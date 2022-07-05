Tour de France: Dylan Groenewegen says ‘Wout van Aert was too strong for everyone’

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

CALAIS, France (VN) – Dylan Groenewegen echoed what the cycling world was thinking at the finish of stage 4 of the Tour de France. “Wout van Aert was too strong for everyone,” he said.

The winner of stage 3 of the 2022 Tour de France could not add another victory in Calais, distanced by Jumbo-Visma’s team display of force on the Cap Blanc-Nez, ten kilometres from the line.

“We thought before that it’s going be a hard stage, but it was possible to make it a bunch sprint,” the BikeExchange-Jayco rider said.

“And a chance for a small group to make it. But when I saw the peloton was split, my legs were really empty. Wout was flying on the climb.”

While other sprinters were briefly dropped over the short, sharp final climb, Groenewegen was the only fast man of note who didn’t make it back into the bunch, finishing 122nd, 1:33 behind Van Aert.

Still, Groenewegen already has his stage win in Sønderborg to fall back on. “It’s not a shame [because] the third stage was really good. Today the team was really impressive, but my legs were not.”

Like much of the peloton, thoughts turn to the cobble-filled fifth stage between Lille and Arenberg Porte du Hainaut. “It’s again a hard stage, again a good stage for Van Aert,” Groenewegen said.

“We have a really strong group for this kind of races: big boys like Mezgec, and “Bling” [Michael Matthews] to do something.”

Groenewegen is no stranger to the cobbles, finishing three editions of Paris-Roubaix. His best finish was 44th in 2018. “You never know for me,” he added. “Maybe there is a chance, but it’s not a big one.”