:32
|140
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|1:32
|141
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:32
|142
|VAN KEIRSBULCK Guillaume
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:33
|143
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:34
|144
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:34
|145
|LEMOINE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:36
|146
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:38
|147
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:38
|148
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|1:41
|149
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:42
|150
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:42
|151
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|1:42
|152
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|TotalEnergies
|1:43
|153
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:43
|154
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|1:44
|155
|ZEITS Andrey
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:45
|156
|BENNETT George
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:47
|157
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:48
|158
|TORRES Albert
|Movistar Team
|1:48
|159
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:49
|160
|KRIEGER Alexander
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:50
|161
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|1:53
|162
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|1:57
|163
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:57
|164
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|1:57
|165
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:58
|166
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:58
|167
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:00
|168
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:07
|169
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:07
|170
|GROENEWEGEN Dylan
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|2:11
|171
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|2:22
|172
|KIRSCH Alex
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:24
|173
|NIV Guy
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:25
|174
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:30
|175
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:34
|176
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|2:41
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|LAMPAERT Yves
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|20
|2
|VAN AERT Wout
|Jumbo-Visma
|17
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|15
|4
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13
|5
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|11
|6
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|10
|7
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|9
|8
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Jumbo-Visma
|8
|9
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|10
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|6
|11
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|5
|12
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|13
|YATES Adam
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3
|14
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|2
|15
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|15:24
|2
|PIDCOCK Thomas
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:17
|3
|VERMEERSCH Florian
|Lotto Soudal
|0:26
|4
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:36
|5
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|0:40
|6
|JORGENSON Matteo
|Movistar Team
|0:41
|7
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:42
|8
|BAGIOLI Andrea
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:45
|9
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:47
|10
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:48
|11
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:51
|12
|LEKNESSUND Andreas
|Team DSM
|0:52
|13
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|0:54
|14
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:58
|15
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:59
|16
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:05
|17
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|1:07
|18
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:08
|19
|LOUVEL Matis
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:15
|20
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:18
|21
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|1:19
|22
|DEWULF Stan
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:21
|23
|KRON Andreas
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25
|24
|STORER Michael
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:31
|25
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:35
|26
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|TotalEnergies
|2:15
|27
|MOZZATO Luca
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:27
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|46:27
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:21
|3
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:37
|4
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:42
|5
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:52
|6
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:57
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:20
|8
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:22
|9
|Cofidis
|1:24
|10
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:35
|11
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:35
|12
|Team DSM
|1:44
|13
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:48
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:48
|15
|Movistar Team
|1:49
|16
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|2:05
|17
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:09
|18
|Alpecin-Deceuninck
|2:10
|19
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:11
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|2:29
|21
|B&B Hotels - KTM
|2:29
|22
|TotalEnergies
|2:33
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.