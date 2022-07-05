Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

PEACE OUT, PAYWALL

Unlock world-class journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France: Dylan Groenewegen says ‘Wout van Aert was too strong for everyone’

BikeExchange-Jayco fast man was the only big-name sprinter dropped on stage 4.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

CALAIS, France (VN) – Dylan Groenewegen echoed what the cycling world was thinking at the finish of stage 4 of the Tour de France. “Wout van Aert was too strong for everyone,” he said.

The winner of stage 3 of the 2022 Tour de France could not add another victory in Calais, distanced by Jumbo-Visma’s team display of force on the Cap Blanc-Nez, ten kilometres from the line.

“We thought before that it’s going be a hard stage, but it was possible to make it a bunch sprint,” the BikeExchange-Jayco rider said.

“And a chance for a small group to make it. But when I saw the peloton was split, my legs were really empty. Wout was flying on the climb.”

Also read:

While other sprinters were briefly dropped over the short, sharp final climb, Groenewegen was the only fast man of note who didn’t make it back into the bunch, finishing 122nd, 1:33 behind Van Aert.

Still, Groenewegen already has his stage win in Sønderborg to fall back on. “It’s not a shame [because] the third stage was really good. Today the team was really impressive, but my legs were not.”

Like much of the peloton, thoughts turn to the cobble-filled fifth stage between Lille and Arenberg Porte du Hainaut. “It’s again a hard stage, again a good stage for Van Aert,” Groenewegen said.

“We have a really strong group for this kind of races: big boys like Mezgec, and “Bling” [Michael Matthews] to do something.”

Groenewegen is no stranger to the cobbles, finishing three editions of Paris-Roubaix. His best finish was 44th in 2018. “You never know for me,” he added. “Maybe there is a chance, but it’s not a big one.”

Stay On Topic

promo logo