Tour de France Celebratory Giveaway!

To celebrate the launch of the 2021 Tour de France, we’ve partnered with some close VeloNews partners to help spread the love to celebrate cycling’s biggest event of the year! Check out all the awesome prizes up for grabs and enter below for your chance to win. Giveaway runs from June 21st through July 19th. No purchase necessary to enter.

3 Months Of Select Level Coaching from CTS ($615 MSRP)



Improve your performance with 3 months of CTS Select Level Coaching. You’ll be matched with your own personal coach who will develop a customized training plan and provide you weekly guidance and workout feedback to help you hit your biggest fitness goals.

Shut Up Legs Men’s or Women’s Cycling Kit from Primal x Shut Up Legs (Men’s and Women’s Kit – $225 MSRP)

Win the elite Shut Up Legs Omni Cycling Kit, inspired by the King of Pain, #TheJensie. Available in Navy or Jens Red. The lightweight breathable fabric of the Omni Cycling Kit provides unrivaled cooling and moisture wicking. The fit will conform to your body with a 360° comfort stretch. Kit includes jersey, bibs, socks, gloves, and baseball cap.

$750 in Cycling Clothing from Pactimo

Winner can choose jerseys, bibs or accessories in their size, color and gender preference.

InsideTracker Ultimate Test Package ($1,725 MSRP)

One lucky winner will receive: 2 InsideTracker Ultimate Test ($1,178 value) 1 InsideTracker DNA Kit ($249 value) 2 InsideTracker InnerAge Test ($198 value) Review with a Registered Dietitian ($100 value)





