Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France: Chaos as EF Education-EasyPost team bus gets stuck at the start of stage 10

Loader finally manages to extract the team bus after it becomes wedged into place.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

It was not quite the scale of the Orica-GreenEdge mishap from 2013 when the bus got stuck under the finish line gantry, but the EF Education-EasyPost team ran into a sticky situation at the Tour de France ahead of the start of stage 10 on Tuesday.

The team bus snagged on the ground when rounding a tight downhill bend close to the team bus paddock in Morzine, leading to it being jammed for quite some time and necessitating some quick thinking to fix the problem.

Also read:

Pictures from the start show the brightly colored bus wedged in place. The predicament meant that other team buses couldn’t get into the team paddock for some time.

A different post gave another perspective on things.

The bus was eventually freed with the help of some heavy machinery, ending a stressful start to the stage for team staff.

Stay On Topic

promo logo