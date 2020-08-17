Team Movistar heads to French Alps for pre-Tour de France camp

Team Movistar isn’t taking any chances, and is keeping its Tour de France-bound riders safely within the confines of France.

All 10 riders under consideration for the eight-rider Tour roster are retreating to the French Alps following Sunday’s conclusion of the Critérium du Dauphiné in a pre-Tour camp that will also double as a coronavirus safety “bubble.” Key staffers, sport directors and other support staff will remain with the team until the Tour begins August 29 in Nice.

The team will also take advantage of the training camp to preview some of the key climbing stages in the Alps.

With the number of COVID-19 ticking up in both France and Spain, the idea is create a safe working environment as well as assure that everyone remains with as little exposure to possible infection.

As a result, Alejandro Valverde will skip the Spanish national championships later this month, though the team will send full teams for both the men’s and women’s races.

Tour de France long list for Movistar:

Dario Cataldo (Ita), Imanol Erviti (Spa), Nelson Oliveira (Por), Antonio Pedrero (Spa), Jürgen Roelandts (Bel), José Joaquín Rojas, Marc Soler, Alejandro Valverde and Carlos Verona (all Spa)

* Eight will be selected