Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France: Louis Meintjes forced to run across finish line at Belles-Filles

The Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert rider dismounted his bike and ran the closing meters at the summit to cross the line.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

RONCHAMP, France (VN) — Louis Meintjes was forced to run across the finish line atop the first-category summit at La Super Planche de Belles Filles at the end of Friday’s seventh stage at the Tour de France.

The Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert rider dismounted his bike and ran the closing meters at the summit to cross the line.

It wasn’t exactly clear was caused the South African rider to dismount his bike and cross the finish line on foot.

Tadej Pogačar won his second stage in a row to widen his grip on the yellow jersey in the Tour’s first major summit finale.

Also read:

The 30-year-old still managed to cross the line 16th on the stage despite the mishap. He climbed 12 spots on GC to settle into 27th overall at 6:05 back.

There was no immediate word from Meintjes or the team about what happened.

Stay On Topic

promo logo