Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France: Crash on the Great Belt bridge takes down Yves Lampaert and several riders

Crosswinds and nerves lead to crashes in the main field on stage 2.

A crash with 19km to go on stage 2 of the Tour de France took down yellow jersey Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and held up several other riders, including the core of Fabio Jakobsen’s leadout train.

The fall took place on the right hand side of the peloton as riders struggled for position near the front. Rigoberto Urán (EF Education EasyPost) had already crashed just before the bridge with several of his teammates dropping back to pace him. Despite their efforts the Colombian was unable to make contact with the front of the group, even though a strong headwind appeared to slow the main field.

Lampaert and several of the riders who came down in his fall were able to make contact with the front of the race inside the final 15km.

More to come…

