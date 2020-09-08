Tour de France peloton passes COVID-19 testing

The Tour de France rolls on with its full contingent of 22 teams Tuesday.

Reuters and AFP report that race organizers ASO has confirmed that all teams will be starting the stage into Île de Ré after testing of the Tour’s “bubble” for COVID-19 over the rest day Monday. Under health rules, it had been decreed any teams with two positives would be required to leave the race.

While the riders race on, AFP stated Tuesday that Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme returned a positive coronavirus test and so will need to leave the race for a period. He is asymptomatic of the virus.

“I’m leaving the Tour for eight days,” Prudhomme told AFP. “I will do like any French employee in this kind of case.”

Early reports had suggested that a member of staff from Deceuninck-Quick-Step had tested positive. The team later confirmed that an error was made in the laboratory with the sample that the individual provided yesterday, and so a second test was taken. The second test returned as negative and so the team is cleared to continue racing.

The peloton was on edge going into Monday’s first of two rest days, when nearly 700 inside the Tour bubble underwent controls.

The race continues Tuesday with the 168.5km route along France’s windy western coast, and the “bubble” remains intact.

The 2020 Tour started August 29 in Nice under a cloud of uncertainty and anxiety. Despite pre-race nerves, the race unfolded better than expected.

Big, unruly crowds lined Saturday’s route across the Pyrénées, but overall, race organizers and teams expressed satisfaction with the safety and health protocols unrolled for what’s a very different Tour.