Tour de France: Louis Meintjes forced to run across finish line at Belles-Filles

RONCHAMP, France (VN) — Louis Meintjes was forced to run across the finish line atop the first-category summit at La Super Planche de Belles Filles at the end of Friday’s seventh stage at the Tour de France.

The Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert rider dismounted his bike and ran the closing meters at the summit to cross the line.

It wasn’t exactly clear was caused the South African rider to dismount his bike and cross the finish line on foot.

Tadej Pogačar won his second stage in a row to widen his grip on the yellow jersey in the Tour’s first major summit finale.

The 30-year-old still managed to cross the line 16th on the stage despite the mishap. He climbed 12 spots on GC to settle into 27th overall at 6:05 back.

There was no immediate word from Meintjes or the team about what happened.