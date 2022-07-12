Tour de France: Alexis Vuillermoz diagnosed with skin infection after collapsing following stage 9

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies) has been diagnosed with a skin infection after he collapsed following Sunday’s stage of the Tour de France.

The Frenchman was attended to by the race’s medical staff after he fell to the ground shortly after completing the stage to Châtel Les Portes du Soleil. He had also been seen vomiting during the stage and was transported to hospital in Thonon-les-Bains for examinations.

Vuillermoz was cleared of having COVID-19 but further tests revealed that he had a skin infection that would need an operation.

He will not take the start of stage 10 as a result and is one of three riders, including Ben O’Connor and Luke Durbridge, who has quit the race on the rest day.

“Alexis Vuillermoz not taking the start of the 10th stage. He is suffering from a skin infection, which requires surgery, and a high fever,” TotalEnergies wrote on Twitter. “We wish you a good recovery Alexis. Come back to us quickly in great shape.”

Vuillermoz finished nearly 36 minutes down on the stage winner Bob Jungels (AG2R-Citroën) on Sunday’s stage as he struggled in the heat. He later described it as one of the worst days he’d endured on the bike.

“One of the worst days on the bike of my life, exhausted from the first few miles, impossible to swallow anything,” he said. “And 200km like that is long, very long. Was taken to by ambulance on arrival as completely drained and dehydrated.”

Vuillermoz is the second TotalEnergies rider to leave the 2022 Tour de France early after Daniel Oss was forced to abandon after breaking a vertebra in a crash on the cobbles during stage 5 when he collided with a spectator.