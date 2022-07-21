Tour de France: Imanol Erviti, Damiano Caruso latest riders to leave with COVID-19
Only four teams among the 22 starters still have all eight original riders remaining in the race.
Imanol Erviti (Movistar) and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) are the latest riders to leave the Tour de France with COVID-19.
Movistar officials confirmed the news ahead of Thursday’s 18th stage from Lourdes to Hautacam. The Spanish veteran is the first rider to exit the Tour from Movistar, which was among only five teams still with all eight of its starters. Erviti, 38, started his 13th Tour in Copenhagen.
Bahrain-Victorious said that Caruso was tested after showing mild symptoms and returned a positive test. The Italian is the second rider to leave the race for the team after Jack Haig abandoned in the first week following a big crash.
Only Ineos Grenadiers, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert, B&B Hotels-KTM, and Groupama-FDJ have all eight riders still in the race.
Este jueves no tendremos en la 18ª etapa del #TDF2022 a @ImanolErviti, tras haber dado positivo por covid. Nuestro capi se encuentra en buen estado de salud. ¡Nos vemos pronto! 💙🙏
Imanol Erviti has returned a positive covid test, will not start @LeTour s18. Get well soon mate! pic.twitter.com/3yYWhy4tZg
— Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) July 21, 2022