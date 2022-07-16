Tour de France: Caleb Ewan, Alpecin-Fenix fined by race jury for drafting on stage 13

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

As if to add insult to injury, Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) has been fined for drafting behind an Alpecin-Fenix car following his unfortunate crash on stage 13 of the Tour de France.

Lead Alpecin-Fenix DS Christoph Roodhooft was also given a double punishment for helping to draft the Australian and ignoring the instructions of the race’s commissaires, though it was his fellow DS Michel Cornelisse behind the wheel.

Ewan was handed a 200 CHF ($204) fine as well as being given a one-minute time penalty, 10 points docked from his tally in the green jersey competition, and one point taken from his mountains classification tally — putting him into minus numbers in that competition. Meanwhile, Alpecin-Fenix was given a total financial penalty of 1,000 CHF.

Ewan hit the deck hard on a left bend with about 70 kilometers to go after it appeared that he had clipped the wheel of his teammate.

As he tried to chase back on, television footage showed him riding behind an Alpecin-Fenix team car. A commissaire on a bike could be seen remonstrating with the driver of the vehicle throwing his arm up in frustration.

Cornelisse was the driver of the vehicle and he accused the commissaire of having a lack of heart.

“That man has no feelings or anything. It’s not a rider from my own team, and that boy fell,” Cornelisse told Dutch broadcaster NOS. “I see crashes happen all week and that riders are then allowed to return behind the car. So, I think, why not? There was no team around [for Ewan] so I wanted to take him with me. Then the commissioner came, and I tried to accelerate, but there were two police motorcycles in front of me. I was already driving 80 km/h there.

“He was angry, but I was angry too. I couldn’t drive faster there. With Ewan, I was already driving 80 km/h behind the car and there were motorcycles in front. Ewan was almost at the cars, so I don’t know why that man was so concerned.”

Ewan could be seen speaking with the commissaires during the neutral roll-out ahead of Saturday’s stage 14.