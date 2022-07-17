Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard crashes and Steven Kruijswijk abandons on stage 15

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jonas Vingegaard and Jumbo-Visma have suffered a difficult day at the Tour de France with the yellow jersey crashing with teammate Tiesj Benoot, while Steven Kruijswijk quit the race after a separate incident.

Vingegaard came down with just over 56 kilometers to go after it appeared that he and Benoot touched wheels near the front of the bunch after the peloton had navigated a bend in the road.

At the time of the crash, Jumbo-Visma was coming to terms with the loss of Kruijswijk from the race after the Dutchman came down hard in another fall about five kilometers earlier.

Vingegaard was quickly paced back to the peloton by his teammates, but Benoot was forced to chase back alone. The crashes, and the abandon of Kruijswijk, are the latest blow to the team after Primož Roglič abandoned the race ahead of the stage due to injuries he sustained in a crash on stage 5.

It’s not clear how the Kruijswijk incident happened, but the Dutchman was seen sitting in the middle of the road with just over 60 kilometers to go and clutching his right arm. Stood next to him was Wout van Aert but the green jersey wearer seemed to have just stopped to attend to his teammate rather than being involved in the crash.

Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM) and Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech), who appeared to have landed in a ditch to the side of the road, were also involved in the incident.