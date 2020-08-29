Tour de France stage 1: Kristoff takes sprint after crash-marred stage
Norwegian veteran wins opening sprint in Nice after heavy rain and technical parcours leads to handfuls of crashes.
Alexander Kristoff (UAE-Team Emirates) won the scrappy sprint of stage 1 of the Tour de France on Saturday, taking the opening yellow jersey.
The Norwegian veteran beat world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Cees Bol (Sunweb) in the bunch kick in downtown Nice after a crash in the final three kilometers split the peloton in half.
The 33-year-old came from around sixth wheel back having marked out stage-favorite Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) in the final 500 meters. The grizzled Norwegian played the waiting game as Trek-Segafredo looked to launch Pedersen to victory before Bol unleashed his acceleration close to the barriers.
Spying the Sunweb man making his move, Kristoff jumped on his wheel and came around him with 50 meters to go to take his fourth Tour stage and first-ever yellow jersey.
“I was dreaming about winning the yellow jersey, and now it’s a dream come true,” Kristoff said after the stage. “It means a lot for my career. To also have the fourth stage win means I can be up there amongst the best. I’m 33 years old and I have four kids. I still manage to perform, so I’m very happy about that.”
“My run-in to this Tour has not been great. I have no results to show for,” he continued. I crashed in the European championships a few days ago straight on my head. I was a bit banged up but it didn’t affect me today, so I’m very happy.”
The race played out on several loops in and out of Nice, and was blighted by crashes after increasingly heavy rain led to streams of runoff flowing down the twisting narrow hillside roads that punctuated the course.
As the stage played out on technical descents and city-center streets littered with road furniture and slippery painted road markings, there were nearly ten individual crashes from touches of wheels in the nervous peloton or spills on descents.
Pavel Sivakov and Andrey Amador (Ineos), Julian Alaphilippe and Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) were among those to hit the deck in the spate of tumbles.
Sivakov, a key support rider for team leaders Egan Bernal and Richard Carapaz, looked to be particularly struggling with cuts across his hips and shoulders after crashing twice in two hours. NTT sprinter and newly-crowned European champion Nizzolo also looked to be nursing an injured wrist.
As the peloton anxiously negotiated its way through the treacherous roads, a break of three held a gap of around two minutes before finally being caught on 60km as the race approached the third and final climb of the Côte de Rimiez.
With the catch made, Tony Martin (Jumbo-Visma) played patron of the peloton and called for a calming in the pace as GC teams looked to keep leaders safe on the dangerous roads and sprint teams wanted to be sure of a fast finish.
While Jumbo-Visma attempted to neutralize the final descent of the day, Astana continued to try to push the pace until their leader Miguel Angel Lopez slid out on a downhill bend to go face first into roadside street furniture. Even as the pace slowed, key Jumbo-Visma domestique George Bennett also fell heavily and took a long time to get back on his bike, looking shaken.
Going into the flat final 25km, the weather was clearing and the bunch was together, and so the go-slow came to an end as the race roared back into life as the action headed back to Nice.
Deceuninck-Quick-Step and Sunweb led the peloton back into town to set up a sprint as Jumbo-Visma and Ineos Grenadiers tucked in behind to keep their leaders safe.
There was a large crash under the 3km banner that split the group in half, with Thibaut Pinot among those to fall, looking dazed and hurt. As the crash came within the 3km cutoff, the Groupama-FDJ leader did not lose time in the GC standings.
The sprint finale kicked off early, with Mitchelton-Scott and Bora-Hansgrohe both throwing long-range efforts with one kilometer remaining. Trek-Segafredo bought the attacks back to heel as they led out Pedersen, but Kristoff was not far behind, waiting to strike.
Kristoff had been an underdog for the stage as all eyes turned toward younger sprinters Bennett and Ewan. However, experience paid off as Kristoff was able to freelance his way to the finish to take a yellow jersey for his team, which is focussed around GC contender Tadej Pogcar.
“We have a team for the climbers and we didn’t really expect to win the sprint this early on,” Kristoff said. “I felt really strong in the final kilometers, and going to the line I thought ‘I’m going to win.’ It was an amazing feeling and I’m really proud of what I managed to do. OK, the boys kept me safe during the stage, but in the last kilometers I was alone and I found a good wheel.”
Tour de France Stage 1 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:46:23
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|3
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|4
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|5
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|6
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|7
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|8
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00
|9
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|10
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|11
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|12
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|0:00
|13
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|14
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|15
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|16
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|17
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|18
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|19
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|20
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|21
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|0:00
|22
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|23
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|24
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00
|25
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|26
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|27
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|28
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|29
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|30
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|31
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|32
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|33
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|34
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|35
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|36
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|37
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|38
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|39
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|40
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|41
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|42
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|43
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|44
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|45
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|46
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|47
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00
|48
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|49
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|50
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|51
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|52
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|53
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|54
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00
|55
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|56
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00
|57
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|58
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|59
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|60
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|61
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|62
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00
|63
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|64
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|65
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|66
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|67
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|0:00
|68
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|0:00
|69
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|70
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|71
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|72
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|73
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00
|74
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|75
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|76
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|77
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|78
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|79
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|80
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|81
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|82
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|83
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|84
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|85
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|86
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|87
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|88
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|89
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|90
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|91
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|92
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|93
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|94
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00
|95
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|96
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|97
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|98
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|99
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|100
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|101
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|102
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|103
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|0:00
|104
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|0:00
|105
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|106
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|107
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|108
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|109
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|110
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|0:00
|111
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|112
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|113
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|114
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|115
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|116
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|117
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|118
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|119
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|120
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|121
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|122
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|123
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|124
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|125
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|126
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|127
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|128
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|129
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|130
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|131
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|132
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|133
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:53
|134
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|135
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|136
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|137
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|138
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|139
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:04
|140
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|141
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|142
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|143
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|144
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|145
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:15
|146
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|147
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|148
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|0:00
|149
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00
|150
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:51
|151
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:51
|152
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|153
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|154
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:14
|155
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|156
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|157
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|158
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|159
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|160
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|161
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|162
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|163
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|164
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|165
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|166
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|167
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|11:04
|168
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:04
|169
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|11:04
|170
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:04
|171
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|11:04
|172
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:04
|173
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|13:04
|174
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:04
|175
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:46:13
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:04
|3
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|0:06
|4
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|5
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|6
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:10
|7
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:10
|8
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:10
|9
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:10
|10
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|11
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10
|12
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|0:10
|13
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10
|14
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10
|15
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10
|16
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:10
|17
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|18
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|19
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|20
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:10
|21
|KOCH Jonas
|CCC Team
|0:10
|22
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|23
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:10
|24
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:10
|25
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|26
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|27
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|28
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:10
|29
|POLANC Jan
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|30
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|31
|BAUER Jack
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10
|32
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|0:10
|33
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|0:10
|34
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team Sunweb
|0:10
|35
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|36
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:10
|37
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|38
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|39
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|40
|GIBBONS Ryan
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:10
|41
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|42
|MARCATO Marco
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|43
|DUMOULIN Tom
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|44
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|45
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|46
|CHAVES Esteban
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10
|47
|DEBUSSCHERE Jens
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:10
|48
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|49
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|50
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|51
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10
|52
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|53
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|54
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:10
|55
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:10
|56
|REZA Kévin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:10
|57
|CHEREL Mikaël
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10
|58
|VAN ASBROECK Tom
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10
|59
|QUINTANA Dayer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|60
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|61
|ARU Fabio
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|62
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:10
|63
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|64
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team Sunweb
|0:10
|65
|GROßSCHARTNER Felix
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|66
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|67
|GESCHKE Simon
|CCC Team
|0:10
|68
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|CCC Team
|0:10
|69
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|70
|HOFSTETTER Hugo
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10
|71
|VAN GARDEREN Tejay
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:10
|72
|KEUKELEIRE Jens
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:10
|73
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:10
|74
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:10
|75
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:10
|76
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|77
|SOUPE Geoffrey
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:10
|78
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|79
|DE LA CRUZ David
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:10
|80
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|81
|VUILLERMOZ Alexis
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10
|82
|LATOUR Pierre
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10
|83
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10
|84
|BARDET Romain
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10
|85
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:10
|86
|CARTHY Hugh
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:10
|87
|BETTIOL Alberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:10
|88
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10
|89
|WALSCHEID Max
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:10
|90
|VALGREN Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:10
|91
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:10
|92
|IZAGIRRE Gorka
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10
|93
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:10
|94
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:10
|95
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:10
|96
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|97
|GOGL Michael
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:10
|98
|NIEVE Mikel
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10
|99
|SCHACHMANN Maximilian
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|100
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|101
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|102
|ROCHE Nicolas
|Team Sunweb
|0:10
|103
|HIRT Jan
|CCC Team
|0:10
|104
|DE MARCHI Alessandro
|CCC Team
|0:10
|105
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|106
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|107
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|108
|JUNGELS Bob
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|109
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10
|110
|ZAKARIN Ilnur
|CCC Team
|0:10
|111
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|112
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:10
|113
|SÁNCHEZ Luis León
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10
|114
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10
|115
|PORTE Richie
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|116
|YATES Adam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10
|117
|IMPEY Daryl
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10
|118
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10
|119
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|120
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:10
|121
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|122
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|123
|CATALDO Dario
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|124
|FRISON Frederik
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10
|125
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:10
|126
|SICARD Romain
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:10
|127
|KREUZIGER Roman
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:10
|128
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:10
|129
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10
|130
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10
|131
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10
|132
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10
|133
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:10
|134
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:10
|135
|ROSA Diego
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|136
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|137
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:10
|138
|BEWLEY Sam
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10
|139
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|140
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|141
|MOLARD Rudy
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|142
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|143
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|144
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|0:10
|145
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|0:10
|146
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:10
|147
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:10
|148
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|149
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|150
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10
|151
|POLITT Nils
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:10
|152
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|0:10
|153
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|154
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:10
|155
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:10
|156
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:10
|157
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:10
|158
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:10
|159
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:10
|160
|BENNETT George
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:10
|161
|VALLS Rafael
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:10
|162
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|4:03
|163
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|4:14
|164
|REICHENBACH Sébastien
|Groupama - FDJ
|4:25
|165
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:01
|166
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|Team Total Direct Energie
|5:01
|167
|NIV Guy
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:24
|168
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|11:14
|169
|BONIFAZIO Niccolò
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:14
|170
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|11:14
|171
|COUSIN Jérôme
|Team Total Direct Energie
|11:14
|172
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team Sunweb
|11:14
|173
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:14
|174
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|13:14
|175
|LEDANOIS Kévin
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|13:14
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|2
|2
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|2
|3
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|2
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|59
|2
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|30
|3
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|29
|4
|BENNETT Sam
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|28
|5
|SCHÄR Michael
|CCC Team
|20
|6
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|20
|7
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|18
|8
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|17
|9
|TRENTIN Matteo
|CCC Team
|16
|10
|GRELLIER Fabien
|Team Total Direct Energie
|15
|11
|VIVIANI Elia
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|14
|12
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|13
|MEZGEC Luka
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|14
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team Total Direct Energie
|8
|15
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|7
|16
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|17
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|18
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|5
|19
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|20
|EDET Nicolas
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|4
|21
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|3
|22
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana Pro Team
|2
|23
|MÜHLBERGER Gregor
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2
|24
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|3:46:17
|2
|BOL Cees
|Team Sunweb
|0:02
|3
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:06
|4
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:06
|5
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:06
|6
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team Sunweb
|0:06
|7
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team Sunweb
|0:06
|8
|MARTÍNEZ Daniel Felipe
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:06
|9
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:06
|10
|BERNAL Egan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:06
|11
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:06
|12
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:06
|13
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:06
|14
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:06
|15
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:06
|16
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06
|17
|KÄMNA Lennard
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:06
|18
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06
|19
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:06
|20
|HIRSCHI Marc
|Team Sunweb
|0:06
|21
|EG Niklas
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:06
|22
|CAVAGNA Rémi
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:06
|23
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:06
|24
|BURGAUDEAU Mathieu
|Team Total Direct Energie
|4:57
|25
|SIVAKOV Pavel
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:10
|26
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|13:10
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:19:09
|2
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:00
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:00
|5
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:00
|6
|B&B Hotels - Vital Concept p/b KTM
|0:00
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00
|8
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00
|9
|CCC Team
|0:00
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|11
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:00
|12
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:00
|13
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:00
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00
|15
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:00
|16
|NTT Pro Cycling
|0:00
|17
|Team Total Direct Energie
|0:00
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00
|19
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00
|20
|Movistar Team
|0:00
|21
|Bahrain - McLaren
|0:00
|22
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
