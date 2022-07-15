Become a Member

Tour de France: Caleb Ewan crashes with 70km to go in sprint opportunity

The Australian sprinter survived the Alps and Lotto-Soudal was chasing an early breakaway.

Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) crashed hard on a sweeping left-hander Friday with about 70km to go in the 13th stage at the Tour de France.

The Australian sprinter appeared to clip a wheel of a Lotto-Soudal teammate and landed hard on his left side.

Lotto-Soudal was at the front of the bunch and chasing hard against a leading breakaway to try to set up a bunch sprint in the hilly stage ending in Saint-Etienne.

Ewan survived three hard days in the French Alps, and the team seemed determined to try to reel in a breakaway that featured Quinn Simmons, Matteo Jorgenson and Hugo Houle.

Ewan was able to continue in the stage. More to come … 

 

