Tour de France: Daryl Impey second rider ruled out for Israel-Premier Tech due to COVID-19

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (VN) — Israel-Premier Tech has had to make yet another change to its Tour de France roster after Daryl Impey became the second rider from the team to test positive for

COVID-19.

Impey had been deemed a close contact of someone who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week and had not yet traveled out to Denmark to join the rest of the team. A pre-travel test showed that Impey was positive for the virus.

Omer Goldstein was pulled from the team’s Tour de France roster Wednesday after he too was considered to be a close contact of someone who had tested positive. Impey has been replaced by Guy Niv while Guillaume Boivin was substituted for Goldstein.

“I’m super excited to get the chance to start my second Tour de France, although I really feel sad for my teammates who were forced to miss it. However, my shape is good and I’m full of confidence that I will have a successful Tour and help the team,” Niv said.

COVID-19 has got its claws into several teams ahead of this year’s Tour de France with a growing number of riders being forced to pull out of the race.

AG2R-Citroën rider Bob Jungels looked like he would be joining that list after he tested positive for the virus Wednesday. The Luxembourg rider underwent another PCR test Thursday, which the team says showed he was “not contagious” and the UCI has ruled him ok to start Friday.

“Following a PCR test carried out on Wednesday that revealed a slight viral load, Bob Jungels underwent a new PCR test this Thursday morning. The result of this test confirms that the rider is not contagious. The medical management of the Union Cycliste Internationale therefore confirms he will be able to participate in the Tour de France,” the team wrote.