The bikes of the Tour de France
A look at the 22 team bikes that are being raced at the 2020 Tour de France.
There are 19 bike brands sponsoring the 22 teams of the 2020 Tour de France. Canyon, Willier, and Specialized have two teams a piece, while the other brands have all their eggs in one team’s basket.
Here, we present one bike as raced by each team. Please note that most brands have a few models for the team riders to choose from. So Movistar riders, for instance, can pick between the Canyon Aeroad aero bike and the Ultimate all-around race bike. Plus, of course, there are time trial machines in the mix as well.
For components, Shimano, Campagnolo, SRAM, and Rotor are all in the mix, with Shimano having the lion’s share of the teams.
Almost all teams are on disc brakes, with the notable exception of Jumbo-Visma, whose riders like Wout van Aert have been having great success racing on ‘old fashioned’ rim brakes.
Read on for a look at every team bike of the 2020 Tour de France.
AG2R-La Mondiale’s Eddy Merckx
Bicycle: Eddy Merckx
Model shown here: Stockeu69
Components: Shimano / Rotor
Wheels: Mavic
Notes: While the Stockeu69 is the climber’s choice with rim brake, the team also has the 525 Disc should they prefer hydraulic brakes.
Astana’s Wilier Trestina
Bicycle: Wilier Triestina
Model shown here: Wilier 0 SLR
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Corima
Notes: Check out the clean lines on the front of the bike with its internal routing through the bar/stem and head tube, plus the huge pulley on the CeramicSpeed derailleur hanger for minimal drag.
Bahrain-McLaren’s Merida
Bicycle: Merida
Model shown here: Scultura Disc
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Vision
Notes: The team formerly known as Bahrain-Merida has the Reacto Disc and the Scultura Disc to choose from. The team is racing entirely on disc brakes this year for road stages, but the Merida Warp TT Team bike is a rim-brake model.
Bora-Hansgrohe’s Specialized
Bicycle: Specialized
Model shown here: Venge
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Roval
Notes: Until the recent launch of the S-Works Tarmac SL7, Bora-Hansgrohe had been racing the SL6 and this Venge aero bike. Some rides may continue to race the Venge.
CCC Team’s Giant
Bicycle: Giant
Model shown here: TCR Advanced SL
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Cadex
Notes: Riders have the TCR Advanced SL in both rim and disc to choose from, as well as the Propel Advanced SL Disc aero bike.
Cofidis’ De Rosa
Bicycle: De Rosa
Model shown here: SK Bianca Elia Viviani
Components: Campagnolo
Wheels: Fulcrum
Notes: Cofidis also has the Merak Rossa Team disc-brake bike as an option.
Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s Specialized
Bicycle: Specialized
Model shown here: Tarmac SL7
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Roval
Notes: Specialized’s new Tarmac S-Works SL7 blends the low-drag shaping of the company’s Venge aero bike with the handling and ride-feel characteristics of the straight-ahead race bike, the Tarmac. No rim brakes to see here.
EF Pro Cycling’s Cannondale
Bicycle: Cannondale
Model shown here: SystemSix
Components: FSA/Shimano
Wheels: Vision
Notes: The American-based team has been racing on the American-owned Cannondale for six seasons now.
Groupama/FDJ’s Lapierre
Bicycle: Lapierre
Model shown here: Xelius
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Notes: Lapierre has been the solitary bike sponsor of this stalwart French squad for more than 20 years.
Israel Start-Up Nation’s Factor
Bicycle: Factor
Model shown here: One
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Black, Inc.
Notes: Factor makes a number of eye-catching bikes, including this One with the bayonet fork design that comes up in front of the head tube.
Lotto-Soudal’s Ridley
Bicycle: Ridley
Model shown here: Helium SLX
Components: Campagnolo
Wheels: Campagnolo
Notes: This quintessentially Belgian squad races quintessentially Belgian bikes, with a choice between the Noah Fast aero bike, the Helium SLX climbing bike, and the Fenix SL all-around race bike.
Mitchelton-Scott’s Scott
Bicycle: Scott
Model shown here: Addict RC
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Notes: This Australian team also has the Foil aero bike.
Movistar’s Canyon
Bicycle: Canyon
Model shown here: Aeroad Disc
Components: SRAM
Wheels: Zipp
Notes: Although built and billed as an aero bike, the Aeroad has often been raced on the rough roads of Paris-Roubaix, and has won at the cobbled Tour of Flanders.
NTT Pro Cycling’s BMC
Bicycle: BMC
Model shown here: Teammachine SLR
Components: Shimano/Rotor
Wheels: ENVE
Notes: This is the one WorldTour team with wheels made in Utah by ENVE.
Team Ineos Grenadiers’ Pinarello
Bicycle: Pinarello
Model shown here: Dogma
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Notes: Pinarello gave the team a special paint job for the Tour de France.
Jumbo-Visma’s Bianchi
Bicycle: Bianchi
Model shown here: Oltre XR4
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Notes: Look, ma – no disc brakes here.
Sunweb’s Cervélo
Bicycle: Cervélo
Model shown here: S5
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Notes: One of the most distinctive bikes of the Tour de France, the S5 features a unique, triangular stem that reaches up to the handlebars.
Trek-Segafredo’s Trek
Bicycle: Trek
Model shown here: Madone
Components: SRAM
Wheels: Bontrager
Notes: The Wisconsin brand’s aero bike, the Madone, features a pivot point at the junction of the top tube and the seat tube, which allows the back of the bike to flex a little for rider comfort.
UAE Team Emirates’ Colnago
Bicycle: Colnago
Model shown here: Concept
Components: Campagnolo
Wheels: Campagnolo
Notes: UAE riders have been racing to wins and podium spots this year on rim brakes.
Total Direct Energie’s Wilier
Bicycle: Wilier Triestina
Model shown here: 0 SLR
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Ursus
Notes: Ursus is an Italian brand, and Direct Energie is its one team in the Tour.
Akréa-Samsic’s Canyon
Bicycle: Canyon
Model shown here: Ultimate
Components: Shimano
Wheels: Shimano
Notes: Nairo Quintana, this team’s hope for the overall, races on a size XS — one of the smallest bikes of the Tour de France.
B&B Hotels-Vital Concept-KTM’s KTM
Bicycle: KTM
Model shown here: Revelator Alto Sonic
Components: Shimano
Wheels: DT Swiss
Notes: Better known for its motorcycles, KTM also makes bikes.