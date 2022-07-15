Tour de France: Caleb Ewan crashes with 70km to go in sprint opportunity
The Australian sprinter survived the Alps and Lotto-Soudal was chasing an early breakaway.
Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.
Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) crashed hard on a sweeping left-hander Friday with about 70km to go in the 13th stage at the Tour de France.
The Australian sprinter appeared to clip a wheel of a Lotto-Soudal teammate and landed hard on his left side.
Lotto-Soudal was at the front of the bunch and chasing hard against a leading breakaway to try to set up a bunch sprint in the hilly stage ending in Saint-Etienne.
Ewan survived three hard days in the French Alps, and the team seemed determined to try to reel in a breakaway that featured Quinn Simmons, Matteo Jorgenson and Hugo Houle.
Ewan was able to continue in the stage. More to come …