Tour de France: Another protest disrupts stage 19

Protesters disrupted another stage at the Tour de France early in Friday’s 19th stage.

The peloton was stopped as authorities cleared the course in the opening hour of racing in the 188.3km stage from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors.

An early breakaway featuring five riders were held up, and the race was restarted with the approximate time gaps in place.

This is the third time during the 2022 Tour protesters disrupted and blocked the race. The first two featured environmental groups protesting global warming.

Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikkel Honoré (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious), Taco Van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) and Quinn Simmons (Trek Segafredo) were clear up the road with only about a 1 minute gap.

Despite the undulating profile, many expect the sprinter teams to collaborate to control the breakaways.