Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France: Wout van Aert snatches ‘hot seat’ from Filippo Ganna in time trial

The Tour's green jersey pips the reigning world time trial champion and rides into the 'hot seat' as the other favorites hit the course.

Wout van Aert surged into the “hot seat” Saturday in the individual time trial stage at the Tour de France.

World time trial champion Filippo Ganna set an early fast mark in Saturday’s individual time trial until Van Aert, his eternal TT rival, blazed to a new fast time.

Starting last, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) powered to the fastest split at the first time check, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) at 8 seconds slower, but one second faster than Van Aert.

Vingegaard was still fastest at the second time check, but Van Aert’s earlier effort withstood some of the challenges. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) got faster as the race unfolded, and the three were divided by three seconds at the third and final time check.

Van Aert started fast and hot, and set the fastest time splits across all three time checks until the late-starting GC rivals went down the ramp.

Starting earlier in the afternoon, Ganna blazed the 40.7km course from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour in 48 minutes, 41 seconds. He was the first rider to crack the 50kph barrier among the early starters in the 20th stage.

Van Aert stopped the clock at 42 seconds faster than Ganna is a crushing performance.

Matteo Cattaneo (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was second behind Ganna at 44 seconds slower, with Mikkel Berg (UAE Team Emirates) at third-fastest among the early starters at 1:41 slower.

Those times were later eclipsed by the top GC riders, who all raced full-gas despite some expectations they would not take risks on the fast, technical course.

 

