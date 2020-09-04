Tour de France route director: ‘Yates could hold yellow jersey one more week’

Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) silenced doubters over the credibility of his Tour de France yellow jersey Thursday by finishing safely in the bunch with his GC rivals after the race’s sixth stage. And the Brit may hang on to yellow some time yet – at least that’s what race director and route designer Thierry Gouvenou believes.

“If Yates can get past the Pyrénées, he can hold it until at least Puy Marie [Stage 13, next Friday],” the ASO official said Thursday.

Having moved into the GC lead Wednesday after Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) was dished a 20-second penalty, Yates successfully came through Thursday’s stage after an uneventful day in the GC battle as Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma hit a stalemate.

Stage 7’s lumpy stage and likely sprint finish should prove straightforward for the 28-year-old, so gifting him another day in the Maillot Jaune, provided threats of strong crosswinds whip the race to life.

After that, the race heads into the Pyrénées, and prime hunting-ground for Yates. With both stages featuring a series of steep mountain passes before a descent to the line, the weekend could provide the Brit the opportunity to do what he and his Mitchelton-Scott team came to this year’s Tour de France to do – win stages.

When asked if he was planning to go on the offensive in the mountains of stage 8 and 9, Yates was confident in his answer.

“Yeah, why not? Even though I’m sitting in the yellow jersey, I want to win a stage,” Yates said. “We came here to win stages. Once we get to the high mountains hopefully we can do something.”

Race director Gouvenou told AFP he believed the days in the Pyrénées could see cagey racing among the GC bunch, opening the door for Yates to ride clear.

“In the Pyrénées there are two downhill finishes,” he said. “We’ll see what comes of that, but I believe the peloton will take that with a certain caution.”

Should Yates come through the weekend’s mountains tests with his yellow jersey intact, he’s afforded a rest day Monday, two sprinter stages and then a hilly stage Thursday as the race heads toward the Massif Central. Friday will prove a challenging out as the peloton takes on the attritional terrain of the French massif. Stage 13 to Puy Mary features 4,400m climbing scattered through an endlessly bumpy parcours, and marks the point at which Gouvenou believes Yates’ GC lead may come undone.

As Yates said Thursday, he’s now harboring two equally bold hopes: of holding on to his classification lead, currently 3 seconds ahead of Primož Roglič, as well as poaching for a stage win.

“I still want to win a stage, that’s what we came here to do,” he said. But it’s pretty hard to throw away time when you’re in the lead, so I think for now we’ll just play it day-by-day and see what happens.”

Stage 8 and 9’s shark-tooth Pyrénéan parcours could offer Yates the opportunity to fulfil both his team’s original plan and keep alive a yellow jersey dream.