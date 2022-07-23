Jonas Vingegaard on Tour de France dominance: ‘We’re totally clean. You have to trust us’

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Throughout this year’s Tour de France, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) has surfed through press conference after press conference without facing a single question on the topic of doping, but at his winner’s press event at the end of stage 20, the Dane was asked why cycling should believe in his performance and credibility of his dominating win.

The question, which was both fair and well-phrased, came from journalist Kate Wagner, who asked why the public and the sport in general should believe in Vingegaard’s Tour de France win.

To be clear, every Tour de France winner in the modern era has been asked this question, from Lance Armstrong through to Cadel Evans, Carlos Sastre, Chris Froome, and most recently Tadej Pogačar.

It isn’t necessarily a question wrapped in insinuation but it does give the athlete in the yellow jersey the opportunity to make a stance and provide a statement on a topic that continues to dog the sport.

The question also provides the press with a chance to hear the race winner go on record when it comes to the subject.

Vinegegaard’s near 20-minute press conference was not even a third of the way through when the question arrived. He cleared his throat before answering.

“We’re totally clean. Everyone of us. I can say that to everyone of you,” he told the gathered media and photographers after stage 20.

“No one of us is taking anything illegal. I think why we’re so good is the preparation that we do. We take altitude camps to the next step. We do everything with material, food, and training. The team is the best within this. That’s why you have to trust.”

Vingegaard was asked how he had transformed from 22nd in his national time trial championships in 2019 to almost winning the final time trial of this year Tour de France on a day that saw Jumbo-Visma go 1-2 on the stage after Wout van Aert took another stage win.

“Aerodynamics. Of course I would say that I’m a better rider now. I push more watts but I think that I’m way more aerodynamic now. We’ve done a lot of tests in the wind tunnel and on the track,” he said. “We’ve really worked on this. It paid off.”