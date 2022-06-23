Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France in doubt for Wout van Aert after injuring knee in training

The 27-year-old will miss the defense of his national road race title after injuring his knee during a training ride.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Wout van Aert’s Tour de France could be in doubt after he picked up a knee injury in training.

The Jumbo-Visma rider will not defend his national road race title this weekend as he hopes to recover fully for a start at the Tour de France next week.

According to his team, Van Aert hit his knee on his handlebar during a training session, which caused some “minor irritation” in recent days. The 27-year-old was already scheduled to miss the time trial championships prior to the injury.

“I think it’s a real shame that I can’t defend my jersey. I would normally never forgo a Belgian championship. I also regret missing the time trial because it just didn’t fit the schedule. However, this is the wisest decision because I don’t want to jeopardize the Tour,” Van Aert said.

Also read:

Van Aert was named earlier this week as part of Jumbo-Visma’s eight-man squad for the Tour de France, which will begin on Friday, July 1.

The Belgian has set his sights on going for the Tour’s green points jersey and is a co-captain for the squad.

However, he will also be called in to assist his fellow co-captains Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard in their aim of toppling double Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar in the fight for the yellow jersey.

Jumbo-Visma is also set to take Sepp Kuss, Tiesj Benoot, Nathan Van Hooydonck, Christophe Laporte, and Steven Kruijswijk to the Tour.

Stay On Topic

promo logo