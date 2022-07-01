Tour de France stage 1 time trial start times

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The Tour de France starts at 16:00 CET.

Frenchman Jérémy Lecroq has the honor of opening the Copenhagen grand départ and setting this year’s race in motion Friday mid-afternoon.

Yellow jersey challengers Primož Roglič, Aleksandr Vlasov, Ben O’Connor, Geraint Thomas, and Jonas Vingegaard roll down the ramp in a not-to-be-missed 20-minute block starting at 16:20 CET before Tadej Pogačar kickstarts his title defense at 17:05 CET.

Also read: Stage 1 preview – Opening TT to set tone for weeks to come

At just 13.2 kilometers long, the time gaps after stage 1 will be trivial but could tell tales about what to expect in the weeks to come.

Hot favorites for the stage Filippo Ganna and Wout van Aert start in direct succession at 17:03 CET and 17:04 CET in a battle that could decide the race’s first yellow jersey.

The seven U.S riders starting this year’s race will clip into their Tour pedals at scattered intervals through the day Friday.

Marc Soler closes the day’s action at 18:55. By that point, we will likely know who’s won the first yellow jersey and who’s come out hot in the classification pack.

Tour de France stage 1 start times, CET:

1 Jérémy Lecroq – B&B Hotels-KTM : 16:00:00

2 Jack Bauer – BikeExchange-Jayco : 16:01:00

3 Guillaume Boivin – Israel-Premier Tech : 16:02:00

4 Edvald Boasson-Hagen – TotalEnergies : 16:03:00

5 Bauke Mollema – Trek-Segafredo : 16:04:00

6 Tim Wellens – Lotto Soudal : 16:05:00

7 Connor Swift – Arkea-Samsic : 16:06:00

8 Stefan Bissegger – EF Education-EasyPost : 16:07:00

9 Andrey Zeits – Astana Qazaqstan Team : 16:08:00

10 Sven Erik Bystrøm – Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux : 16:09:00

11 Christopher Hamilton – Team DSM : 16:10:00

12 Mathieu van der Poel – Alpecin-Deceuninck : 16:11:00

13 David Gaudu – Groupama-FDJ : 16:12:00

14 Jan Tratnik – Bahrain Victorious : 16:13:00

15 Benjamin Thomas – Cofidis : 16:14:00

16 Enric Mas Nicolau – Movistar Team : 16:15:00

17 Michael Mørkøv – Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team : 16:16:00

18 Felix Grossschartner – Bora-Hansgrohe : 16:17:00

19 Bob Jungels – Ag2r Citroen Team : 16:18:00

20 Daniel Martinez Poveda – Ineos Grenadiers : 16:19:00

21 Primoz Roglic – Jumbo-Visma : 16:20:00

22 Mikkel Bjerg – UAE Team Emirates : 16:21:00

23 Alexis Gougeard – B&B Hotels-KTM : 16:22:00

24 Luke Durbridge – BikeExchange-Jayco : 16:23:00

25 Guy Niv – Israel-Premier Tech : 16:24:00

26 Maciej Bodnar – TotalEnergies : 16:25:00

27 Mads Pedersen – Trek-Segafredo : 16:26:00

28 Caleb Ewan – Lotto Soudal : 16:27:00

29 Nairo Quintana – Arkea-Samsic : 16:28:00

30 Neilson Powless – EF Education-EasyPost : 16:29:00

31 Dmitriy Gruzdev – Astana Qazaqstan Team : 16:30:00

32 Louis Meintjes – Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux : 16:31:00

33 Romain Bardet – Team DSM : 16:32:00

34 Jasper Philipsen – Alpecin-Deceuninck : 16:33:00

35 Stefan Küng – Groupama-FDJ : 16:34:00

36 Jack Haig – Bahrain Victorious : 16:35:00

37 Guillaume Martin – Cofidis : 16:36:00

38 Matteo Jorgenson – Movistar Team : 16:37:00

39 Fabio Jakobsen – Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team : 16:38:00

40 Aleksandr Vlasov – Bora-Hansgrohe : 16:39:00

41 Ben O’Connor – Ag2r Citroen Team : 16:40:00

42 Geraint Thomas – Ineos Grenadiers : 16:41:00

43 Jonas Vingegaard – Jumbo-Visma : 16:42:00

44 Vegard Stake Laengen – UAE Team Emirates : 16:43:00

45 Pierre Rolland – B&B Hotels-KTM : 16:44:00

46 Michael Matthews – BikeExchange-Jayco : 16:45:00

47 Krists Neilands – Israel-Premier Tech : 16:46:00

48 Pierre Latour – TotalEnergies : 16:47:00

49 Jasper Stuyven – Trek-Segafredo : 16:48:00

50 Frederik Frison – Lotto Soudal : 16:49:00

51 Warren Barguil – Arkea-Samsic : 16:50:00

52 Ruben Guerreiro – EF Education-EasyPost : 16:51:00

53 Aleksandr Riabushenko – Astana Qazaqstan Team : 16:52:00

54 Alexander Kristoff – Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux : 16:53:00

55 Andreas Leknessund – Team DSM : 16:54:00

56 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck – Alpecin-Deceuninck : 16:55:00

57 Thibaut Pinot – Groupama-FDJ : 16:56:00

58 Damiano Caruso – Bahrain Victorious : 16:57:00

59 Maximilian Walscheid – Cofidis : 16:58:00

60 Nelson Oliveira – Movistar Team : 16:59:00

61 Mattia Cattaneo – Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team : 17:00:00

62 Maximilian Schachmann – Bora-Hansgrohe : 17:01:00

63 Aurélien Paret Peintre – Ag2r Citroen Team : 17:02:00

64 Filippo Ganna – Ineos Grenadiers : 17:03:00

65 Wout Van Aert – Jumbo-Visma : 17:04:00

66 Tadej Pogacar – UAE Team Emirates : 17:05:00

67 Cyril Lemoine – B&B Hotels-KTM : 17:06:00

68 Nicholas Schultz – BikeExchange-Jayco : 17:07:00

69 Simon Clarke – Israel-Premier Tech : 17:08:00

70 Peter Sagan – TotalEnergies : 17:09:00

71 Alex Kirsch – Trek-Segafredo : 17:10:00

72 Philippe Gilbert – Lotto Soudal : 17:11:00

73 Matis Louvel – Arkea-Samsic : 17:12:00

74 Magnus Cort – EF Education-EasyPost : 17:13:00

75 Simone Velasco – Astana Qazaqstan Team : 17:14:00

76 Adrien Petit – Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux : 17:15:00

77 Martijn Tusveld – Team DSM : 17:16:00

78 Alexander Krieger – Alpecin-Deceuninck : 17:17:00

79 Kévin Geniets – Groupama-FDJ : 17:18:00

80 Fred Wright – Bahrain Victorious : 17:19:00

81 Ion Izagirre Insausti – Cofidis : 17:20:00

82 Gregor Mühlberger – Movistar Team : 17:21:00

83 Kasper Asgreen – Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team : 17:22:00

84 Lennard Kämna – Bora-Hansgrohe : 17:23:00

85 Geoffrey Bouchard – Ag2r Citroen Team : 17:24:00

86 Adam Yates – Ineos Grenadiers : 17:25:00

87 Christophe Laporte – Jumbo-Visma : 17:26:00

88 Brandon McNulty – UAE Team Emirates : 17:27:00

89 Luca Mozzato – B&B Hotels-KTM : 17:28:00

90 Dylan Groenewegen – BikeExchange-Jayco : 17:29:00

91 Michael Woods – Israel-Premier Tech : 17:30:00

92 Mathieu Burgaudeau – TotalEnergies : 17:31:00

93 Quinn Simmons – Trek-Segafredo : 17:32:00

94 Florian Vermeersch – Lotto Soudal : 17:33:00

95 Maxime Bouet – Arkea-Samsic : 17:34:00

96 Rigoberto Uran – EF Education-EasyPost : 17:35:00

97 Joe Dombrowski – Astana Qazaqstan Team : 17:36:00

98 Andrea Pasqualon – Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux : 17:37:00

99 Kevin Vermaerke – Team DSM : 17:38:00

100 Edward Planckaert – Alpecin-Deceuninck : 17:39:00

101 Antoine Duchesne – Groupama-FDJ : 17:40:00

102 Matej Mohoric – Bahrain Victorious : 17:41:00

103 Anthony Perez – Cofidis : 17:42:00

104 Carlos Verona Quintanilla – Movistar Team : 17:43:00

105 Yves Lampaert – Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team : 17:44:00

106 Patrick Konrad – Bora-Hansgrohe : 17:45:00

107 Benoit Cosnefroy – Ag2r Citroen Team : 17:46:00

108 Dylan van Baarle – Ineos Grenadiers : 17:47:00

109 Steven Kruijswijk – Jumbo-Visma : 17:48:00

110 Rafal Majka – UAE Team Emirates : 17:49:00

111 Cyril Barthe – B&B Hotels-KTM : 17:50:00

112 Luka Mezgec – BikeExchange-Jayco : 17:51:00

113 Hugo Houle – Israel-Premier Tech : 17:52:00

114 Alexis Vuillermoz – TotalEnergies : 17:53:00

115 Tony Gallopin – Trek-Segafredo : 17:54:00

116 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg – Lotto Soudal : 17:55:00

117 Amaury Capiot – Arkea-Samsic : 17:56:00

118 Jonas Rutsch – EF Education-EasyPost : 17:57:00

119 Gianni Moscon – Astana Qazaqstan Team : 17:58:00

120 Taco van der Hoorn – Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux : 17:59:00

121 Alberto Dainese – Team DSM : 18:00:00

122 Silvan Dillier – Alpecin-Deceuninck : 18:01:00

123 Valentin Madouas – Groupama-FDJ : 18:02:00

124 Luis Leon Sanchez – Bahrain Victorious : 18:03:00

125 Simon Geschke – Cofidis : 18:04:00

126 Albert Torres Barcelo – Movistar Team : 18:05:00

127 Andrea Bagioli – Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team : 18:06:00

128 Marco Haller – Bora-Hansgrohe : 18:07:00

129 Mikaël Cherel – Ag2r Citroen Team : 18:08:00

130 Luke Rowe – Ineos Grenadiers : 18:09:00

131 Sepp Kuss – Jumbo-Visma : 18:10:00

132 George Bennett – UAE Team Emirates : 18:11:00

133 Sebastian Schönberger – B&B Hotels-KTM : 18:12:00

134 Christopher Juul-Jensen – BikeExchange-Jayco : 18:13:00

135 Chris Froome – Israel-Premier Tech : 18:14:00

136 Daniel Oss – TotalEnergies : 18:15:00

137 Giulio Ciccone – Trek-Segafredo : 18:16:00

138 Brent Van Moer – Lotto Soudal : 18:17:00

139 Hugo Hofstetter – Arkea-Samsic : 18:18:00

140 Owain Doull – EF Education-EasyPost : 18:19:00

141 Fabio Felline – Astana Qazaqstan Team : 18:20:00

142 Kobe Goossens – Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux : 18:21:00

143 John Degenkolb – Team DSM : 18:22:00

144 Michael Gogl – Alpecin-Deceuninck : 18:23:00

145 Olivier Le Gac – Groupama-FDJ : 18:24:00

146 Dylan Teuns – Bahrain Victorious : 18:25:00

147 Victor Lafay – Cofidis : 18:26:00

148 Gorka Izagirre Insausti – Movistar Team : 18:27:00

149 Florian Senechal – Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team : 18:28:00

150 Danny van Poppel – Bora-Hansgrohe : 18:29:00

151 Stan Dewulf – Ag2r Citroen Team : 18:30:00

152 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas – Ineos Grenadiers : 18:31:00

153 Tiesj Benoot – Jumbo-Visma : 18:32:00

154 Marc Hirschi – UAE Team Emirates : 18:33:00

155 Franck Bonnamour – B&B Hotels-KTM : 18:34:00

156 Amund Grøndahl Jansen – BikeExchange-Jayco : 18:35:00

157 Jakob Fuglsang – Israel-Premier Tech : 18:36:00

158 Anthony Turgis – TotalEnergies : 18:37:00

159 Toms Skujins – Trek-Segafredo : 18:38:00

160 Andreas Kron – Lotto Soudal : 18:39:00

161 Lukasz Owsian – Arkea-Samsic : 18:40:00

162 Alberto Bettiol – EF Education-EasyPost : 18:41:00

163 Alexey Lutsenko – Astana Qazaqstan Team : 18:42:00

164 Georg Zimmermann – Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux : 18:43:00

165 Nils Eekhoff – Team DSM : 18:44:00

166 Kristian Sbaragli – Alpecin-Deceuninck : 18:45:00

167 Michael Storer – Groupama-FDJ : 18:46:00

168 Kamil Gradek – Bahrain Victorious : 18:47:00

169 Pierre-Luc Périchon – Cofidis : 18:48:00

170 Imanol Erviti – Movistar Team : 18:49:00

171 Mikkel Honoré – Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team : 18:50:00

172 Nils Politt – Bora-Hansgrohe : 18:51:00

173 Oliver Naesen – Ag2r Citroen Team : 18:52:00

174 Thomas Pidcock – Ineos Grenadiers : 18:53:00

175 Nathan Van Hooydonck – Jumbo-Visma : 18:54:00

176 Marc Soler – UAE Team Emirates : 18:55:00