Tour de France: Rain could put damper on Danish ‘grand départ’

Forecasted rain this weekend could put a damper on three stages across Denmark for the “grand départ” of the 2022 Tour de France.

There is a 70 to 80 percent chance of scattered showers for Friday’s opening time trial in Copenhagen, with rain and cool temperatures expected across the long weekend in Denmark for the Tour’s first three stages.

Wednesday’s team presentation should avoid forecasted rain showers, but a cool front is expected to arrive by Thursday.

Rain is expected to begin Thursday and carry into Friday, with temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s, moderate showers, and light winds.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected across the entire Friday afternoon and evening, meaning that nearly everyone in the peloton could face wet conditions for the 13km opening time trial in the urban streets of Copenhagen.

That means the peloton will be on edge to avoid crashes and mishaps that could derail anyone’s 2022 Tour ambitions on the opening weekend. None of the GC contenders will be taking unnecessary risks, and tire selection and pressure could prove decisive.

A similar forecast is expected for stage 2 on Saturday from Roskilde to Nyborg, with a westerly headwind of 8 to 12mph across the long bridge ahead of the finish line Saturday.

Rain is expected to ease up for Sunday’s third stage from Vejle to Sønderborg, with cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and light breezes for the final day in Denmark.

Sunny skies are expected by the Tour’s rest day on July 4, but by then, the peloton will be back in France.