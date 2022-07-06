Tour de France: Jumbo-Visma narrowly salvages disaster day on the cobbles

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

ARENBERG PORT DU HAINAUT, France (VN) — Jumbo-Visma had to fight hard to keep its GC hopes alive on stage 5 of the Tour de France after the team endured a difficult day during Wednesday’s trip to the cobbles.

Wout van Aert held onto his yellow jersey by 13 seconds despite an early crash and then pacing Vingegaard after a mechanical problem. Vingegaard lost 13 seconds to defending champion Tadej Pogačar after being close to a minute behind the white jersey wearer.

Primož Roglič was less fortunate after he suffered a late crash after a haybale was sent spinning into the road when another rider clipped it as he passed. The Slovenian confirmed after the stage that he dislocated his shoulder and it was put back in by the team before he continued.

He lost over two minutes to most of the GC contenders and now sits 2:36 down on the race lead.

Also read:

Yellow jersey Van Aert crashed before the first cobbled sector and then almost collided with a car as he tried to get back to the main peloton. The Belgian had been using the slipstream of the team vehicles to get back to the bunch when a Team DSM car applied the brakes and Van Aert had to take quick action to avoid going straight into the back of it.

Co-leader Vingegaard also had an eventful day after suffering a puncture inside the final 40 kilometers. The Dane quickly got a bike from his teammate Nathan Van Hooydonck, but it was the wrong size for him, and he was soon looking for a replacement.

Beeld van de dag: pic.twitter.com/V30wIIdM4J — Thijs Zonneveld (@thijszonneveld) July 6, 2022

Steven Kruijswijk quickly pulled over to give Vingegaard another replacement, but the Jumbo-Visma car pulled in and Vingegaard stopped again to get another bike. Kruijswijk was then forced to run across the road just before a group of riders rolled through so that he could retrieve his bike.

While Jumbo-Visma was working to bring Vingegaard back, Roglič was still in the main bunch. As the group was passing through a roundabout, a rider at the front of the group clipped a hay bale on the exit of the junction with his pedal and it moved into the road.

Roglič went down along with Caleb Ewan and he took some time to get back on his bike before he began chasing.