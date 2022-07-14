Tour de France: Bob Jungels to use ‘strictly limited edition’ BMC for Bastille Day’s Alpe d’Huez stage

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Manufacturer BMC has decided to mark Bob Jungels’ stage win at this year’s Tour de France by supplying the Luxembourg rider with a limited edition bike to use.

Timed to coincide with the race heading to Alpe d’Huez on Bastille Day, the Ag2r Citroën rider will use the new Teammachine SLR Mpc. It is the Masterpiece version of the Teammachine SLR01 he used to ride to victory on the Tour’s ninth stage.

The bike is produced in strictly limited quantities, is engineered as a monocoque frame and uses, in the manufacturers’ own words, “a labour intensive approach that allows BMC to master the material properties and bring their ambitious vision of bike engineering to life.”

The 54cm version has a frame weight of 731 grams, fork weight of 308 grams and a seatpost of 140 grams. The Masterpiece bikes have a handlebar and stem which are matched to each specific owner. The cost of the frame is €12,000, €7,300 more than the standard version of the Teammachine SLR01.

Branded Integrated Cockpit System, BMC claims that it is one of the lightest on the market and features “high stiffness, stealth cable routing and integrated device mounts to match.”

Jungels’ bike is dark grey in colour, a minimalist design which is more subdued in appearance that the brighter machines he and the Ag2r Citroën team normally use.

BMC states that the limited edition bikes have a specific down tube shape and carbon layup to optimise bottom bracket and torsional stiffness, a D-shape seatpost to aid aerodynamics and facilitate low weight and an aerodynamically reshaped Masterpiece fork.

The company states that the Mpc version of the Teammachine SLR is its most compliant edition due to fine tuning of the carbon layups, reducing rider fatigue. The bike also features carbon bottle cages which integrate with reshaped down and seat tubes to reduce drag.

A video of the bike is below.