Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

First Year Offer: $2.99/month

Unlock world-class cycling journalism

Subscribe now

Tour de France

Tour de France

Tour de France: Another protest disrupts stage 19

This is the third time during the 2022 Tour de France protesters disrupted the race.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Protesters disrupted another stage at the Tour de France early in Friday’s 19th stage.

The peloton was stopped as authorities cleared the course in the opening hour of racing in the 188.3km stage from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors.

An early breakaway featuring five riders were held up, and the race was restarted with the approximate time gaps in place.

This is the third time during the 2022 Tour protesters disrupted and blocked the race. The first two featured environmental groups protesting global warming.

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikkel Honoré (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious), Taco Van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Quinn Simmons (Trek Segafredo) were clear up the road with only about a 1 minute gap.

Despite the undulating profile, many expect the sprinter teams to collaborate to control the breakaways.

Stay On Topic

promo logo