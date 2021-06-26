Tour de France: Julian Alaphilippe blitzes opening stage, grabs yellow jersey with blazing attack
Alaphilippe swaps rainbow jersey for yellow after crash-marred opening stage.
Julian Alaphilippe won the opening stage of the Tour de France and claimed the first yellow jersey of the race Saturday.
Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) finished second on the hilltop finish as Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took third. Defending champion Tadej Pogačar finished sixth, on the same time as Roglič.
Alaphilippe’s eight-second winning margin when added to the bonus seconds for victory gives him a 12-second GC lead heading into stage 2. The Frenchman has now worn the yellow jersey for the past three Tours in succession.
“When I saw a gap I thought ‘go,'” he said. “It’s a really special victory for me. I’m changing jerseys but there are worse jerseys to wear!”
The final 45 kilometers of the hilly race through Brittany was marked by two mass crashes, the second of which saw Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) among the fallers. The four-time Tour champ was able to ride to the line, some 14 minutes down and looking in pain.
🏆 🇫🇷@alafpolak1 wins!
🏆 🌈 Le champion du monde 🇫🇷 @alafpolak1 s’impose !#TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/losddedfX7
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 26, 2021
The action all came down to the hilltop finish on the Fosse aux Loups ascent after the second heavy fall of the day split the bunch at six kilometers to go.
Deceuninck-Quick-Step piled on in numbers through the steep opening of the climb as Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) came up late to join Alaphilippe, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) at the front of the bunch.
Alaphilippe punched away with 2.2km to go as his final teammate burned out. The Frenchman’s first kick instantly distanced the group and gained him a significant lead as Pierre Latour (Team TotalEnergies), Roglič and Pogačar started the chase.
The two Slovenians were caught watching each other before being swallowed up by the van Aert-led chase group, and Latour succumbed to the pursuit not long afterward.
Van der Poel was active in trying to bring Alaphilippe back to heel but was unable to make an inroad as the Frenchman blitzed his way to the line.
Scores of riders come down in two mass pileups
The final hour of the stage was marked two huge pileups.
The peloton was picking up the pace as nerves heightened ahead of the hilltop finish when Tony Martin hit a placard held out by a roadside spectator at 43km to go. A number of Jumbo-Visma riders came down behind Martin, with van Aert and Roglič both in the front wave of the crash.
Tao Geoghegan Hart, Richie Porte (both Ineos Grenadiers), Enric Mas, Miguel Angel Lopez (both Movistar) and Caleb Ewan also came down.
Carambolage. #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/7OTbvr8kkH
— Polocini Cycling (@polocini) June 26, 2021
Those that avoided the crash neutralized the race as medics tended to the fallen and the riders were given time to come back to the bunch.
The peloton all came back together with about 20km to go after several riders had to swap out damaged bikes and receive medical aid.
A second crash cut a swathe through the peloton at six kilometers to go.
Chris Froome and André Greipel were among the two-dozen that came down. With the finish line on the near-horizon and all the main favorites still upright, the front group continued charging as the fallers regathered themselves.
Battle for the jerseys
Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) scooped the majority of the mountain points after being active in the day’s early break and hanging tough at the front after his five escape companions fell back into the bunch.
Behind Schelling, Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) outkicked Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) at the intermediate sprint to score an early advantage in the green jersey competition.
Tour de France Stage 1 Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:39:05
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:08
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08
|4
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:08
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:08
|6
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:08
|7
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:08
|8
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:08
|9
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:08
|10
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:08
|11
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:08
|12
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:08
|13
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:08
|14
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:08
|15
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:08
|16
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:08
|17
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:08
|18
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:08
|19
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:08
|20
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:08
|21
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:08
|22
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:13
|23
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:13
|24
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:13
|25
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:13
|26
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|0:16
|27
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:28
|28
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:38
|29
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|0:46
|30
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:51
|31
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:51
|32
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:54
|33
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:54
|34
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:24
|35
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|1:49
|36
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:49
|37
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|1:49
|38
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:49
|39
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:49
|40
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:49
|41
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|1:49
|42
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:49
|43
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:49
|44
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:49
|45
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:49
|46
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:49
|47
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:49
|48
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:49
|49
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:49
|50
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:49
|51
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:49
|52
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:49
|53
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:49
|54
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|1:57
|55
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:03
|56
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:10
|57
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:10
|58
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:16
|59
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:16
|60
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:16
|61
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:16
|62
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:16
|63
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:16
|64
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:16
|65
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:16
|66
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:16
|67
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:16
|68
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:16
|69
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:16
|70
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:16
|71
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:16
|72
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:02
|73
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:17
|74
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|3:17
|75
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|3:17
|76
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:17
|77
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:17
|78
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:17
|79
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:30
|80
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:30
|81
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:55
|82
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:55
|83
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4:10
|84
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:10
|85
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:10
|86
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:10
|87
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:24
|88
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|4:24
|89
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:57
|90
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:00
|91
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:21
|92
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:26
|93
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|5:33
|94
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5:33
|95
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|5:33
|96
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:33
|97
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:33
|98
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5:33
|99
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:33
|100
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:33
|101
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:33
|102
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:33
|103
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:33
|104
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:33
|105
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:33
|106
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:33
|107
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:33
|108
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:33
|109
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:33
|110
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:33
|111
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:33
|112
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:33
|113
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:33
|114
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:33
|115
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|5:33
|116
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:33
|117
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5:33
|118
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:33
|119
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:33
|120
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:33
|121
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:33
|122
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:33
|123
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:33
|124
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:33
|125
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:33
|126
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|6:01
|127
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:07
|128
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|6:07
|129
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|6:07
|130
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:07
|131
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:07
|132
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:07
|133
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:07
|134
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|6:31
|135
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|6:47
|136
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|6:57
|137
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|6:57
|138
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:57
|139
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|6:57
|140
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:57
|141
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:57
|142
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|6:57
|143
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:00
|144
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:00
|145
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:50
|146
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:50
|147
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|7:50
|148
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:10
|149
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:49
|150
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:49
|151
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:49
|152
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:49
|153
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|8:49
|154
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:49
|155
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|9:19
|156
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:32
|157
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:32
|158
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|9:47
|159
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|9:52
|160
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:55
|161
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:05
|162
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:05
|163
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:16
|164
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:16
|165
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:16
|166
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:21
|167
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:52
|168
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13:04
|169
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:22
|170
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:22
|171
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:37
|172
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:37
|173
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:37
|174
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:37
|175
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:29
|176
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:29
|177
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:29
|178
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:29
|179
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|16:29
|180
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:09
|181
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|24:38
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:38:55
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|0:12
|3
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:14
|4
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:18
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:18
|6
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:18
|7
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:18
|8
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:18
|9
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:18
|10
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:18
|11
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|0:18
|12
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:18
|13
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:18
|14
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:18
|15
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|0:18
|16
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:18
|17
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:18
|18
|NIBALI Vincenzo
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:18
|19
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:18
|20
|VAN DER POEL Mathieu
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:18
|21
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:18
|22
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|23
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:23
|24
|VAN AERT Wout
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:23
|25
|LATOUR Pierre
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:23
|26
|BENOOT Tiesj
|Team DSM
|0:26
|27
|TURGIS Anthony
|Team TotalEnergies
|0:38
|28
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:48
|29
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|0:56
|30
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:01
|31
|BOIVIN Guillaume
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:01
|32
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:04
|33
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:04
|34
|VAN POPPEL Boy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:34
|35
|KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren
|Team DSM
|1:59
|36
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:59
|37
|GARCÍA CORTINA Iván
|Movistar Team
|1:59
|38
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:59
|39
|GOGL Michael
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:59
|40
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:59
|41
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|1:59
|42
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:59
|43
|HENAO Sergio
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1:59
|44
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:59
|45
|MOHORIČ Matej
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:59
|46
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:59
|47
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:59
|48
|CATTANEO Mattia
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:59
|49
|KÜNG Stefan
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:59
|50
|LAPORTE Christophe
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:59
|51
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:59
|52
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:59
|53
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:59
|54
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|2:07
|55
|DEVENYNS Dries
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:13
|56
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:20
|57
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:20
|58
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:26
|59
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:26
|60
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:26
|61
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:26
|62
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:26
|63
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:26
|64
|POELS Wout
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:26
|65
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:26
|66
|GILBERT Philippe
|Lotto Soudal
|2:26
|67
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:26
|68
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:26
|69
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:26
|70
|HOULE Hugo
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:26
|71
|RICKAERT Jonas
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:26
|72
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:12
|73
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:27
|74
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|3:27
|75
|YATES Simon
|Team BikeExchange
|3:27
|76
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:27
|77
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:27
|78
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:27
|79
|ROWE Luke
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:40
|80
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:40
|81
|SWIFT Connor
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|4:05
|82
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:05
|83
|DE GENDT Thomas
|Lotto Soudal
|4:20
|84
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|4:20
|85
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:20
|86
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:20
|87
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:34
|88
|JUUL-JENSEN Christopher
|Team BikeExchange
|4:34
|89
|LAENGEN Vegard Stake
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:07
|90
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:10
|91
|WALLAYS Jelle
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:31
|92
|BALLERINI Davide
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|5:36
|93
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|5:43
|94
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5:43
|95
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|5:43
|96
|COSTA Rui
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:43
|97
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE-Team Emirates
|5:43
|98
|DLAMINI Nic
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|5:43
|99
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:43
|100
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|5:43
|101
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:43
|102
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:43
|103
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:43
|104
|FERNÁNDEZ Rubén
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:43
|105
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:43
|106
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:43
|107
|DOUBEY Fabien
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:43
|108
|GESBERT Élie
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|5:43
|109
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:43
|110
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:43
|111
|DE LA PARTE Víctor
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:43
|112
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:43
|113
|FRAILE Omar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|5:43
|114
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:43
|115
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Lotto Soudal
|5:43
|116
|SCOTSON Miles
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:43
|117
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5:43
|118
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:43
|119
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:43
|120
|VAKOČ Petr
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:43
|121
|MARTIN Dan
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:43
|122
|CABOT Jérémy
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:43
|123
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:43
|124
|CASTROVIEJO Jonathan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5:43
|125
|KOCH Jonas
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|5:43
|126
|WALSCHEID Max
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|6:11
|127
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|6:17
|128
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|6:17
|129
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|6:17
|130
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:17
|131
|DECLERCQ Tim
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:17
|132
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:17
|133
|MØRKØV Michael
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6:17
|134
|DURBRIDGE Luke
|Team BikeExchange
|6:41
|135
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|6:57
|136
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|7:07
|137
|CLARKE Simon
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|7:07
|138
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:07
|139
|SIMON Julien
|Team TotalEnergies
|7:07
|140
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:07
|141
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:07
|142
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|7:07
|143
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|7:10
|144
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:10
|145
|PETERS Nans
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:00
|146
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|8:00
|147
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|8:00
|148
|DILLIER Silvan
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:20
|149
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:59
|150
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:59
|151
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|8:59
|152
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|8:59
|153
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|8:59
|154
|WOODS Michael
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:59
|155
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|9:29
|156
|SBARAGLI Kristian
|Alpecin-Fenix
|9:42
|157
|HERRADA Jesús
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|9:42
|158
|BOL Cees
|Team DSM
|9:57
|159
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10:02
|160
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|11:05
|161
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:15
|162
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|11:15
|163
|GREIPEL André
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|11:26
|164
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|11:26
|165
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|11:26
|166
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|11:31
|167
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:02
|168
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|13:14
|169
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:32
|170
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:32
|171
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:47
|172
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:47
|173
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|14:47
|174
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:47
|175
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:39
|176
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:39
|177
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:39
|178
|TEUNISSEN Mike
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:39
|179
|JANSEN Amund Grøndahl
|Team BikeExchange
|16:39
|180
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:19
|181
|SOLER Marc
|Movistar Team
|24:48
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|50
|2
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|43
|3
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|20
|4
|ROGLIČ Primož
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|5
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18
|6
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|7
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|16
|8
|SAGAN Peter
|BORA - hansgrohe
|15
|9
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|14
|10
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|12
|11
|COQUARD Bryan
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|11
|12
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|10
|13
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|10
|14
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9
|15
|MOLLEMA Bauke
|Trek - Segafredo
|8
|16
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|8
|17
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|7
|18
|DE BUYST Jasper
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|19
|CHAVES Esteban
|Team BikeExchange
|6
|20
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|6
|21
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5
|22
|MEZGEC Luka
|Team BikeExchange
|5
|23
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|24
|OSS Daniel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4
|25
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|3
|26
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|27
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|2
|28
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|29
|PEDERSEN Mads
|Trek - Segafredo
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:39:13
|2
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:00
|3
|HIGUITA Sergio
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:00
|4
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00
|5
|HAMILTON Lucas
|Team BikeExchange
|0:30
|6
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|0:38
|7
|DONOVAN Mark
|Team DSM
|1:41
|8
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:41
|9
|BISSEGGER Stefan
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:41
|10
|EEKHOFF Nils
|Team DSM
|1:49
|11
|POWLESS Neilson
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:02
|12
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:08
|13
|BARTHE Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:08
|14
|DE BOD Stefan
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:08
|15
|RUTSCH Jonas
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:47
|16
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|4:02
|17
|PHILIPSEN Jasper
|Alpecin-Fenix
|5:25
|18
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|5:25
|19
|WRIGHT Fred
|Bahrain - Victorious
|5:25
|20
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:49
|21
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|7:42
|22
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|7:42
|23
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|8:41
|24
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|8:41
|25
|PEDERSEN Casper
|Team DSM
|9:11
|26
|ZIMMERMANN Georg
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|10:47
|27
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|11:44
|28
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:29
|29
|HIRSCHI Marc
|UAE-Team Emirates
|18:01
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|SCHELLING Ide
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3
|2
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2
|3
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2
|4
|CAMPENAERTS Victor
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|1
|5
|VAN POPPEL Danny
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|6
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:57:44
|2
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:00
|3
|Team BikeExchange
|0:25
|4
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:38
|5
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:41
|6
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:28
|7
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:36
|8
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2:08
|9
|Movistar Team
|3:17
|10
|Team DSM
|3:25
|11
|Alpecin-Fenix
|4:11
|12
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:45
|13
|Team TotalEnergies
|5:45
|14
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:52
|15
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:52
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:26
|17
|Groupama - FDJ
|6:28
|18
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:28
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|6:43
|20
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6:51
|21
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:52
|22
|Team Qhubeka NextHash
|7:19
|23
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:44
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.