Tour de France: Jakob Fuglsang out with fractured rib

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Jakob Fuglsang is out of the Tour de France following a crash in Sunday’s 15th stage.

Israel-Premier Tech’s Danish climber crashed with 60 km to go, and although Fuglsang managed to finish the stage, an X-ray examination later revealed a fractured right rib.

Fuglsang and the Israel-Premier Tech medical team decided to send Fuglsang go home in order to start his recovery as soon as possible.

“Of course, I am disappointed,” he said. “I’ve tried to race with a fractured rib before and fight through it and make it all the way until the end. But, in this case, I know I have nothing to win by trying to hang on so it’s better to pull the plug, go home and recover.

“I know that it’s too painful to continue so it’s my only option. I hope the team can keep up the good work. There are some hard stages to come but they will keep fighting until the end and hopefully get another stage win.”

Fuglsang rode into two breakaways, including finishing sixth at Mende on Saturday.

The team is now down to seven riders. Stage-winner Simon Clarke did not start Sunday after testing for COVID-19.