The current overall standings in the Tour de France

Stage 4 of the Tour de France saw Wout van Aert turning things around after three days of second places. Rather than risk another bunch sprint, the Belgian clipped away going over the top of the day’s final climb after a stellar leadout by his Jumbo-Visma team splintered the peloton.

Van Aert floored to the finish and crossed the line eight seconds ahead of an erroneously-celebrating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), who outsprinted Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma), Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies) and the rest of the bunch but clearly was in the dark about the race leader’s audacious move.

Luca Mozzato (B&B Hotels-KTM), Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe), Hugo Hofstetter (Team Arkéa Samsic), Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) and Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) completed the top ten.

The order of the top fifteen in the general classification remained completely unchanged, but van Aert’s stage win bonus saw him extend his overall lead to a cool 25 seconds over stage 1 winner Yves Lampaert (QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl Team) and 32 ahead of overall race favourite Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

Former world champion Mads Petersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Dutch favourite Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) are next, both within 40 seconds heading into a cobblestone-littered fifth stage which they will hope will bring gains.

Van Aert’s GC-contending teammates Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič are sixth and seventh, nine and ten seconds respectively behind Pogačar, while another GC contender Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) is close by in eighth.

The top ten overall also contains Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

Van Aert’s solo raid padded his lead in the green jersey competition, with the Belgian now on a cool 170 points, well in front of stage two victor Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl), who is on 109, and a full 90 points clear of multiple maillot vert Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies).

King of the Mountains Magnus Cort’s prime wins atop five of the day’s six category four climbs sees him end the day on 11 points, ten more than Van Aert.

Pogačar continues as best young rider, 17 seconds ahead of Pidcock and 26 in front of Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal).

Finally, Jumbo-Visma is best team by 29 seconds over Ineos Grenadiers. Trek-Segafredo is third.