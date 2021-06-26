Tour de France: Mass crash causes chaos in opening stage

A massive crash splintered the peloton and blocked the road late in the opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday.

About 60 riders hit the deck as the speeding peloton hit 43km to go of the “Grand Départ” through Brittany.

Television cameras captured Tony Martin colliding with a placard held out by a roadside fan.

A number of Martin’s Jumbo-Visma teammates were caught at the front of the crash, and the tightly coiled peloton all piled in behind, bringing the race to a near-standstill.

Riders from UAE Emirates, Movistar, Ineos Grenadiers and a number of other top teams were delayed in the aftermath.

Those who made it through the crash unscathed rode at a steady pace to neutralize the race as those held up got back to their feet and medics attended the scene.

It seems that pre-race contenders Primož Roglič, Richie Porte and Enric Mas all came down before getting back on their bikes as the bunch slowly regrouped.

Martin was later spotted back on his bike, though nursing cuts and road rash across his arms and legs.

It is yet to be confirmed if there were any serious injuries. Jasha Sütterlin (Team DSM) was forced to abandon, officials confirmed.

