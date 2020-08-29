2020 Tour De France

Tour de France 2020

Tour de France stage 1: Kristoff takes sprint after crash-marred stage

Norwegian veteran wins opening sprint in Nice after heavy rain and technical parcours leads to handfuls of crashes.

Alexander Kristoff (UAE-Team Emirates) won the scrappy sprint of stage 1 of the Tour de France on Saturday, taking the opening yellow jersey.

The Norwegian veteran beat world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Cees Bol (Sunweb) in the bunch kick in downtown Nice after a crash in the final three kilometers split the peloton in half.

The  33-year-old came from around sixth wheel back having marked out stage-favorite Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in the final 500 meters. The grizzled Norwegian played the waiting game as Trek-Segafredo looked to launch Pedersen to victory before Bol unleashed his acceleration close to the barriers.

Spying the Sunweb man making his move, Kristoff jumped on his wheel and came around him with 50 meters to go to take his fourth Tour stage and first-ever yellow jersey.

“I was dreaming about winning the yellow jersey, and now it’s a dream come true,” Kristoff said after the stage. “It means a lot for my career. To also have the fourth stage win means I can be up there amongst the best. I’m 33 years old and I have four kids. I still manage to perform, so I’m very happy about that.”

“My run-in to this Tour has not been great. I have no results to show for,” he continued. I crashed in the European championships a few days ago straight on my head. I was a bit banged up but it didn’t affect me today, so I’m very happy.”

The race played out on several loops in and out of Nice, and was blighted by crashes after increasingly heavy rain led to streams of runoff flowing down the twisting narrow hillside roads that punctuated the course.

As the stage played out on technical descents and city-center streets littered with road furniture and slippery painted road markings, there were nearly ten individual crashes from touches of wheels in the nervous peloton or spills on descents.

Pavel Sivakov and Andrey Amador (Ineos), Julian Alaphilippe and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) were among those to hit the deck in the spate of tumbles.

Sivakov, a key support rider for team leaders Egan Bernal and Richard Carapaz, looked to be particularly struggling with cuts across his hips and shoulders after crashing twice in two hours. NTT sprinter and newly-crowned European champion Nizzolo also looked to be nursing an injured wrist.

As the peloton anxiously negotiated its way through the treacherous roads, a break of three held a gap of around two minutes before finally being caught on 60km as the race approached the third and final climb of the Côte de Rimiez.

With the catch made, Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) played patron of the peloton and called for a calming in the pace as GC teams looked to keep leaders safe on the dangerous roads and sprint teams wanted to be sure of a fast finish.

While Jumbo-Visma attempted to neutralize the final descent of the day, Astana continued to try to push the pace until their leader Miguel Angel Lopez slid out on a downhill bend to go face first into roadside street furniture. Even as the pace slowed, key Jumbo-Visma domestique George Bennett also fell heavily and took a long time to get back on his bike, looking shaken.

Going into the flat final 25km, the weather was clearing and the bunch was together, and so the go-slow came to an end as the race roared back into life as the action headed back to Nice.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step and Sunweb led the peloton back into town to set up a sprint as Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers tucked in behind to keep their leaders safe.

There was a large crash under the 3km banner that split the group in half, with Thibaut Pinot among those to fall, looking dazed and hurt. As the crash came within the 3km cutoff, the Groupama-FDJ leader did not lose time in the GC standings.

The sprint finale kicked off early, with Mitchelton-Scott and Bora-Hansgrohe both throwing long-range efforts with one kilometer remaining. Trek-Segafredo bought the attacks back to heel as they led out Pedersen, but Kristoff was not far behind, waiting to strike.

Kristoff had been an underdog for the stage as all eyes turned toward younger sprinters Bennett and Ewan. However, experience paid off as Kristoff was able to freelance his way to the finish to take a yellow jersey for his team, which is focussed around GC contender Tadej Pogcar.

“We have a team for the climbers and we didn’t really expect to win the sprint this early on,” Kristoff said. “I felt really strong in the final kilometers, and going to the line I thought ‘I’m going to win.’ It was an amazing feeling and I’m really proud of what I managed to do. OK, the boys kept me safe during the stage, but in the last kilometers I was alone and I found a good wheel.”

Tour de France Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates3:46:23
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:00
3BOL CeesTeam Sunweb0:00
4BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
5SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:00
6VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
7NIZZOLO GiacomoNTT Pro Cycling0:00
8COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:00
9TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
10STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:00
11NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale0:00
12TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team0:00
13VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale0:00
14MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott0:00
15HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team0:00
16HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling0:00
17POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:00
18SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
19EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:00
20LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
21KOCH JonasCCC Team0:00
22MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
23HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren0:00
24GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:00
25FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:00
26AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:00
27LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates0:00
28CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
29POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates0:00
30THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:00
31BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott0:00
32PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb0:00
33NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb0:00
34KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb0:00
35VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
36MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling0:00
37RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
38JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
39ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
40GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling0:00
41KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
42MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates0:00
43DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
44CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:00
45BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:00
46CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott0:00
47DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:00
48OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe0:00
49DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal0:00
50KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal0:00
51JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott0:00
52MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
53ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
54BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:00
55GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
56REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:00
57CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale0:00
58VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
59QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
60QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
61ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates0:00
62CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:00
63MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe0:00
64BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb0:00
65GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:00
66BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:00
67GESCHKE SimonCCC Team0:00
68VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team0:00
69GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
70HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
71VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling0:00
72KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling0:00
73PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:00
74PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
75MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
76KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:00
77SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
78OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:00
79DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates0:00
80MAS EnricMovistar Team0:00
81VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale0:00
82LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale0:00
83PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale0:00
84BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:00
85POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling0:00
86CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:00
87BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling0:00
88NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
89WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling0:00
90VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling0:00
91BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling0:00
92IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team0:00
93URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling0:00
94ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:00
95EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
96MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:00
97GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling0:00
98NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott0:00
99SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:00
100VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
101ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:00
102ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb0:00
103HIRT JanCCC Team0:00
104DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team0:00
105DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
106DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
107ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
108JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
109LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team0:00
110ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team0:00
111ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team0:00
112CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:00
113SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team0:00
114COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale0:00
115PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:00
116YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott0:00
117IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott0:00
118MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
119KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:00
120POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling0:00
121SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:00
122VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:00
123CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0:00
124FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal0:00
125HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
126SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie0:00
127KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling0:00
128LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren0:00
129FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team0:00
130LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:00
131IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team0:00
132TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team0:00
133ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers3:53
134PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe0:00
135PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
136ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
137BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
138ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic0:00
139HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation4:04
140BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott0:00
141KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:00
142LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ0:00
143MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:00
144PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:00
145REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ4:15
146MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:00
147HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb0:00
148SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team0:00
149EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:00
150BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie4:51
151CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie4:51
152POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren0:00
153VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:00
154NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation5:14
155ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:00
156GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
157POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:00
158SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:00
159BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ0:00
160CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:00
161BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren0:00
162CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren0:00
163COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren0:00
164MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren0:00
165GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
166BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
167DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal11:04
168BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie11:04
169GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal11:04
170COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie11:04
171ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb11:04
172SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers13:04
173CRAS SteffLotto Soudal13:04
174LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic13:04
175VALLS RafaelBahrain - McLaren0:00
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates3:46:13
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo0:04
3BOL CeesTeam Sunweb0:06
4BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
5SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe0:10
6VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:10
7NIZZOLO GiacomoNTT Pro Cycling0:10
8COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:10
9TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie0:10
10STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:10
11NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale0:10
12TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team0:10
13VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale0:10
14MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott0:10
15HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team0:10
16HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling0:10
17POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:10
18SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
19EWAN CalebLotto Soudal0:10
20LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:10
21KOCH JonasCCC Team0:10
22MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
23HALLER MarcoBahrain - McLaren0:10
24GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:10
25FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates0:10
26AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers0:10
27LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates0:10
28CONSONNI SimoneCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:10
29POLANC JanUAE-Team Emirates0:10
30THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo0:10
31BAUER JackMitchelton-Scott0:10
32PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb0:10
33NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb0:10
34KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam Sunweb0:10
35VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
36MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling0:10
37RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
38JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
39ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
40GIBBONS RyanNTT Pro Cycling0:10
41KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
42MARCATO MarcoUAE-Team Emirates0:10
43DUMOULIN TomTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
44CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:10
45BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:10
46CHAVES EstebanMitchelton-Scott0:10
47DEBUSSCHERE JensB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:10
48OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe0:10
49DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal0:10
50KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal0:10
51JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott0:10
52MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
53ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
54BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:10
55GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie0:10
56REZA KévinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:10
57CHEREL MikaëlAG2R La Mondiale0:10
58VAN ASBROECK TomIsrael Start-Up Nation0:10
59QUINTANA DayerTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
60QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
61ARU FabioUAE-Team Emirates0:10
62CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:10
63MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe0:10
64BENOOT TiesjTeam Sunweb0:10
65GROßSCHARTNER FelixBORA - hansgrohe0:10
66BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe0:10
67GESCHKE SimonCCC Team0:10
68VAN AVERMAET GregCCC Team0:10
69GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
70HOFSTETTER HugoIsrael Start-Up Nation0:10
71VAN GARDEREN TejayEF Pro Cycling0:10
72KEUKELEIRE JensEF Pro Cycling0:10
73PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:10
74PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:10
75MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:10
76KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:10
77SOUPE GeoffreyTeam Total Direct Energie0:10
78OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:10
79DE LA CRUZ DavidUAE-Team Emirates0:10
80MAS EnricMovistar Team0:10
81VUILLERMOZ AlexisAG2R La Mondiale0:10
82LATOUR PierreAG2R La Mondiale0:10
83PETERS NansAG2R La Mondiale0:10
84BARDET RomainAG2R La Mondiale0:10
85POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling0:10
86CARTHY HughEF Pro Cycling0:10
87BETTIOL AlbertoEF Pro Cycling0:10
88NEILANDS KristsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:10
89WALSCHEID MaxNTT Pro Cycling0:10
90VALGREN MichaelNTT Pro Cycling0:10
91BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldNTT Pro Cycling0:10
92IZAGIRRE GorkaAstana Pro Team0:10
93URÁN RigobertoEF Pro Cycling0:10
94ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:10
95EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:10
96MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:10
97GOGL MichaelNTT Pro Cycling0:10
98NIEVE MikelMitchelton-Scott0:10
99SCHACHMANN MaximilianBORA - hansgrohe0:10
100VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers0:10
101ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo0:10
102ROCHE NicolasTeam Sunweb0:10
103HIRT JanCCC Team0:10
104DE MARCHI AlessandroCCC Team0:10
105DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
106DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
107ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
108JUNGELS BobDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
109LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana Pro Team0:10
110ZAKARIN IlnurCCC Team0:10
111ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team0:10
112CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers0:10
113SÁNCHEZ Luis LeónAstana Pro Team0:10
114COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale0:10
115PORTE RichieTrek - Segafredo0:10
116YATES AdamMitchelton-Scott0:10
117IMPEY DarylMitchelton-Scott0:10
118MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation0:10
119KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:10
120POZZOVIVO DomenicoNTT Pro Cycling0:10
121SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:10
122VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team0:10
123CATALDO DarioMovistar Team0:10
124FRISON FrederikLotto Soudal0:10
125HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:10
126SICARD RomainTeam Total Direct Energie0:10
127KREUZIGER RomanNTT Pro Cycling0:10
128LANDA MikelBahrain - McLaren0:10
129FRAILE OmarAstana Pro Team0:10
130LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Pro Team0:10
131IZAGIRRE IonAstana Pro Team0:10
132TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team0:10
133PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe0:10
134PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:10
135ROSA DiegoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
136BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
137ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic0:10
138BEWLEY SamMitchelton-Scott0:10
139KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ0:10
140LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ0:10
141MOLARD RudyGroupama - FDJ0:10
142PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ0:10
143MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:10
144HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb0:10
145SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team0:10
146EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:10
147POELS WoutBahrain - McLaren0:10
148VERONA CarlosMovistar Team0:10
149ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team0:10
150GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation0:10
151POLITT NilsIsrael Start-Up Nation0:10
152SOLER MarcMovistar Team0:10
153BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ0:10
154CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:10
155BILBAO PelloBahrain - McLaren0:10
156CARUSO DamianoBahrain - McLaren0:10
157COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - McLaren0:10
158MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - McLaren0:10
159GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:10
160BENNETT GeorgeTeam Jumbo-Visma0:10
161VALLS RafaelBahrain - McLaren0:10
162ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers4:03
163HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation4:14
164REICHENBACH SébastienGroupama - FDJ4:25
165BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie5:01
166CALMEJANE LilianTeam Total Direct Energie5:01
167NIV GuyIsrael Start-Up Nation5:24
168DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal11:14
169BONIFAZIO NiccolòTeam Total Direct Energie11:14
170GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal11:14
171COUSIN JérômeTeam Total Direct Energie11:14
172ARNDT NikiasTeam Sunweb11:14
173SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers13:14
174CRAS SteffLotto Soudal13:14
175LEDANOIS KévinTeam Arkéa Samsic13:14
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie2
2SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team2
3GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM2
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates59
2PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo30
3SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe29
4BENNETT SamDeceuninck - Quick Step28
5SCHÄR MichaelCCC Team20
6BOL CeesTeam Sunweb20
7COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM18
8GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM17
9TRENTIN MatteoCCC Team16
10GRELLIER FabienTeam Total Direct Energie15
11VIVIANI EliaCofidis, Solutions Crédits14
12NIZZOLO GiacomoNTT Pro Cycling12
13MEZGEC LukaMitchelton-Scott10
14TURGIS AnthonyTeam Total Direct Energie8
15STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo7
16NAESEN OliverAG2R La Mondiale6
17JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherMitchelton-Scott6
18OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe5
19VENTURINI ClémentAG2R La Mondiale4
20EDET NicolasCofidis, Solutions Crédits4
21THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo3
22HOULE HugoAstana Pro Team2
23MÜHLBERGER GregorBORA - hansgrohe2
24KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo3:46:17
2BOL CeesTeam Sunweb0:02
3HIGUITA SergioEF Pro Cycling0:06
4POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:06
5SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic0:06
6PEDERSEN CasperTeam Sunweb0:06
7NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam Sunweb0:06
8MARTÍNEZ Daniel FelipeEF Pro Cycling0:06
9RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic0:06
10BERNAL EganINEOS Grenadiers0:06
11ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:06
12BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:06
13CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:06
14MAS EnricMovistar Team0:06
15POWLESS NeilsonEF Pro Cycling0:06
16COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R La Mondiale0:06
17KÄMNA LennardBORA - hansgrohe0:06
18TEJADA HaroldAstana Pro Team0:06
19MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ0:06
20HIRSCHI MarcTeam Sunweb0:06
21EG NiklasTrek - Segafredo0:06
22CAVAGNA RémiDeceuninck - Quick Step0:06
23GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:06
24BURGAUDEAU MathieuTeam Total Direct Energie4:57
25SIVAKOV PavelINEOS Grenadiers13:10
26CRAS SteffLotto Soudal13:10
Teams
RankNameTime
1Trek - Segafredo 11:19:09
2UAE-Team Emirates0:00
3Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00
4Team Sunweb0:00
5Deceuninck - Quick Step0:00
6B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM0:00
7AG2R La Mondiale0:00
8Mitchelton-Scott0:00
9CCC Team0:00
10Team Jumbo-Visma0:00
11Team Arkéa Samsic0:00
12INEOS Grenadiers0:00
13BORA - hansgrohe0:00
14Lotto Soudal0:00
15EF Pro Cycling0:00
16NTT Pro Cycling0:00
17Team Total Direct Energie0:00
18Astana Pro Team0:00
19Israel Start-Up Nation0:00
20Movistar Team0:00
21Bahrain - McLaren0:00
22Groupama - FDJ0:00

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

