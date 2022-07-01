Tour de France highlights video – crashes and clashes in stage 1 time trial

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Friday’s opener to the Tour de France presented plenty of thrills and several spills, with the wet, slippery conditions on the streets around Copenhagen causing several surprises.

Several of the time trial contenders hit the deck, one punctured and lost his chance of victory, another favorite was looking set for the win but was surprisingly denied, and the first gains and losses emerged in the battle for the yellow jersey.

Watch the official highlights video below to see an overview of a dramatic day of racing, and check out the stories elsewhere on VeloNews for all the news from the stage.