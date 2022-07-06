Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

PEACE OUT, PAYWALL

Unlock world-class journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France: Primož Roglič suffers dislocated shoulder

Team officials confirm Slovenian star injured in cobblestone stage.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) suffered a dislocated shoulder after crashing on the cobbles during stage 5 of the Tour de France.

Team director Merijn Zeeman confirmed shortly after the stage that the three-time Vuelta a España champion suffered the injury in a dramatic stage out of Lille.

I did [dislocate it], it’s not the best thing to have it, but in the end I put it back in,” Roglič later told reporters.

The Slovenian hit the deck on a terrible day of Jumbo-Visma that saw their GC hopes severely dented. Wout van Aert crashed with 100km to go but just about held onto his yellow jersey but the team saw Jonas Vingegaard lose precious time to Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

The Dane suffered a mechanical with around 36km to go and made three quick-fire bike changes in the ensuing panic. He was eventually paced back to a group of GC contenders, minus Pogačar who had already gone up the road with Jasper Stuyven.

Worse was to follow for Roglič who crashed with Caleb Ewan after a hay bale ended up up in the road. The Slovenian carried on and tried to limit his losses but eventually came over the line over two minutes down on Pogacar.

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo