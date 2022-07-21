Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France: Imanol Erviti, Damiano Caruso latest riders to leave with COVID-19

Only four teams among the 22 starters still have all eight original riders remaining in the race.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) are the latest riders to leave the Tour de France with COVID-19.

Movistar officials confirmed the news ahead of Thursday’s 18th stage from Lourdes to Hautacam. The Spanish veteran is the first rider to exit the Tour from Movistar, which was among only five teams still with all eight of its starters. Erviti, 38, started his 13th Tour in Copenhagen.

Bahrain-Victorious said that Caruso was tested after showing mild symptoms and returned a positive test. The Italian is the second rider to leave the race for the team after Jack Haig abandoned in the first week following a big crash.

Only Ineos Grenadiers, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert, B&B Hotels-KTM, and Groupama-FDJ have all eight riders still in the race.

 

Stay On Topic

promo logo