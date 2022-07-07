Tour de France: Primož Roglič confirmed to start stage 6 after dislocating his shoulder on the cobbles

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) will start stage 6 of the Tour de France despite dislocating his shoulder in a crash on stage 5.

One of the pre-race favorites coming into the Tour, Roglič crashed with just over 30km to go on the approach to sector 5 on the cobbles stage. A hay bale took down a rider in front of him and the Slovenian was left with nowhere to go before hitting the deck. He was able to pop his shoulder back into its socket and carry on but he lost significant time on the stage, and with it any realistic chance of winning the Tour de France.

He now sits 44th in the overall standings and 2:36 behind his teammate and the yellow jersey Wout van Aert. More importantly, Roglič is 2:17 down on the white jersey and two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar, who put time into all his rivals.

“I did [dislocate it], it’s not the best thing to have it, but in the end I put it back in,” Roglič told the press after his fall.

“I couldn’t put it back in on the road so I needed to sit on the chair of spectator and put it back in.”

Roglič was joined by several teammates after his fall and was well-paced during the final sectors of cobbles but his role in the Tour de France is now up for debate.

If his shoulder is pain-free he will likely support teammate and last year’s runner-up Jonas Vingegaard, who is now Jumbo-Visma’s only alternative for GC leadership.