Tour de France: Julian Alaphilippe blitzes opening stage, grabs yellow jersey with blazing attack

Julian Alaphilippe won the opening stage of the Tour de France and claimed the first yellow jersey of the race Saturday.

Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) finished second on the hilltop finish as Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took third. Defending champion Tadej Pogačar finished sixth, on the same time as Roglič.

Alaphilippe’s eight-second winning margin when added to the bonus seconds for victory gives him a 12-second GC lead heading into stage 2. The Frenchman has now worn the yellow jersey for the past three Tours in succession.

“When I saw a gap I thought ‘go,'” he said. “It’s a really special victory for me. I’m changing jerseys but there are worse jerseys to wear!”

The final 45 kilometers of the hilly race through Brittany was marked by two mass crashes, the second of which saw Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) among the fallers. The four-time Tour champ was able to ride to the line, some 14 minutes down and looking in pain.

The action all came down to the hilltop finish on the Fosse aux Loups ascent after the second heavy fall of the day split the bunch at six kilometers to go.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step piled on in numbers through the steep opening of the climb as Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) came up late to join Alaphilippe, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) at the front of the bunch.

Alaphilippe punched away with 2.2km to go as his final teammate burned out. The Frenchman’s first kick instantly distanced the group and gained him a significant lead as Pierre Latour (Team TotalEnergies), Roglič and Pogačar started the chase.

The two Slovenians were caught watching each other before being swallowed up by the van Aert-led chase group, and Latour succumbed to the pursuit not long afterward.

Van der Poel was active in trying to bring Alaphilippe back to heel but was unable to make an inroad as the Frenchman blitzed his way to the line.

Scores of riders come down in two mass pileups

The final hour of the stage was marked two huge pileups. 

The peloton was picking up the pace as nerves heightened ahead of the hilltop finish when Tony Martin hit a placard held out by a roadside spectator at 43km to go. A number of Jumbo-Visma riders came down behind Martin, with van Aert and Roglič both in the front wave of the crash.

Tao Geoghegan Hart, Richie Porte (both Ineos Grenadiers), Enric Mas, Miguel Angel Lopez (both Movistar) and Caleb Ewan also came down.

Those that avoided the crash neutralized the race as medics tended to the fallen and the riders were given time to come back to the bunch.

The peloton all came back together with about 20km to go after several riders had to swap out damaged bikes and receive medical aid.

A second crash cut a swathe through the peloton at six kilometers to go.

Chris Froome and André Greipel were among the two-dozen that came down. With the finish line on the near-horizon and all the main favorites still upright, the front group continued charging as the fallers regathered themselves.

Battle for the jerseys

Ide Schelling (Bora-Hansgrohe) scooped the majority of the mountain points after being active in the day’s early break and hanging tough at the front after his five escape companions fell back into the bunch.

Behind Schelling, Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) outkicked Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) at the intermediate sprint to score an early advantage in the green jersey competition.

Tour de France Stage 1 Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step4:39:05
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:08
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:08
4HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:08
5KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:08
6POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:08
7GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:08
8HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:08
9MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:08
10THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:08
11CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:08
12BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:08
13VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:08
14LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:08
15MAS EnricMovistar Team0:08
16URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:08
17QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:08
18NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:08
19ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:08
20VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:08
21FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:08
22CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:13
23ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech0:13
24VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:13
25LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies0:13
26BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:16
27TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies0:28
28HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:38
29VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal0:46
30SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo0:51
31BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation0:51
32STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo0:54
33COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious0:54
34VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:24
35KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM1:49
36GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma1:49
37GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team1:49
38VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo1:49
39GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:49
40O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:49
41LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team1:49
42BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:49
43HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:49
44KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:49
45MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious1:49
46MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:49
47ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:49
48CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:49
49KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:49
50LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:49
51DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:49
52NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:49
53BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo1:49
54EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM1:57
55DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:03
56GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo2:10
57POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo2:10
58NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2:16
59VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team2:16
60PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team2:16
61MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:16
62BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:16
63PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:16
64POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious2:16
65PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers2:16
66GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:16
67DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech2:16
68MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix2:16
69FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates2:16
70HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech2:16
71RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix2:16
72VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3:02
73SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe3:17
74MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange3:17
75YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange3:17
76GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:17
77BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:17
78DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic3:17
79ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers3:30
80KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers3:30
81SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic3:55
82RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo3:55
83DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4:10
84TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious4:10
85PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe4:10
86BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:10
87CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo4:24
88JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange4:24
89LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates4:57
90ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ5:00
91WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:21
92BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step5:26
93VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5:33
94BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash5:33
95ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team5:33
96COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates5:33
97MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates5:33
98DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka NextHash5:33
99BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo5:33
100ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo5:33
101PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:33
102BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic5:33
103PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix5:33
104FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:33
105BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM5:33
106GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM5:33
107DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies5:33
108GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic5:33
109MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ5:33
110RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies5:33
111DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies5:33
112DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ5:33
113FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech5:33
114BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies5:33
115VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal5:33
116SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ5:33
117VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:33
118WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious5:33
119GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ5:33
120VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix5:33
121MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation5:33
122CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies5:33
123GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers5:33
124CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers5:33
125KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:33
126WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash6:01
127OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe6:07
128KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal6:07
129EWAN CalebLotto Soudal6:07
130BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic6:07
131DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step6:07
132CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step6:07
133MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step6:07
134DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange6:31
135CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash6:47
136DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal6:57
137CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash6:57
138MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates6:57
139SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies6:57
140VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:57
141VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:57
142ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team6:57
143ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:00
144SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team7:00
145PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team7:50
146GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team7:50
147CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM7:50
148DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix8:10
149BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates8:49
150POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe8:49
151KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe8:49
152MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix8:49
153SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal8:49
154WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation8:49
155PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM9:19
156SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix9:32
157HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:32
158BOL CeesTeam DSM9:47
159COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team9:52
160ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:55
161GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech11:05
162IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech11:05
163GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation11:16
164THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo11:16
165PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:16
166HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious11:21
167SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe11:52
168COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM13:04
169RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic14:22
170MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic14:22
171FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation14:37
172GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation14:37
173PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo14:37
174HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation14:37
175ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation16:29
176MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma16:29
177KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma16:29
178TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma16:29
179JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange16:29
180HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates18:09
181SOLER MarcMovistar Team24:38
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step4:38:55
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange0:12
3ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma0:14
4HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:18
5KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:18
6POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates0:18
7GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:18
8HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:18
9MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo0:18
10THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:18
11CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange0:18
12BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious0:18
13VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:18
14LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:18
15MAS EnricMovistar Team0:18
16URÁN RigobertoEF Education - Nippo0:18
17QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic0:18
18NIBALI VincenzoTrek - Segafredo0:18
19ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:18
20VAN DER POEL MathieuAlpecin-Fenix0:18
21FUGLSANG JakobAstana - Premier Tech0:18
22CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:23
23ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech0:23
24VAN AERT WoutTeam Jumbo-Visma0:23
25LATOUR PierreTeam TotalEnergies0:23
26BENOOT TiesjTeam DSM0:26
27TURGIS AnthonyTeam TotalEnergies0:38
28HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:48
29VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal0:56
30SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:01
31BOIVIN GuillaumeIsrael Start-Up Nation1:01
32STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:04
33COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious1:04
34VAN POPPEL BoyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:34
35KRAGH ANDERSEN SørenTeam DSM1:59
36GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma1:59
37GARCÍA CORTINA IvánMovistar Team1:59
38VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo1:59
39GOGL MichaelTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:59
40O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team1:59
41LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team1:59
42BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:59
43HENAO SergioTeam Qhubeka NextHash1:59
44KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma1:59
45MOHORIČ MatejBahrain - Victorious1:59
46MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:59
47ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:59
48CATTANEO MattiaDeceuninck - Quick Step1:59
49KÜNG StefanGroupama - FDJ1:59
50LAPORTE ChristopheCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:59
51DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:59
52NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:59
53BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo1:59
54EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM2:07
55DEVENYNS DriesDeceuninck - Quick Step2:13
56GUERREIRO RubenEF Education - Nippo2:20
57POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo2:20
58NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team2:26
59VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team2:26
60PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team2:26
61MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:26
62BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:26
63PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:26
64POELS WoutBahrain - Victorious2:26
65PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers2:26
66GILBERT PhilippeLotto Soudal2:26
67DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech2:26
68MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix2:26
69FORMOLO DavideUAE-Team Emirates2:26
70HOULE HugoAstana - Premier Tech2:26
71RICKAERT JonasAlpecin-Fenix2:26
72VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers3:12
73SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe3:27
74MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange3:27
75YATES SimonTeam BikeExchange3:27
76GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:27
77BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:27
78DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic3:27
79ROWE LukeINEOS Grenadiers3:40
80KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers3:40
81SWIFT ConnorTeam Arkéa Samsic4:05
82RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo4:05
83DE GENDT ThomasLotto Soudal4:20
84TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious4:20
85PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe4:20
86BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:20
87CORT MagnusEF Education - Nippo4:34
88JUUL-JENSEN ChristopherTeam BikeExchange4:34
89LAENGEN Vegard StakeUAE-Team Emirates5:07
90ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ5:10
91WALLAYS JelleCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:31
92BALLERINI DavideDeceuninck - Quick Step5:36
93VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team5:43
94BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka NextHash5:43
95ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team5:43
96COSTA RuiUAE-Team Emirates5:43
97MAJKA RafałUAE-Team Emirates5:43
98DLAMINI NicTeam Qhubeka NextHash5:43
99BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo5:43
100ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo5:43
101PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:43
102BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic5:43
103PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix5:43
104FERNÁNDEZ RubénCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:43
105BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM5:43
106GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM5:43
107DOUBEY FabienTeam TotalEnergies5:43
108GESBERT ÉlieTeam Arkéa Samsic5:43
109MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ5:43
110RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTeam TotalEnergies5:43
111DE LA PARTE VíctorTeam TotalEnergies5:43
112DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ5:43
113FRAILE OmarAstana - Premier Tech5:43
114BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTeam TotalEnergies5:43
115VAN DER SANDE ToshLotto Soudal5:43
116SCOTSON MilesGroupama - FDJ5:43
117VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:43
118WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious5:43
119GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ5:43
120VAKOČ PetrAlpecin-Fenix5:43
121MARTIN DanIsrael Start-Up Nation5:43
122CABOT JérémyTeam TotalEnergies5:43
123GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers5:43
124CASTROVIEJO JonathanINEOS Grenadiers5:43
125KOCH JonasIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux5:43
126WALSCHEID MaxTeam Qhubeka NextHash6:11
127OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe6:17
128KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal6:17
129EWAN CalebLotto Soudal6:17
130BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic6:17
131DECLERCQ TimDeceuninck - Quick Step6:17
132CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step6:17
133MØRKØV MichaelDeceuninck - Quick Step6:17
134DURBRIDGE LukeTeam BikeExchange6:41
135CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash6:57
136DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal7:07
137CLARKE SimonTeam Qhubeka NextHash7:07
138MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates7:07
139SIMON JulienTeam TotalEnergies7:07
140VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:07
141VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:07
142ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team7:07
143ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux7:10
144SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team7:10
145PETERS NansAG2R Citroën Team8:00
146GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team8:00
147CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM8:00
148DILLIER SilvanAlpecin-Fenix8:20
149BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates8:59
150POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe8:59
151KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe8:59
152MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix8:59
153SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal8:59
154WOODS MichaelIsrael Start-Up Nation8:59
155PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM9:29
156SBARAGLI KristianAlpecin-Fenix9:42
157HERRADA JesúsCofidis, Solutions Crédits9:42
158BOL CeesTeam DSM9:57
159COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team10:02
160ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux11:05
161GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech11:15
162IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech11:15
163GREIPEL AndréIsrael Start-Up Nation11:26
164THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo11:26
165PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits11:26
166HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious11:31
167SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe12:02
168COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM13:14
169RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic14:32
170MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic14:32
171FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation14:47
172GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation14:47
173PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo14:47
174HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation14:47
175ZABEL RickIsrael Start-Up Nation16:39
176MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma16:39
177KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma16:39
178TEUNISSEN MikeTeam Jumbo-Visma16:39
179JANSEN Amund GrøndahlTeam BikeExchange16:39
180HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates18:19
181SOLER MarcMovistar Team24:48
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step50
2MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange43
3SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe20
4ROGLIČ PrimožTeam Jumbo-Visma20
5HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious18
6EWAN CalebLotto Soudal17
7KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe16
8SAGAN PeterBORA - hansgrohe15
9POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates14
10GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ12
11COQUARD BryanB&B Hotels p/b KTM11
12HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo10
13DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ10
14BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic9
15MOLLEMA BaukeTrek - Segafredo8
16COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious8
17THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers7
18DE BUYST JasperLotto Soudal7
19CHAVES EstebanTeam BikeExchange6
20CAVENDISH MarkDeceuninck - Quick Step6
21BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious5
22MEZGEC LukaTeam BikeExchange5
23VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma4
24OSS DanielBORA - hansgrohe4
25LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech3
26MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma3
27MAS EnricMovistar Team2
28GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma2
29PEDERSEN MadsTrek - Segafredo1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1POGAČAR TadejUAE-Team Emirates4:39:13
2GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:00
3HIGUITA SergioEF Education - Nippo0:00
4VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:00
5HAMILTON LucasTeam BikeExchange0:30
6VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal0:38
7DONOVAN MarkTeam DSM1:41
8NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:41
9BISSEGGER StefanEF Education - Nippo1:41
10EEKHOFF NilsTeam DSM1:49
11POWLESS NeilsonEF Education - Nippo2:02
12PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team2:08
13BARTHE CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:08
14DE BOD StefanAstana - Premier Tech2:08
15RUTSCH JonasEF Education - Nippo3:47
16BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka NextHash4:02
17PHILIPSEN JasperAlpecin-Fenix5:25
18MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ5:25
19WRIGHT FredBahrain - Victorious5:25
20MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates6:49
21GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team7:42
22CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM7:42
23BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates8:41
24SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal8:41
25PEDERSEN CasperTeam DSM9:11
26ZIMMERMANN GeorgIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux10:47
27SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe11:44
28GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation14:29
29HIRSCHI MarcUAE-Team Emirates18:01
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1SCHELLING IdeBORA - hansgrohe3
2ALAPHILIPPE JulianDeceuninck - Quick Step2
3PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits2
4CAMPENAERTS VictorTeam Qhubeka NextHash1
5VAN POPPEL DannyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
6MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange1
Teams
RankNameTime
1Team Jumbo-Visma 13:57:44
2Astana - Premier Tech0:00
3Team BikeExchange0:25
4Trek - Segafredo0:38
5Bahrain - Victorious0:41
6Deceuninck - Quick Step1:28
7EF Education - Nippo1:36
8INEOS Grenadiers2:08
9Movistar Team3:17
10Team DSM3:25
11Alpecin-Fenix4:11
12BORA - hansgrohe4:45
13Team TotalEnergies5:45
14AG2R Citroën Team5:52
15B&B Hotels p/b KTM5:52
16Cofidis, Solutions Crédits6:26
17Groupama - FDJ6:28
18Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:28
19Lotto Soudal6:43
20Team Arkéa Samsic6:51
21UAE-Team Emirates6:52
22Team Qhubeka NextHash7:19
23Israel Start-Up Nation14:44

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

