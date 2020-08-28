The bikes of the Tour de France

There are 19 bike brands sponsoring the 22 teams of the 2020 Tour de France. Canyon, Willier, and Specialized have two teams a piece, while the other brands have all their eggs in one team’s basket.

Here, we present one bike as raced by each team. Please note that most brands have a few models for the team riders to choose from. So Movistar riders, for instance, can pick between the Canyon Aeroad aero bike and the Ultimate all-around race bike. Plus, of course, there are time trial machines in the mix as well.

For components, Shimano, Campagnolo, SRAM, and Rotor are all in the mix, with Shimano having the lion’s share of the teams.

Almost all teams are on disc brakes, with the notable exception of Jumbo-Visma, whose riders like Wout van Aert have been having great success racing on ‘old fashioned’ rim brakes.

Read on for a look at every team bike of the 2020 Tour de France.

AG2R-La Mondiale’s Eddy Merckx

The AG2R-La Mondiale team edition Eddy Merckx Stockeu69. Photo: Tim DeWaele / Getty Images

Bicycle: Eddy Merckx

Model shown here: Stockeu69

Components: Shimano / Rotor

Wheels: Mavic

Notes: While the Stockeu69 is the climber’s choice with rim brake, the team also has the 525 Disc should they prefer hydraulic brakes.

Astana’s Wilier Trestina

The Wilier Triestina 0 SLR

Bicycle: Wilier Triestina

Model shown here: Wilier 0 SLR

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Corima

Notes: Check out the clean lines on the front of the bike with its internal routing through the bar/stem and head tube, plus the huge pulley on the CeramicSpeed derailleur hanger for minimal drag.

Bahrain-McLaren’s Merida

The Merida Scultura. Photo: Tim DeWaele / Getty Images

Bicycle: Merida

Model shown here: Scultura Disc

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Vision

Notes: The team formerly known as Bahrain-Merida has the Reacto Disc and the Scultura Disc to choose from. The team is racing entirely on disc brakes this year for road stages, but the Merida Warp TT Team bike is a rim-brake model.

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Specialized

Photo: Tim DeWaele / Getty Images

Bicycle: Specialized

Model shown here: Venge

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Roval

Notes: Until the recent launch of the S-Works Tarmac SL7, Bora-Hansgrohe had been racing the SL6 and this Venge aero bike. Some rides may continue to race the Venge.

CCC Team’s Giant

Bicycle: Giant

Model shown here: TCR Advanced SL

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Cadex

Notes: Riders have the TCR Advanced SL in both rim and disc to choose from, as well as the Propel Advanced SL Disc aero bike.

Cofidis’ De Rosa

Bicycle: De Rosa

Model shown here: SK Bianca Elia Viviani

Components: Campagnolo

Wheels: Fulcrum

Notes: Cofidis also has the Merak Rossa Team disc-brake bike as an option.

Deceuninck-Quick-Step’s Specialized

Sam Bennett’s Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7. Photo: Wout Beel

Bicycle: Specialized

Model shown here: Tarmac SL7

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Roval

Notes: Specialized’s new Tarmac S-Works SL7 blends the low-drag shaping of the company’s Venge aero bike with the handling and ride-feel characteristics of the straight-ahead race bike, the Tarmac. No rim brakes to see here.

EF Pro Cycling’s Cannondale

Photo: Tim DeWaele / Getty Images

Bicycle: Cannondale

Model shown here: SystemSix

Components: FSA/Shimano

Wheels: Vision

Notes: The American-based team has been racing on the American-owned Cannondale for six seasons now.

Groupama/FDJ’s Lapierre

Photo: Tim DeWaele / Getty Images

Bicycle: Lapierre

Model shown here: Xelius

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Notes: Lapierre has been the solitary bike sponsor of this stalwart French squad for more than 20 years.

Israel Start-Up Nation’s Factor

Photo: Tim DeWaele / Getty Images

Bicycle: Factor

Model shown here: One

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Black, Inc.

Notes: Factor makes a number of eye-catching bikes, including this One with the bayonet fork design that comes up in front of the head tube.

Lotto-Soudal’s Ridley

Bicycle: Ridley

Model shown here: Helium SLX

Components: Campagnolo

Wheels: Campagnolo

Notes: This quintessentially Belgian squad races quintessentially Belgian bikes, with a choice between the Noah Fast aero bike, the Helium SLX climbing bike, and the Fenix SL all-around race bike.

Mitchelton-Scott’s Scott

Bicycle: Scott

Model shown here: Addict RC

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Notes: This Australian team also has the Foil aero bike.

Movistar’s Canyon

Bicycle: Canyon

Model shown here: Aeroad Disc

Components: SRAM

Wheels: Zipp

Notes: Although built and billed as an aero bike, the Aeroad has often been raced on the rough roads of Paris-Roubaix, and has won at the cobbled Tour of Flanders.

NTT Pro Cycling’s BMC

Photo: Tim DeWaele

Bicycle: BMC

Model shown here: Teammachine SLR

Components: Shimano/Rotor

Wheels: ENVE

Notes: This is the one WorldTour team with wheels made in Utah by ENVE.

Team Ineos Grenadiers’ Pinarello

Photo: Team Ineos Grenadiers

Bicycle: Pinarello

Model shown here: Dogma

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Notes: Pinarello gave the team a special paint job for the Tour de France.

Jumbo-Visma’s Bianchi

Bicycle: Bianchi

Model shown here: Oltre XR4

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Notes: Look, ma – no disc brakes here.

Sunweb’s Cervélo

Bicycle: Cervélo

Model shown here: S5

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Notes: One of the most distinctive bikes of the Tour de France, the S5 features a unique, triangular stem that reaches up to the handlebars.

Trek-Segafredo’s Trek

Photo: Tim DeWaele / Getty Images

Bicycle: Trek

Model shown here: Madone

Components: SRAM

Wheels: Bontrager

Notes: The Wisconsin brand’s aero bike, the Madone, features a pivot point at the junction of the top tube and the seat tube, which allows the back of the bike to flex a little for rider comfort.

UAE Team Emirates’ Colnago

Photo: Tim DeWaele / Getty Images

Bicycle: Colnago

Model shown here: Concept

Components: Campagnolo

Wheels: Campagnolo

Notes: UAE riders have been racing to wins and podium spots this year on rim brakes.

Total Direct Energie’s Wilier

Bicycle: Wilier Triestina

Model shown here: 0 SLR

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Ursus

Notes: Ursus is an Italian brand, and Direct Energie is its one team in the Tour.

Akréa-Samsic’s Canyon

Bicycle: Canyon

Model shown here: Ultimate

Components: Shimano

Wheels: Shimano

Notes: Nairo Quintana, this team’s hope for the overall, races on a size XS — one of the smallest bikes of the Tour de France.

B&B Hotels-Vital Concept-KTM’s KTM

Bicycle: KTM

Model shown here: Revelator Alto Sonic

Components: Shimano

Wheels: DT Swiss

Notes: Better known for its motorcycles, KTM also makes bikes.