Tour de France: Daniel Oss crashes on the cobbles after colliding with fan – Video

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies) crashed hard during Wednesday’s stage 5 of the Tour de France after colliding with a spectator.

Oss was riding up the righthand side of sector 3 when he clipped a spectator that had stepped slightly into the course.

The Italian rider was then sent tumbling to the ground and a Bora-Hansgrohe rider hit him from behind before also being thrown from his bike.

Despite the crash, Oss finished the stage 13:07 down on the stage winner Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech). It’s not yet clear what injuries Oss sustained as a result of the crash.