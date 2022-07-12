Tour de France: Chaos as EF Education-EasyPost team bus gets stuck at the start of stage 10

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

It was not quite the scale of the Orica-GreenEdge mishap from 2013 when the bus got stuck under the finish line gantry, but the EF Education-EasyPost team ran into a sticky situation at the Tour de France ahead of the start of stage 10 on Tuesday.

The team bus snagged on the ground when rounding a tight downhill bend close to the team bus paddock in Morzine, leading to it being jammed for quite some time and necessitating some quick thinking to fix the problem.

Pictures from the start show the brightly colored bus wedged in place. The predicament meant that other team buses couldn’t get into the team paddock for some time.

First it was Orica and now it is the EF bus that is very stuck. Blocking access for other team coaches to paddock at the beginning of stage 10. Hands at the ready to help. A lot of burnt rubber. #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/MmJmOxlfXx — Sophie Smith (@SophieSmith86) July 12, 2022

🚴 #TDF2022 Le car EF Education rate un virage et se retrouve bloqué en partant de Morzine, la moitié des équipes sont coincées derrière le bus. Un tractopelle a été amené pour le décoincer. pic.twitter.com/9GSWlIFnQ4 — France Bleu Pays de Savoie (@bleusavoie) July 12, 2022

#TDF2022 Bus, le retour…Le bus d’EF en fâcheuse postures à l’entrée du paddock…😱🤪 pic.twitter.com/UGJRgNER3T — gael robic (@gael_robic) July 12, 2022

The bus was eventually freed with the help of some heavy machinery, ending a stressful start to the stage for team staff.

EF bus has just been pulled back onto four wheels by a hastily commandeered digger as riders wait to get down to the start in Morzine #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/df9196H7BN — Peter Cossins (@petercossins) July 12, 2022