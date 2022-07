Tour de France: Bob Jungels wins stage 9 after long solo break

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Bob Jungels (AG2R-Citroën) won stage 9 of the Tour de France, after leaving his breakaway companions on the Col de la Croix, setting off on a 65km lone attack, and holding off a late charge from Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).

It marked Jungels’ first ever stage victory at the Tour and a triumphant return to form following his difficulties with arterial endofibrosis – a rare condition that reduces blood flow to the legs- over the last two years.

Behind the Luxembourger, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) retained his grip on the yellow jersey, and his 39 second advantage over second-placed Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).