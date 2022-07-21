Tour de France: Imanol Erviti, Damiano Caruso latest riders to leave with COVID-19

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) are the latest riders to leave the Tour de France with COVID-19.

Movistar officials confirmed the news ahead of Thursday’s 18th stage from Lourdes to Hautacam. The Spanish veteran is the first rider to exit the Tour from Movistar, which was among only five teams still with all eight of its starters. Erviti, 38, started his 13th Tour in Copenhagen.

Bahrain-Victorious said that Caruso was tested after showing mild symptoms and returned a positive test. The Italian is the second rider to leave the race for the team after Jack Haig abandoned in the first week following a big crash.

Only Ineos Grenadiers, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert, B&B Hotels-KTM, and Groupama-FDJ have all eight riders still in the race.