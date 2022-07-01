Become a Member

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France stage 1: Yves Lampart goes faster than favorites for shock stage win and yellow jersey

Tadej Pogačar makes huge ride to finish third on the stage and set the tone on title defense as Lampaert surprises the specialists for victory.

Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) overturned the applecart by going faster than the favorites and securing stage victory and the first yellow jersey of the Tour de France.

Lampaert started the day off-radar but rode the time trial of his life to go five seconds faster than countryman Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) in a huge late-hour surprise in the Tour’s grand départ.

Van Aert had looked on course to take victory after starting earlier in the day than Lampert. However, the Quick-Step classics ace took advantage of drying roads after early downpours and a recent run of form to score the first major surprise of this year’s Tour.

“I beat the great rider Wout van Aert!” Lampaert joked shortly after finishing his ride. “I really don’t understand it … I thought I lost it every time in the corners.”

“My good time trials in the Baloise Tour and the Belgian championships had given me a lot of confidence, but I can’t believe this.”

Tadej Pogačar reconfirmed his status as GC favorite by topping rainbow jersey Filippo Ganna to secure the bottom step of the podium, two seconds behind Van Aert.

Jumbo-Visma double-threat Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič were next best of the GC pack after Pogačar. The two teammates finished eight and nine seconds back on the defending champion respectively.

Ineos Grenadiers’ leaders Adam Yates and Geraint Thomas were next fastest of the favorites, 16 and 18 seconds slower than Pogačar. Tom Pidcock didn’t play junior on the Ineos bus, beating both his GC teammates to finish 15th on the stage.

The massed Copenhagen crowds were rewarded with three Danish riders in the top-11 thanks to strong rides from Vingegaard, Magnus Cort, and Mads Pedersen.

Racing got underway with grey skies and wet sketchy roads.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) lit up the grey skies in his early start.

The Dutchman set the first true benchmark of the day with his time of 15:30 after Swiss specialist Stefan Bissegger (EF Education EasyPost) saw his ride derailed by two crashes on rain-slicked roads worsened with slippery fan art and road markings.

Rain threw down heavy shortly before the stage and during the opening hours of the 13km Copenhagen kicker.

A course packed with 90-degree bends meant careful cornering had to be matched by big-motor revving on the straightaways.

Roglič was first GC rider to finish as the rain reached its heaviest. The Slovenian blazed his race – and stayed upright – to end up eighth on the stage. Vingegaard started not long after Roglič and bettered his teammate’s ride to finish one place higher.

Every corner made a heart-in-mouth moment on the perilous parcours. Thomas took no risks but backed up his powerful Suisse TT to finish disappointed but within range.

“That was the worst first half of a time trial that I’ve ever done. I wanted to start fairly conservatively, power-wise, but everyone is telling you to go easy on the corners because it’s three weeks and there were crashes apparently,” he said.

Van Aert and Ganna started one after in what promised a true clash of the titans.

Van Aert went a fraction faster through the sodden front section of the course and looked at ease on the sketchy bends. The Jumb0-Visma ace finished a fraction faster than his Italian archrival and set what looked likely to be the winning time – until Lampert came along some 45 minutes later, that is.

The sun started to shine when Pogačar hit the Copenhagen streets and the Slovenian started his jersey defense on a tear. The 23-year-old rode an inch-perfect ride to the top of the GC pack.

The stage looked all done once the top GC contenders went through and Van Aert was settled into the hot seat.

However Lampaert started late in the day and continued the momentum from his recent victory in the Baloise tour TT and second in the Belgian nationals to make a raid on the yellow jersey no one had predicted.

Up next: A big bad bridge

A huge series of bridges and blustering winds could play havoc in the flat 199km stage Saturday.

A crossing of the famous “Great Belt” could prove chaotic late in stage 2 thanks to the threat of crosswinds, throwing a wrench in the works of the sprinters – including Lampaert’s teammate Fabio Jakobsen.

Tour de France Stage 1 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:17
2VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:05
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:07
4GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:10
5VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck0:13
6PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:15
7VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:15
8ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:16
9MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:17
10TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:20
11CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost0:21
12JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:23
13YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:23
14KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:23
15PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:24
16TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:25
17MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:25
18THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:25
19KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:25
20CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:30
21VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:31
22VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:33
23THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:34
24MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:35
25LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma0:36
26CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:36
27SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:37
28KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:39
29SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:41
30WALSCHEID MaxCofidis0:42
31MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:43
32MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:43
33MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:44
34PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis0:44
35LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:45
36SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:45
37BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:45
38IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:46
39EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:47
40HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:47
41TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:48
42JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:48
43ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:48
44POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:48
45WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:49
46QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:49
47BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost0:49
48SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:49
49STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:49
50MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team0:50
51GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:50
52OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:51
53HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:51
54DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:52
55GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:52
56BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:52
57VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma0:52
58SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:54
59BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma0:54
60SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:54
61GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM0:54
62BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:54
63CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:55
64FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:55
65CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:55
66RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost0:55
67BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies0:55
68MAS EnricMovistar Team0:56
69MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:57
70KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:57
71GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:58
72MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:59
73LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:59
74HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe1:00
75PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:00
76JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:00
77DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM1:01
78DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost1:01
79O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:01
80DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:01
81TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies1:01
82LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM1:02
83MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis1:03
84NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech1:03
85VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:03
86GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:04
87HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:05
88BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:06
89VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team1:06
90GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Deceuninck1:07
91KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma1:07
92IZAGIRRE IonCofidis1:07
93CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic1:09
94BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM1:09
95FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:09
96WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:09
97BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic1:10
98GESCHKE SimonCofidis1:11
99BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost1:12
100BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:12
101HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:12
102LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies1:13
103HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:13
104PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:13
105DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:14
106ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:14
107VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM1:14
108GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious1:14
109URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:14
110JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:14
111ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:15
112FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech1:16
113BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:16
114PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:21
115COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:22
116BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:22
117LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:22
118GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal1:23
119RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team1:23
120VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe1:23
121POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1:24
122GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo1:24
123OSS DanielTotalEnergies1:24
124KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma1:25
125VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:25
126MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:25
127PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck1:26
128CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech1:26
129BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech1:26
130DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1:28
131SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:28
132SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates1:28
133LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:29
134WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech1:29
135JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal1:32
136KRON AndreasLotto Soudal1:32
137SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM1:32
138GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:32
139JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:32
140SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies1:32
141NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team1:32
142VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck1:33
143MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:34
144VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:34
145LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM1:36
146STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ1:38
147GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost1:38
148BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM1:41
149HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1:42
150DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team1:42
151PEREZ AnthonyCofidis1:42
152VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies1:43
153MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates1:43
154VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:44
155ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:45
156BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates1:47
157OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic1:48
158TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:48
159LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates1:49
160KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck1:50
161BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies1:53
162EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:57
163PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck1:57
164LAFAY VictorCofidis1:57
165DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck1:58
166CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team1:58
167PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:00
168SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck2:07
169ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:07
170GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:11
171BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies2:22
172KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo2:24
173NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech2:25
174ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM2:30
175MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM2:34
176FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2:41
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:17
2VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma0:05
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:07
4GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers0:10
5VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck0:13
6PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:15
7VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:15
8ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma0:16
9MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:17
10TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious0:20
11CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost0:21
12JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team0:23
13YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers0:23
14KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:23
15PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:24
16TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:25
17MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:25
18THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:25
19KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:25
20CATTANEO MattiaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:30
21VLASOV AleksandrBORA - hansgrohe0:31
22VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:33
23THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:34
24MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:35
25LAPORTE ChristopheJumbo-Visma0:36
26CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:36
27SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:37
28KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:39
29SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:41
30WALSCHEID MaxCofidis0:42
31MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious0:43
32MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:43
33MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeINEOS Grenadiers0:44
34PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis0:44
35LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Qazaqstan Team0:45
36SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónBahrain - Victorious0:45
37BARDET RomainTeam DSM0:45
38IZAGIRRE GorkaMovistar Team0:46
39EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:47
40HOULE HugoIsrael - Premier Tech0:47
41TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM0:48
42JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:48
43ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:48
44POWLESS NeilsonEF Education-EasyPost0:48
45WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:49
46QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:49
47BETTIOL AlbertoEF Education-EasyPost0:49
48SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:49
49STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:49
50MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team0:50
51GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:50
52OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:51
53HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:51
54DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:52
55GOOSSENS KobeIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:52
56BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:52
57VAN HOOYDONCK NathanJumbo-Visma0:52
58SÉNÉCHAL FlorianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:54
59BENOOT TiesjJumbo-Visma0:54
60SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:54
61GOUGEARD AlexisB&B Hotels - KTM0:54
62BAUER JackTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:54
63CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo0:55
64FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech0:55
65CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious0:55
66RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost0:55
67BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies0:55
68MAS EnricMovistar Team0:56
69MØRKØV MichaelQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:57
70KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux0:57
71GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:58
72MÜHLBERGER GregorMovistar Team0:59
73LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:59
74HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe1:00
75PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team1:00
76JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:00
77DEGENKOLB JohnTeam DSM1:01
78DOULL OwainEF Education-EasyPost1:01
79O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:01
80DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:01
81TURGIS AnthonyTotalEnergies1:01
82LECROQ JérémyB&B Hotels - KTM1:02
83MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis1:03
84NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech1:03
85VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:03
86GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe1:04
87HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:05
88BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates1:06
89VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team1:06
90GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Deceuninck1:07
91KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma1:07
92IZAGIRRE IonCofidis1:07
93CAPIOT AmauryTeam Arkéa Samsic1:09
94BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels - KTM1:09
95FELLINE FabioAstana Qazaqstan Team1:09
96WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:09
97BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic1:10
98GESCHKE SimonCofidis1:11
99BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost1:12
100BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic1:12
101HOFSTETTER HugoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:12
102LATOUR PierreTotalEnergies1:13
103HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:13
104PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:13
105DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:14
106ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team1:14
107VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM1:14
108GRADEK KamilBahrain - Victorious1:14
109URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:14
110JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:14
111ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:15
112FROOME ChrisIsrael - Premier Tech1:16
113BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:16
114PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:21
115COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:22
116BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:22
117LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:22
118GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal1:23
119RIABUSHENKO AlexandrAstana Qazaqstan Team1:23
120VAN POPPEL DannyBORA - hansgrohe1:23
121POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe1:24
122GALLOPIN TonyTrek - Segafredo1:24
123OSS DanielTotalEnergies1:24
124KRUIJSWIJK StevenJumbo-Visma1:25
125VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:25
126MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:25
127PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck1:26
128CLARKE SimonIsrael - Premier Tech1:26
129BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael - Premier Tech1:26
130DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1:28
131SCHULTZ NickTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:28
132SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates1:28
133LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:29
134WOODS MichaelIsrael - Premier Tech1:29
135JANSE VAN RENSBURG ReinardtLotto Soudal1:32
136KRON AndreasLotto Soudal1:32
137SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels - KTM1:32
138GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:32
139JAKOBSEN FabioQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:32
140SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies1:32
141NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team1:32
142VAN KEIRSBULCK GuillaumeAlpecin-Deceuninck1:33
143MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:34
144VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:34
145LEMOINE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM1:36
146STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ1:38
147GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost1:38
148BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - KTM1:41
149HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1:42
150DOMBROWSKI JoeAstana Qazaqstan Team1:42
151PEREZ AnthonyCofidis1:42
152VUILLERMOZ AlexisTotalEnergies1:43
153MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates1:43
154VERONA CarlosMovistar Team1:44
155ZEITS AndreyAstana Qazaqstan Team1:45
156BENNETT GeorgeUAE Team Emirates1:47
157OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic1:48
158TORRES AlbertMovistar Team1:48
159LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE Team Emirates1:49
160KRIEGER AlexanderAlpecin-Deceuninck1:50
161BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies1:53
162EWAN CalebLotto Soudal1:57
163PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Deceuninck1:57
164LAFAY VictorCofidis1:57
165DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Deceuninck1:58
166CHEREL MikaëlAG2R Citroën Team1:58
167PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:00
168SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Deceuninck2:07
169ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers2:07
170GROENEWEGEN DylanTeam BikeExchange - Jayco2:11
171BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies2:22
172KIRSCH AlexTrek - Segafredo2:24
173NIV GuyIsrael - Premier Tech2:25
174ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - KTM2:30
175MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM2:34
176FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal2:41
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1LAMPAERT YvesQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team20
2VAN AERT WoutJumbo-Visma17
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates15
4GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers13
5VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Deceuninck11
6PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo10
7VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma9
8ROGLIČ PrimožJumbo-Visma8
9MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo7
10TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious6
11CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost5
12JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team4
13YATES AdamINEOS Grenadiers3
14KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ2
15PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates15:24
2PIDCOCK ThomasINEOS Grenadiers0:17
3VERMEERSCH FlorianLotto Soudal0:26
4MCNULTY BrandonUAE Team Emirates0:36
5EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM0:40
6JORGENSON MatteoMovistar Team0:41
7WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious0:42
8BAGIOLI AndreaQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:45
9SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:47
10RUTSCH JonasEF Education-EasyPost0:48
11GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ0:51
12LEKNESSUND AndreasTeam DSM0:52
13DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM0:54
14HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:58
15BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates0:59
16BISSEGGER StefanEF Education-EasyPost1:05
17VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM1:07
18ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:08
19LOUVEL MatisTeam Arkéa Samsic1:15
20VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:18
21PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Deceuninck1:19
22DEWULF StanAG2R Citroën Team1:21
23KRON AndreasLotto Soudal1:25
24STORER MichaelGroupama - FDJ1:31
25HIRSCHI MarcUAE Team Emirates1:35
26BURGAUDEAU MathieuTotalEnergies2:15
27MOZZATO LucaB&B Hotels - KTM2:27
Teams
RankNameTime
1Jumbo-Visma46:27
2INEOS Grenadiers0:21
3Trek - Segafredo0:37
4Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:42
5Bahrain - Victorious0:52
6BORA - hansgrohe0:57
7UAE Team Emirates1:20
8EF Education-EasyPost1:22
9Cofidis1:24
10Team BikeExchange - Jayco1:35
11Groupama - FDJ1:35
12Team DSM1:44
13Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:48
14AG2R Citroën Team1:48
15Movistar Team1:49
16Astana Qazaqstan Team2:05
17Israel - Premier Tech2:09
18Alpecin-Deceuninck2:10
19Team Arkéa Samsic2:11
20Lotto Soudal2:29
21B&B Hotels - KTM2:29
22TotalEnergies2:33

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

